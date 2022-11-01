Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of OhioTravel MavenMarietta, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Visit the Most Haunted City in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks ahead to weekend matchups against Central Michigan, OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Washington County Veterans Hall of Fame honors inductees
The Washington County Veterans Hall of Fame inducted 24 people during a ceremony Tuesday in Marietta. For distinguished military service and outstanding community service. Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, the Iraq Campaign Medal with 3 campaign stars, the Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal (7th award), Combat Infantryman Badge, Parachutist Badge, and Air Assault Badge.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg City Council withdraws library censure resolution
PARKERSBURG — Two Parkersburg City Council members withdrew their sponsorship of a resolution to censure the Parkersburg & Wood County Public Library over the placement of a book in a Banned Books Week display, but the topic was still the subject of debate among members of the public at Tuesday’s meeting.
WTRF
Wetzel County BOE calls for special session
UPDATE: Wetzel County Superintendent Tammy Wells released the following statement to 7News. “Last evening, the Board met in executive session with members of the administration to review a recent event involving several students at a New Martinsville-area school. That event became the subject of numerous social media posts over the past week. The Board took no action and did not deliberate towards any decision relating to those events. The meeting was purely informational. Under 20 U.S.C. 1232g, the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, and West Virginia Board of Education Policy 4350, the Board and the administration are prohibited by law from making any public statements about the students involved or any personally-identifiable information about those students. As superintendent, I can assure the public that both state and local policies were followed in investigating and processing this matter. As always, the administration and the Board remain focused on the task of providing a safe and supportive school environment for every student, every day.”
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Aloise H. Bosworth
Aloise H. Bosworth, 84, of Ripley, passed away Nov. 2, 2022, at Ravenswood Village, Ravenswood. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Friday, Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood. Burial, Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville. Visitatation, noon – 2 p.m. Friday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ernest M. Varner
Ernest Mitchell “Ernie” Varner, 94, was gently called home by his Savior on the afternoon of November 1, 2022, from his residence at Elison of Marietta, while in the loving care of his family and the dedicated staff of Elison and Amedisys Hospice. Ernie was born January 25, 1928, in Walker, WV, the son of the late Clyde T. and Hallie (Race) Varner.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Carol Davis Terwilliger
Carol Davis Terwilliger, 71, of Harrisville, W.Va., passed away Oct. 19, 2022, with the compassionate care of UH Cleveland Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Piano Recital at Trinity Episcopal Church
PARKERSBURG — Piano students performed in a recital at Trinity Episcopal Church on Oct. 29. From left, first row, Phoebe Smith, Noah Benear, Allie Tennant, Michael Bonnell, Keith Bonnell, Kayla Robinson, Ava Isner, Nathan Grigg. Second row, Jim Holthaus, Oliver Petty, Carter Chichester, Alexandra McGrew, Sophie Smith, Zakia Holliday, Gabe Floyd, Audrey Raffa. Third row, Zach Holliday, Ethan Knotts, Kaden Frum. The students are taught by Laura Hamm, Barbara Heckert and Amy Rice, all members of the West Virginia Music Teachers Association. (Photo Provided)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Robert B. Reeder
Robert B. Reeder, 77, of Little Hocking, OH, passed away unexpectedly October 31, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Belpre Campus. He was born on March 4, 1945, in Parkersburg, WV, one of three sons of the late George “Tiny” and Theone Elizabeth Roan Reeder. Bob graduated from Parkersburg High...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Local bands place at championship
PARKERSBURG — Local bands placed in the various competitions on Saturday at the West Virginia State Marching Band Invitational Championship, which was the finale for the 2022 Governor’s Cup. Awards received were:. * West Virginia State Honor Band: 4th runner-up, Paden City High School. * Blue Division: Grand...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Bonnie Lynn Wines Nickoson
Bonnie Lynn Wines Nickoson, 79, met her savior on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at WVU Camden Clark Medical Center, with her family by her side. She was born on July 13, 1943, the daughter of Bill and Lucile Reed Wines. Bonnie met the love of her life at 14 years...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Lorna Elizabeth “Lornabeth” Wayne
Lorna Elizabeth “Lornabeth” Wayne was granted her angel wings on Oct. 28, 2022. Visitation, 2 – 4 p.m., Saturday. Funeral, 4 p.m. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, 314 4th St., Marietta. Online condolences may be made at www.Lankfordfh.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Richard Butcher
Richard “Bud” Franklin Butcher, 80, of Washington, West Virginia, passed away peacefully having been surrounded by family and a friend. He was born in Washington, West Virginia, May 21, 1942, a son of the late Charles Wade Butcher and Hazel Gay (Harless) Butcher. Richard was a rural mail...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Pamela Sue Baldwin
Pamela Sue Baldwin, 69, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, passed away Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, surrounded by family. She was born May 8, 1953, in Cincinnati, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Violet Akers Wyatt. Pamela was a member of Walnut Street Church of Christ, in Belpre, Ohio, and...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sister of St. Joseph Rita Marie von Berg
Sister of St. Joseph Rita Marie von Berg, who was the CEO and chairman of the board of the former St. Joseph’s Hospital in Parkersburg and the administrator at Wheeling Hospital in Wheeling, turned 100 years old on Aug. 27, 2022. Almost exactly 2 months later, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, she went home to God.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Financial disclosures show candidate spending
PARKERSBURG — A candidate for the House of Delegates from Wood County is going into Tuesday’s general election with no expenditures and contributions. Dave Foggin of Belleville, a Republican running for House District 14 that covers part of Wood and Wirt counties, has reported zero expenditures and zero contributions for the election cycle.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mark Alan Kelly
Mark Alan Kelly, 68, of Marietta, passed Saturday. Visitation, 4- 8 p.m. Thursday. Funeral, 1 p.m. Friday at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St. Burial, Lynch Church Cemetery, Marietta. Condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Velma Lee O’Dell
Velma Lee O’Dell, 72, of Spencer, passed away Oct. 31, 2022, at Roane General Hospital. There will be no services per Velma’s request. Arrangements provided by Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.taylorvandalefuneralhome.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mary Zinn
Mary Zinn, 89, of Midlothian, VA, formerly of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on Oct. 29, 2022, in Midlothian, VA. Mary was born in Ritchie County, WV to Boyd Guy and Minerva Ellen (Ella) Gregg Whitehair on July 8th, 1933. Her father shared her birthday. She was the youngest and the last surviving of seven daughters. She graduated from Doddridge County High School and Mountain State College. She married Vernon Wilson Zinn and they resided in Lubeck, WV for forty plus years.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
One Tray at a Time: Friendship Kitchen on mission to help those in need
PARKERSBURG — Friendship Kitchen on Emerson Avenue continues to line up people in need. Starting in 2002 with nothing more than a vision by the mission’s Director Susie Meredith, it’s been 21 years now and on average feeds over 1,000 people in the three days a week it’s open.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mark Anthony King
Mark Anthony King, 61, of Cutler, passed away Oct. 26, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Graveside services, 1 p.m. Sunday, Bartlett Cemetery. Celebration of Life, 2 p.m. Bartlett Wesley Township Fire Department, 2060 Ohio 550, Bartlett. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.
Comments / 0