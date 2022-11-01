Read full article on original website
Related
utv44.com
School system quiet on Murphy/Blount football brawl
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is following up on the brawl that broke out Friday night between Murphy and Blount High Schools during post game handshakes. For several days now, we've been trying to learn what disciplinary actions are being taken, if any, on the students involved. The...
WKRG
Lee Lee Faulkner of Mary G. Montgomery High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — She’s a Senior, a member of The National Honor Society, has a 3.9 GPA, plays defensive guard in basketball, libero in volleyball and made the All Area Volleyball Team in 2021. She is said to have amazing skills and has earned the respect of...
utv44.com
Saraland football player's parents join defamation lawsuit
SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — Saraland City Schools filed a defamation lawsuit against a parent and private investigator last week. Now, the parents of a Saraland High School football player are joining the lawsuit against John Quinnelly, Sr. and the private eye he hired to investigate the player's eligibility. "They...
WPMI
Prichard Fire Dept. to host 3rd annual "Christmas Angel Toy Drive"
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — The Prichard Fire-Rescue Department has announced that it will soon begin accepting applications and donations for its 3rd annual Christmas Angel Toy Drive. The departments' goal is to collect toys and monetary donations from the community and local sponsors in order to provide holiday hope...
Readers respond: 16 more great places to get your gumbo fix
I asked for your favorite coastal gumbo spots and you weren’t shy. To recap: in an AL.com article last week I suggested six Mobile-area restaurants that would be fine places to start a quest for your new favorite gumbo: Wintzell’s Oyster House, Felix’s Fish Camp, Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill, Big Time Diner, The Lighthouse, Debris Po-Boys & Drinks.
WALA-TV FOX10
Hip replacement surgery and treatments with The Orthopaedic Group
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Trevor Stubbs, M.D., from The Orthopaedic Group joined us on Studio10 to talk about how they can help with hip issues. We discuss a variety of issues including Anterior Hip Replacement Surgery. Click on the link to learn more, and/or visit https://www.theorthogroup.com/ to set up an...
Vicksburg Post
South Alabama player, former VHS star Marvin Martin hospitalized with neck injury
South Alabama football player Marvin Martin remains in a hospital in Mobile after suffering a neck injury in practice last week, head coach Kane Wommack said at his weekly news conference on Monday. Martin, a Vicksburg native and former Vicksburg High star, was removed from the practice field on a...
11-year-old girl shot in Prichard: City spokesperson
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard have confirmed an 11-year-old was shot in the city Wednesday evening. According to officials, the girl was shot at the St. Stephens Woods Apartments on St. Stephens Road. She does not have life-threatening injuries. Officials said they are investigating and are looking for suspects. Anyone […]
marinelink.com
Austal USA Names Alcathie VP of Human Resources
Mobile, Ala. shipbuilder Austal USA announced it has hired Michelle Alcathie as vice president of human resources, responsible for the overall development and implementation of company-wide human resources policies, programs and services. Alcathie is a human resources administrator with over 25 years of experience leading workplace transformations that support long-term...
WALA-TV FOX10
Month of Thanksgiving underway for Prodisee Pantry
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - November is the biggest month of the year for Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort where they expect to give out more meals than ever. Thanksgiving staples began going out Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Dozens of community volunteers and even a group of students from Elberta...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man stuck in grinder at Magnolia Grove Golf Course
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was airlifted tonight to University Hospital this evening after he got stuck in a grinder at a local golf course. It happened around 5 p.m. this afternoon at Magnolia Grove Golf Course, Mobile Fire Rescue and Mobile County EMS responded to the scene. We are working to get more information including the man’s condition and will update this article when it becomes available.
Pensacola man arrested in Atmore extradited to Escambia Co., charged with attempted murder
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man arrested in Atmore for domestic violence charges was extradited back to Escambia County and charged with attempted murder on Tuesday. On Oct. 18, Atmore Police Department arrested Jason Coleman, 38, after officers responded to the 100 block of Marshall Avenue in Atmore in reference to a domestic […]
WPMI
Irvington man killed in crash was not wearing his seatbelt
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, has claimed the life of an Irvington man. Andrew L. Kirkland, 91, was fatally injured when the 1999 Ford Ranger he was driving was struck by the 2007 GMC Sierra pickup driven by Jacob R. Sessions, 21, also from Irvington.
WALA-TV FOX10
Pedestrian hit, killed on Beltline in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is on the scene on the Beltline after a pedestrian was struck and killed. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on the East I-65 Service Road between Dauphin Street and Old Shell Road. FOX10 is working to get more details and...
WKRG
Golden Apple winner says he’s not going anywhere, ever…ever…ever!
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been a few years since Tony Guardalabene (pronounced: Qualabean) found his way to Semmes Middle School. It happened after Hurricane Katrina devastated his home in New Orleans. “Taught and coached in New Orleans. And everything we had was destroyed. And we came to...
Volunteers, community easing recovery for Baldwin County storm victim
Forty-eight hours after four tornadoes raked the Eastern Shore of Baldwin County clean up is in full swing and for at least one family that means leaning on the kindness of strangers.
WPMI
AHSAA clears Saraland HS for playoff game
SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. According to an attorney for Saraland City Schools, the Alabama High School Athletic Association has determined the football team did not violate any rules and will be competing in the state playoffs this Friday. AHSAA investigated accusations a 15-year-old player’s family violated the bona fide move rule.
WALA-TV FOX10
New Orleans man convicted of murdering girlfriend in Prichard during 911 call
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It took a jury a little more than an hour Wednesday to convict a New Orleans man of murder in the death of his girlfriend in 2019. Jurors determined that Terrance Martin, 33, shot Latoya Marsha Jones in her home in Prichard in September 2019. “That’s...
WPMI
Alabama Power announces power bill increase
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama Power customers will see an an increase in cost beginning on their December bills. Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one wants to see rising electric bills. However, the increased cost of fuel to generate electricity has necessitated an adjustment to our rate.
WPMI
Mobile Co Health Dept. to host Community Carnival in support of Operation Echo Stop
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Supporting the mission of Operation Echo Stop, the Mobile County Health Department is taking the lead to host an event this fall purposely designed to promote community outreach and engagement. On Saturday, Nov. 5, there will be a Community Carnival held from 10 a.m. to...
Comments / 1