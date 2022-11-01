BTS band-member RM is the newest cover star for Rolling Stone, alongside Pharrell Williams. The K-pop artist spoke to Williams about his career journey so far, opening up about his anxieties, the pressure surrounding being a star and his upcoming solo album. Speaking about representing the Asian community, RM said that “As a team, we’ve been to the U.N., and we also met President Biden. We never thought these things [would happen], but I think naturally we became one of the representatives from the Asian community. I’m always thinking to myself, ‘Am I that good? Do I deserve all the responsibilities?’ And I’m really doubting myself”

2 DAYS AGO