Despite 50 Years of Sun on CO Gov’t, Enforcement Shortcomings Remain in Disclosure System for State Lawmakers

Boebert Campaign Again Refuses to Commit to Accepting Nov. 8 Election Results if She Loses
With less than a week to go before the Nov. 8 midterm election, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert — a controversial Silt Republican and the face of the Colorado GOP — still won’t commit to accepting the results of the election if she loses. Forwarded a press release...
John Kellner’s Stances on Multiple Issues Would Hurt CO Women, Say Progressive Advocates
At a news conference last week, a group of women who lead progressive advocacy organizations in Colorado criticized GOP attorney general candidate John Kellner for promoting policies that are “inimical to the interests of Colorado women,” according to a news release issued by ProgressNow Colorado, which organized the press event.
Conservative Economist: Coloradans Should Have To Pass a Test Before Voting on Tax Transparency Measure Prop GG
Among the many ballot measures Colorado voters are currently contemplating is Proposition GG, a tax transparency ballot measure that would require all future proposed tax changes to include a simple table showing the impact on voters’ personal finances. This would allow voters to see the difference that, say, a small cut to the income tax (like the one proposed this year by Proposition 121), would make to their bottom line, which could be only a few dollars for most people making five-figure incomes, whereas the richest Coloradans would receive tens of thousands more.
Colorado Kids ‘Want Litter Boxes in the Bathroom,’ Says State Board of Ed Candidate Peggy Propst
Colorado State Board of Education candidate Peggy Propst is the latest Republican to sound the alarm over Colorado students she claims are dressing as “furries” and want “litter boxes in the bathroom.”. “We have furries in our classrooms, kids that come to school and believe that they...
GOP Candidate Buckley Paid Himself Thousands in Improper Mileage Reimbursements
David Buckley, a Republican candidate for the state legislature, used campaign funds to pay himself thousands of dollars in improper mileage reimbursements – this according to his own documentation, a campaign finance complaint filed with the Secretary of State, and a subsequent analysis by the Colorado Times Recorder. The...
Campaign Cash Snapshot: 98% of Oil & Gas Donations Went to GOP in 7 Key CO Senate Races
With a week until Election Day, the Colorado state Senate is looking like the Republican Party’s best chance to gain control of any part of Colorado government, as the Democratic Party is expected to retain the Governor’s office and keep its majority in the House of Representatives. Redistricting after the 2020 census benefitted Republicans in state Senate races, according to members of both parties.
Kirkmeyer, Who’s Backed an Abortion Ban, Dismisses Abortion As a Key Issue in Her Race
Congressional candidate Barbara Kirkmeyer, a Republican who’s favored banning abortion in Colorado, doesn’t think abortion will determine whether undecided voters choose her or her pro-choice opponent, Dr. Yadira Caraveo. In a Friday radio interview, Kirkmeyer said voters for whom abortion is the driving factor have already decided whom...
BRIEF: Bipartisan Support for Increased Mental Health Care
Forty-one elected officials and candidates in Colorado have pledged to increase the “availability of mental health care for everyone in need, promote wellness and early intervention by expanding youth mental health services, and improve crisis response for anyone experiencing a mental health emergency.”. Among the signers of the Mental...
Kellner Took 2020 Campaign Cash From Election Conspiracist Joe Oltmann
On Oct. 10, 2020, two days after he organized a “Patriot Muster” of his group FEC United and its militia division, United American Defense Force, in Denver’s Civic Center Park that turned deadly when a security guard shot and killed an armed participant in self-defense, Joe Oltmann wrote a campaign check to John Kellner for the maximum amount permitted: $400.
Letters to the Editor: Xcel Greenwashing and Reasons to Vote
New CEO, Same Climate Greenwashing and Gas Problems. I have to give Xcel Energy credit — they know that their customers are captive, so they have no reason to lie. Whatever we’re told we have to pay, we’ll have to pay it. Colorado’s largest utility has a new CEO, Robert Kenney, and if you were hoping for good news about climate action and utility bills, you’ll be disappointed.
