Travelers who weren't expecting winter weather shivered in their shorts as the wind whisked clouds over the Grapevine."I don't have added protection," said driver Dwight Cook. Despite being unprepared for the winter weather, Cook, Palm Springs native, said he's ready for the low snow, sleet and ice that may fall at lower elevations in the Grapevine overnight. In fact, he already passed through some snow heading back into the state. "A little bit of snow coming out of Oregon yesterday but other than that it's been nice," said Cook. "It is quite early, which kind of shocked us." The temperature shocked Matthew Jeremiah too, who was also rocking shorts and flip-flops on this cold night. "It's okay," he said. "As long as I keep the truck running I'll be alright."Jeremiah said he'll be running the heater and reading a good book before bed but by the time he gets up, bright and early, he could have to drive his big rig through slick icy roads."It's not easy, especially when it's cold and snowy," he said. "It's not a lot of fun but you just gotta get it done."

GRAPEVINE, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO