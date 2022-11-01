ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS LA

Cold snap sweeps through the Grapevine

Travelers who weren't expecting winter weather shivered in their shorts as the wind whisked clouds over the Grapevine."I don't have added protection," said driver Dwight Cook. Despite being unprepared for the winter weather, Cook, Palm Springs native, said he's ready for the low snow, sleet and ice that may fall at lower elevations in the Grapevine overnight. In fact, he already passed through some snow heading back into the state. "A little bit of snow coming out of Oregon yesterday but other than that it's been nice," said Cook. "It is quite early, which kind of shocked us." The temperature shocked Matthew Jeremiah too, who was also rocking shorts and flip-flops on this cold night. "It's okay," he said. "As long as I keep the truck running I'll be alright."Jeremiah said he'll be running the heater and reading a good book before bed but by the time he gets up, bright and early, he could have to drive his big rig through slick icy roads."It's not easy, especially when it's cold and snowy," he said. "It's not a lot of fun but you just gotta get it done."
GRAPEVINE, TX
WFAA

Eerie photos show fog completely covering downtown Dallas

DALLAS — When you stepped outside Wednesday morning, it was likely the first thing you saw. Because there wasn't much else to see. Fog enveloped North Texas on Wednesday morning, and it might have led to a few eerie views on the morning commute. That included the below pictures...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Vagrants Might Be Living in Dallas Storm Drains

A video recently shared online shows a man climbing out of a storm drain in North Dallas’ Jan Mar neighborhood. A few weeks ago, a Jan Mar homeowner was awakened around 3:30 a.m. by her Ring doorbell, alerting her to movement outside her front door. She looked outside and saw a man crawling out of a storm drain on Forest Lane near North Central Expressway.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

RSV, COVID & Flu season update with Dr. David Winter

A shortage of pediatric beds has forced some families to seek treatment out of state. RSV cases spiked in august this year, according to Cook Children's in Fort Worth, and as of two weeks ago the hospital system's emergency room was still operating at maximum capacity. We brought in Dr....
FORT WORTH, TX
Narcity USA

This Holiday Wonderland In Texas Has Millions Of Twinkling Lights You Can Stroll Through

As Christmas celebrations get closer, soon you're likely to spot colorful lights decorating houses and buildings wherever you look. Part of the holiday festivities come with merriment moments generated by the Christmas ambiance, like the stunning light displays that will soon illuminate a zoo in Texas. The Dallas Zoo Lights event will take over the Dallas, TX park on November 17 and will run until January 1.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Zoning change could bring Sprouts grocery store to Oak Cliff

DALLAS — Numerous H-E-B grocery stores are planned to open around DFW. Meanwhile, Dallas is trying to pass a zoning change to bring a Sprouts store to Oak Cliff, an area in need of another grocery store. The first information meeting for the new plan was held Tuesday evening...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

City of Fort Worth leaders urge Forest Park mini-train operator to reinstate service

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Since the late 50s, people have enjoyed riding the green and yellow Forest Park Miniature Train by the Fort Worth Zoo.The five-mile round trip begins in Forest Park, crosses the Trinity River and enters Trinity Park. The train turns around near the Lancaster Bridge, then returns to its starting point on Colonial Parkway.But that tradition halted in March of 2022, when the little engine that could, just couldn't anymore due to equipment issues. Now city officials are taking steps to ensure the beloved miniature train will chug once again."It's our sincere hope that the contractor will return the...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

City of Plano looks at a different solution for alleviating traffic

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you've spent any significant time in North Texas, you know just how bad the traffic can be. It has some cities showing interest in a new, aerial form of transportation.Earlier this year, the North Central Texas Council of Governments launched a certification program for new transportation technologies and now, a handful of cities have expressed interest.At last week's Plano City Council meeting, the city's director of engineering introduced council members to JPods."It is a fee-based point to multi-point aerial personal transit and you probably look at it and say it looks like a gondola.. exactly...
PLANO, TX

