Richardson Powerball Player Wins $1 MillionLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study named this small town in Texas the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
Should Jerry Jones have donated $500,000 to charity instead of Abbott campaign?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Duncanville Boys Basketball Team Stripped of 2022 Title for Rules ViolationLarry LeaseDuncanville, TX
WFAA
DFW weather: Upgraded risk of severe weather for parts of North Texas on Friday
The biggest risks this Friday will be damaging winds, quarter-sized hail and an isolated tornado. Here's the latest on timing.
WFAA
DFW weather: Here's DFW's latest severe thunderstorm timeline and chances
Thursday will be quiet, but thunderstorms return Friday. Widespread rain is likely and some severe weather is possible as well.
WFAA
DFW Weather: Severe storms possible on Friday. Here is a look at the threat and timeline.
DFW Weather: Severe storms possible on Friday. Here is a look at the threat and timeline with Mariel Ruiz.
WFAA
DFW weather: North Texas could see some severe storms on Friday
All of North Texas is under a slight risk for severe weather on Friday. Here's the latest on timing.
Cold snap sweeps through the Grapevine
Travelers who weren't expecting winter weather shivered in their shorts as the wind whisked clouds over the Grapevine."I don't have added protection," said driver Dwight Cook. Despite being unprepared for the winter weather, Cook, Palm Springs native, said he's ready for the low snow, sleet and ice that may fall at lower elevations in the Grapevine overnight. In fact, he already passed through some snow heading back into the state. "A little bit of snow coming out of Oregon yesterday but other than that it's been nice," said Cook. "It is quite early, which kind of shocked us." The temperature shocked Matthew Jeremiah too, who was also rocking shorts and flip-flops on this cold night. "It's okay," he said. "As long as I keep the truck running I'll be alright."Jeremiah said he'll be running the heater and reading a good book before bed but by the time he gets up, bright and early, he could have to drive his big rig through slick icy roads."It's not easy, especially when it's cold and snowy," he said. "It's not a lot of fun but you just gotta get it done."
Some North Texas schools moving football games due to severe weather threat on Friday
Forecasters think there’s a strong chance of heavy rain on Friday in North Texas – and many school districts are wondering what to do about Friday night football. Two are already moving games.
When to expect rain and storm chances during the first week of November in North Texas
Well, it's officially the unofficial Christmas season as November 1 has arrived, so, what can you expect the weather in North Texas will bring you on this Tuesday and along the first week of the second-to-last month of the year?
Eerie photos show fog completely covering downtown Dallas
DALLAS — When you stepped outside Wednesday morning, it was likely the first thing you saw. Because there wasn't much else to see. Fog enveloped North Texas on Wednesday morning, and it might have led to a few eerie views on the morning commute. That included the below pictures...
WFAA
DFW Weather: The clouds are gone and so is the rain. Is a pleasant Halloween in the forecast?
Halloween looks clear, but chances of widespread rain pick back up as the workweek pushes forward. And next weekend? Looking like a wet one so far.
dallasexpress.com
Vagrants Might Be Living in Dallas Storm Drains
A video recently shared online shows a man climbing out of a storm drain in North Dallas’ Jan Mar neighborhood. A few weeks ago, a Jan Mar homeowner was awakened around 3:30 a.m. by her Ring doorbell, alerting her to movement outside her front door. She looked outside and saw a man crawling out of a storm drain on Forest Lane near North Central Expressway.
WFAA
RSV, COVID & Flu season update with Dr. David Winter
A shortage of pediatric beds has forced some families to seek treatment out of state. RSV cases spiked in august this year, according to Cook Children's in Fort Worth, and as of two weeks ago the hospital system's emergency room was still operating at maximum capacity. We brought in Dr....
WFAA
Inclement weather in DFW has rescheduled some high school football games. Here's when they'll be played
DALLAS — The WFAA weather team has forecasted a round of thunderstorms for Friday evening, which has prompted numerous high school football games originally scheduled for Friday to be rescheduled. Here's the timeline of where and when we are expecting storms. WFAA's Friday Night Football Game of the Week,...
This Holiday Wonderland In Texas Has Millions Of Twinkling Lights You Can Stroll Through
As Christmas celebrations get closer, soon you're likely to spot colorful lights decorating houses and buildings wherever you look. Part of the holiday festivities come with merriment moments generated by the Christmas ambiance, like the stunning light displays that will soon illuminate a zoo in Texas. The Dallas Zoo Lights event will take over the Dallas, TX park on November 17 and will run until January 1.
Collapse in Dallas-Fort Worth home sales worse than Great Recession
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The downturn in home sales in Dallas-Fort Worth exceeds the collapse in sales experienced during the worst of the Great Recession, according to just-released figures from North Texas Real Estate Information Services. Closed home...
Massive BBQ event this weekend at AT&T Stadium -- with the exception of three little pardoned pigs
ARLINGTON, Texas — Smoke will fill the Arlington skies this weekend as 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs grill their way to delicious perfection outside AT&T Stadium. But, with the Arlington mayor presiding in a pre-BBQ ceremony, three little pardoned pigs officially escaped the smoker. Dallas...
Massive New Indoor/Outdoor Water Park and Resort to Open in North Texas
The new park will be called Grapevine Resort Water Park and plans are underway for construction in Grapevine, Texas.
WFAA
Fort Worth miniature train faces ultimatum to get up and running
The Forest Park Miniature Train has been a staple of Fort Worth. But it's currently off the tracks.
Zoning change could bring Sprouts grocery store to Oak Cliff
DALLAS — Numerous H-E-B grocery stores are planned to open around DFW. Meanwhile, Dallas is trying to pass a zoning change to bring a Sprouts store to Oak Cliff, an area in need of another grocery store. The first information meeting for the new plan was held Tuesday evening...
City of Fort Worth leaders urge Forest Park mini-train operator to reinstate service
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Since the late 50s, people have enjoyed riding the green and yellow Forest Park Miniature Train by the Fort Worth Zoo.The five-mile round trip begins in Forest Park, crosses the Trinity River and enters Trinity Park. The train turns around near the Lancaster Bridge, then returns to its starting point on Colonial Parkway.But that tradition halted in March of 2022, when the little engine that could, just couldn't anymore due to equipment issues. Now city officials are taking steps to ensure the beloved miniature train will chug once again."It's our sincere hope that the contractor will return the...
City of Plano looks at a different solution for alleviating traffic
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you've spent any significant time in North Texas, you know just how bad the traffic can be. It has some cities showing interest in a new, aerial form of transportation.Earlier this year, the North Central Texas Council of Governments launched a certification program for new transportation technologies and now, a handful of cities have expressed interest.At last week's Plano City Council meeting, the city's director of engineering introduced council members to JPods."It is a fee-based point to multi-point aerial personal transit and you probably look at it and say it looks like a gondola.. exactly...
