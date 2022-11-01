Read full article on original website
NME
See BTS’ Jin perform ‘The Astronaut’ with Coldplay live for the first time in Buenos Aires
BTS‘ Jin has delivered the live debut of his just-released solo single ‘The Astronaut’, performing it alongside Coldplay at their concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina tonight (October 28). Last week, Big Hit Music published a statement on the K-pop boyband’s Weverse page to announce Jin’s appearance at...
Hypebae
BTS Member RM Is 'Rolling Stone's Newest Cover Star
BTS band-member RM is the newest cover star for Rolling Stone, alongside Pharrell Williams. The K-pop artist spoke to Williams about his career journey so far, opening up about his anxieties, the pressure surrounding being a star and his upcoming solo album. Speaking about representing the Asian community, RM said that “As a team, we’ve been to the U.N., and we also met President Biden. We never thought these things [would happen], but I think naturally we became one of the representatives from the Asian community. I’m always thinking to myself, ‘Am I that good? Do I deserve all the responsibilities?’ And I’m really doubting myself”
KULR8
BTS star RM is preparing to release his debut solo album
BTS' RM is preparing to release his debut solo album. After a report from JTBC News claimed the LP would arrive on November 25, Big Hit Music has confirmed a record is on the way but did not offer a release date. The label confirmed to Korea JoongAng Daily: “RM...
Hybe, YG Entertainment and Other K-Pop Giants Postpone New Releases After Fatal Crowd Surge in Seoul Kills Over 150
BTS, Tomorrow X Together, Aespa, P1Harmony, Twice and several other K-pop artists have announced postponements or cancelations following a fatal crowd surge that killed over 150 people in Seoul’s Itaewon district on Saturday evening. The neighborhood, known for its nightlife and entertainment, was heavily populated with party-goers for Halloween festivities. According to reports by the New York Times, the surge happened in an alleyway some 11 feet wide, which faced an overflow of on-foot traffic, causing a deadly compression of human bodies. Witnesses also told the publication that they saw little to no crowd control or police officers in...
Complex
Here Are the First Week Numbers for Taylor Swift’s Chart-Topping Album ‘Midnights’
The first week numbers for Taylor Swift’s latest album Midnights are in, and they are absolutely staggering. Her tenth studio album amassed 1.578 million equivalent album units, the largest single week on the Billboard 200 in nearly seven years. Of that sum, 1.140 million consisted of album sales, and 419,000 was comprised of SEA units, equaling 549.26 million on-demand streams of the tracks. The remaining 19,000 came by way of TEA units.
Watch Willow Perform “Curious/Furious” and “Ur a Stranger” on SNL
Willow was the musical guest on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, performing the single “Curious/Furious” from her new LP <CopingMechanism>. She also did a live rendition of “Ur a Stranger” on the Brendan Gleeson-hosted show. Willow was backed by a full band for both tracks, and culminated the latter song by crashing her guitar through a television set. Watch it all happen below.
NME
Taylor Swift becomes first act to claim entire Top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 song chart
Taylor Swift has become the first act in history to land 10 tracks in Billboard‘s Hot 100 song chart. The pop star has scored one of the most historic weeks in the 64-year history of the US song chart with the feat, surpassing Drake who logged nine of the Hot 100’s Top 10 songs for a week in September 2021 [via Billboard].
Taylor Swift Is the First Artist to Sell 1 Million Records in Week One Since… Taylor Swift in 2017
The days when a superstar could sell a million records for their album’s opening week are supposed to be at an end — a relic of a time before streaming services, when fans still mainly purchased albums and directly drove artists’ album sales. But as Taylor Swift often does, she has once again moved the goalposts regarding what the music industry can see as possible from a major pop star.
Hypebae
Taylor Swift Confirms 'The Eras' Tour and Support Acts
Taylor Swift has finally confirmed a new tour, just after dropping her 10th studio album, Midnights. Dubbed ‘The Eras’ tour, Swift has said that it’ll be “a journey through all of the musical eras of my career,” and we cannot wait for what’s in store.
Watch Iggy Pop, Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith team up on new single Frenzy
"Being stalked by a socio is a great way to fire up the blood" says former Stooges leader Iggy Pop of his new single Frenzy
NME
K-pop singer AleXa mourns Itaewon crowd crush victims at Los Angeles concert
Korean-American singer AleXa recently held a concert in Los Angeles, where she took a moment to mourn the victims of last weekend’s crowd crush in Itaewon. On October 30, the 25-year-old singer held the final concert of her US tour at Los Angeles’ Avalon Hollywood, which marked her first solo gig in the city. At the show, the idol took a moment to address the tragedy. The death toll has risen to 156, according to a Korea Times report today (November 1).
Swifties, rise! Taylor Swift is taking ‘Midnights’ on the road with U.S. stadium tour
Taylor Swift is taking “Midnights” on the road. Just a day after making Billboard history, the “Lavender Haze” singer announced Tuesday on “Good Morning America” that she will embark on her sixth concert tour. “Good morning, America, it’s Taylor,” she said. “I wanted to...
NME
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ becomes best selling album of 2022 after one week
Taylor Swift has set another record with her 10th studio album, ‘Midnights‘, becoming the latest artist to achieve an Official Chart Double, as both her album and single ‘Anti-Hero’ claim Number One on the Official Albums and Singles Chart at the same time. According to new...
musictimes.com
Shania Twain New Album Release Date: Country Star Releasing New Songs + 2023 Tour [DETAILS]
Good news for country music fans! Shania Twain is set to return with a brand new album after five long years. The country legend will also go on tour next year; when is it going to be released and in which cities is she going to perform?. Taking to her...
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Breaks Spotify Record
Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album, “Midnights” broke the Spotify record for most streams in a single day after its release on Friday.
The guy from The 1975 calls Metallica the “worst band of all time”
Matt Healy, singer with British art-poppers The 1975, hates Metallica, loves Converge, Poison The Well, AFI and Refused
Watch Taylor Swift Join Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner to Perform “Exile”
Taylor Swift joined Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner on stage at their London concert tonight (October 26) to perform “Exile,” their collaboration from Swift’s 2020 album Folklore. Check it out below and on Twitter. Dessner co-produced “Exile” with Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn. They would collaborate again on...
NME
BTS’ Jin reveals he initially planned military enlistment for June 2022
BTS member Jin has spoken about his original enlistment plans and why they had been delayed in a recent live broadcast. On October 28, the singer held a live broadcast via Weverse Live and discussed the release of his solo single ‘The Astronaut’. During the broadcast, Jin revealed that he had initially intended to enlist for his mandatory military service in June 2022, but later decided to postpone his plans.
soultracks.com
"The Bodyguard" 30th anniversary to be celebrated with vinyl release
November 2, 2022-New York, NY-Legacy Recordings (in cooperation with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston) is celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album with a vinyl release on November 18. Target will exclusively offer a Smoky Lavender color vinyl. Both versions will feature the original album packaging and may be pre-ordered HERE.
NME
The HIRS Collective announce new album featuring members of My Chemical Romance, Soul Glo and Thursday
The HIRS Collective have revealed details of their upcoming project ‘We’re Still Here’, with the album’s featured artists including members of My Chemical Romance, Thursday, Soul Glo and more. The 17-song album is set for release on March 24, 2023, and will feature collaborations with MCR’s...
