ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
utv44.com

School system quiet on Murphy/Blount football brawl

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is following up on the brawl that broke out Friday night between Murphy and Blount High Schools during post game handshakes. For several days now, we've been trying to learn what disciplinary actions are being taken, if any, on the students involved. The...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Lee Lee Faulkner of Mary G. Montgomery High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — She’s a Senior, a member of The National Honor Society, has a 3.9 GPA, plays defensive guard in basketball, libero in volleyball and made the All Area Volleyball Team in 2021. She is said to have amazing skills and has earned the respect of...
utv44.com

Saraland football player's parents join defamation lawsuit

SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — Saraland City Schools filed a defamation lawsuit against a parent and private investigator last week. Now, the parents of a Saraland High School football player are joining the lawsuit against John Quinnelly, Sr. and the private eye he hired to investigate the player's eligibility. "They...
SARALAND, AL
WPMI

Prichard Fire Dept. to host 3rd annual "Christmas Angel Toy Drive"

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — The Prichard Fire-Rescue Department has announced that it will soon begin accepting applications and donations for its 3rd annual Christmas Angel Toy Drive. The departments' goal is to collect toys and monetary donations from the community and local sponsors in order to provide holiday hope...
PRICHARD, AL
AL.com

Readers respond: 16 more great places to get your gumbo fix

I asked for your favorite coastal gumbo spots and you weren’t shy. To recap: in an AL.com article last week I suggested six Mobile-area restaurants that would be fine places to start a quest for your new favorite gumbo: Wintzell’s Oyster House, Felix’s Fish Camp, Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill, Big Time Diner, The Lighthouse, Debris Po-Boys & Drinks.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Hip replacement surgery and treatments with The Orthopaedic Group

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Trevor Stubbs, M.D., from The Orthopaedic Group joined us on Studio10 to talk about how they can help with hip issues. We discuss a variety of issues including Anterior Hip Replacement Surgery. Click on the link to learn more, and/or visit https://www.theorthogroup.com/ to set up an...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

11-year-old girl shot in Prichard: City spokesperson

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard have confirmed an 11-year-old was shot in the city Wednesday evening. According to officials, the girl was shot at the St. Stephens Woods Apartments on St. Stephens Road. She does not have life-threatening injuries. Officials said they are investigating and are looking for suspects. Anyone […]
PRICHARD, AL
marinelink.com

Austal USA Names Alcathie VP of Human Resources

Mobile, Ala. shipbuilder Austal USA announced it has hired Michelle Alcathie as vice president of human resources, responsible for the overall development and implementation of company-wide human resources policies, programs and services. Alcathie is a human resources administrator with over 25 years of experience leading workplace transformations that support long-term...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Month of Thanksgiving underway for Prodisee Pantry

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - November is the biggest month of the year for Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort where they expect to give out more meals than ever. Thanksgiving staples began going out Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Dozens of community volunteers and even a group of students from Elberta...
SPANISH FORT, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man stuck in grinder at Magnolia Grove Golf Course

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was airlifted tonight to University Hospital this evening after he got stuck in a grinder at a local golf course. It happened around 5 p.m. this afternoon at Magnolia Grove Golf Course, Mobile Fire Rescue and Mobile County EMS responded to the scene. We are working to get more information including the man’s condition and will update this article when it becomes available.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Irvington man killed in crash was not wearing his seatbelt

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, has claimed the life of an Irvington man. Andrew L. Kirkland, 91, was fatally injured when the 1999 Ford Ranger he was driving was struck by the 2007 GMC Sierra pickup driven by Jacob R. Sessions, 21, also from Irvington.
IRVINGTON, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pedestrian hit, killed on Beltline in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is on the scene on the Beltline after a pedestrian was struck and killed. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on the East I-65 Service Road between Dauphin Street and Old Shell Road. FOX10 is working to get more details and...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Golden Apple winner says he’s not going anywhere, ever…ever…ever!

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been a few years since Tony Guardalabene (pronounced: Qualabean) found his way to Semmes Middle School. It happened after Hurricane Katrina devastated his home in New Orleans. “Taught and coached in New Orleans. And everything we had was destroyed. And we came to...
SEMMES, AL
WPMI

AHSAA clears Saraland HS for playoff game

SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. According to an attorney for Saraland City Schools, the Alabama High School Athletic Association has determined the football team did not violate any rules and will be competing in the state playoffs this Friday. AHSAA investigated accusations a 15-year-old player’s family violated the bona fide move rule.
SARALAND, AL
WPMI

Alabama Power announces power bill increase

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama Power customers will see an an increase in cost beginning on their December bills. Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one wants to see rising electric bills. However, the increased cost of fuel to generate electricity has necessitated an adjustment to our rate.
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy