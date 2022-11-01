Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of OhioTravel MavenMarietta, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Visit the Most Haunted City in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks ahead to weekend matchups against Central Michigan, OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ernest M. Varner
Ernest Mitchell “Ernie” Varner, 94, was gently called home by his Savior on the afternoon of November 1, 2022, from his residence at Elison of Marietta, while in the loving care of his family and the dedicated staff of Elison and Amedisys Hospice. Ernie was born January 25, 1928, in Walker, WV, the son of the late Clyde T. and Hallie (Race) Varner.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Robert B. Reeder
Robert B. Reeder, 77, of Little Hocking, OH, passed away unexpectedly October 31, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Belpre Campus. He was born on March 4, 1945, in Parkersburg, WV, one of three sons of the late George “Tiny” and Theone Elizabeth Roan Reeder. Bob graduated from Parkersburg High...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Richard Butcher
Richard “Bud” Franklin Butcher, 80, of Washington, West Virginia, passed away peacefully having been surrounded by family and a friend. He was born in Washington, West Virginia, May 21, 1942, a son of the late Charles Wade Butcher and Hazel Gay (Harless) Butcher. Richard was a rural mail...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sondra Lee Williams
Sondra Lee Williams, 76, of Belpre, Ohio, died on October 31, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on February 23, 1946, and was the daughter of the late Paul George and Virginia Opal Rollins Williams. She had been a Medical Transcriber for the St. Joseph Hospital and Camden Clark Memorial Hospital. She loved dogs, doing ceramics, reading, shopping and watching westerns.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Aloise H. Bosworth
Aloise H. Bosworth, 84, of Ripley, passed away Nov. 2, 2022, at Ravenswood Village, Ravenswood. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Friday, Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood. Burial, Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville. Visitatation, noon – 2 p.m. Friday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia officials discuss possible Weirton manufacturing project
CHARLESTON — West Virginia officials are staying mum, but representatives of a battery manufacturing company spent Wednesday meeting with Gov. Jim Justice and other state economic development leaders about the possibility of a new facility in Weirton. A group from an unnamed company was seen being escorted Wednesday morning...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Carol Davis Terwilliger
Carol Davis Terwilliger, 71, of Harrisville, W.Va., passed away Oct. 19, 2022, with the compassionate care of UH Cleveland Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Lorna Elizabeth “Lornabeth” Wayne
Lorna Elizabeth “Lornabeth” Wayne was granted her angel wings on Oct. 28, 2022. Visitation, 2 – 4 p.m., Saturday. Funeral, 4 p.m. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, 314 4th St., Marietta. Online condolences may be made at www.Lankfordfh.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Washington County Veterans Hall of Fame honors inductees
The Washington County Veterans Hall of Fame inducted 24 people during a ceremony Tuesday in Marietta. For distinguished military service and outstanding community service. Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, the Iraq Campaign Medal with 3 campaign stars, the Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal (7th award), Combat Infantryman Badge, Parachutist Badge, and Air Assault Badge.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mary Zinn
Mary Zinn, 89, of Midlothian, VA, formerly of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on Oct. 29, 2022, in Midlothian, VA. Mary was born in Ritchie County, WV to Boyd Guy and Minerva Ellen (Ella) Gregg Whitehair on July 8th, 1933. Her father shared her birthday. She was the youngest and the last surviving of seven daughters. She graduated from Doddridge County High School and Mountain State College. She married Vernon Wilson Zinn and they resided in Lubeck, WV for forty plus years.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wilma Louise Sams Moore
Wilma Louise Sams Moore, 88, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Worthington Healthcare Center, Parkersburg, WV. Wilma was a lifelong resident of Parkersburg and Belpre. She was born the second daughter of Floyd Calvin Sams and Mildred White Sams, both preceding her in death. She graduated from PHS, where...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
High School Football Capsules
OGHS (2-7) results: lost to Weir, 32-13; lost to Robert C. Byrd, 57-23; lost to North Marion, 49-0; d. Toronto, 25-8; lost to Beaver Local, 62-0; d. Berkeley Springs, 42-6; lost to Brooke, 45-0; lost to East Liverpool, 44-12; lost to Cameron, 28-0 RCHS (9-0) results: d. St. Marys, 30-20; d. Lincoln County, 36-0; d. Clay County, 36-20; d. Lewis County, 46-14; d. Buffalo, 51-16; d. Ripley, 40-6; d. Braxton County, 49-7; d. Doddridge County, 26-6; d. Ravenswood, 58-13.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Local bands place at championship
PARKERSBURG — Local bands placed in the various competitions on Saturday at the West Virginia State Marching Band Invitational Championship, which was the finale for the 2022 Governor’s Cup. Awards received were:. * West Virginia State Honor Band: 4th runner-up, Paden City High School. * Blue Division: Grand...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Piano Recital at Trinity Episcopal Church
PARKERSBURG — Piano students performed in a recital at Trinity Episcopal Church on Oct. 29. From left, first row, Phoebe Smith, Noah Benear, Allie Tennant, Michael Bonnell, Keith Bonnell, Kayla Robinson, Ava Isner, Nathan Grigg. Second row, Jim Holthaus, Oliver Petty, Carter Chichester, Alexandra McGrew, Sophie Smith, Zakia Holliday, Gabe Floyd, Audrey Raffa. Third row, Zach Holliday, Ethan Knotts, Kaden Frum. The students are taught by Laura Hamm, Barbara Heckert and Amy Rice, all members of the West Virginia Music Teachers Association. (Photo Provided)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg City Council withdraws library censure resolution
PARKERSBURG — Two Parkersburg City Council members withdrew their sponsorship of a resolution to censure the Parkersburg & Wood County Public Library over the placement of a book in a Banned Books Week display, but the topic was still the subject of debate among members of the public at Tuesday’s meeting.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Williamstown beats Ritchie, advances to regional
WILLIAMSTOWN — It’s one step at a time for defending Class A state volleyball champion Williamstown. After ousting St. Marys from the Class A, Region I, Section 2 tournament on Tuesday, head coach Rachelle Cole’s program took care of business here Wednesday night as the Yellowjackets topped Ritchie County 20-25, 25-23, 27-25 and 25-20 to win the championship.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg South Patriots hoping to secure top spot in triple-A
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg South enters the final week of the regular season with the opportunity to accomplish something no other Patriot program has experienced since the program was established in 1967. Currently ranked No. 1 in the WVSSAC Class AAA rankings, South (9-1) travels to eighth-ranked Princeton (6-2) on...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Hobey Ford and his Golden Rod Puppets to tour schools
PARKERSBURG — The Artsbridge Artists on Tour Series will feature a puppet show and an internationally known puppeteer. Hobey Ford and his Golden Rod Puppets will tour elementary schools in Pleasants, Ritchie, Wood, Jackson and Washington counties Nov. 14-17. Artsbridge provides Study Guides for teachers which include additional information and art activities for classroom use.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ohio State Highway Patrol: Car crash claims life of Parkersburg man
MARIETTA — A Parkersburg man was killed in an accident Wednesday morning on Ohio 7 near Lower Newport, the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported. Mark Doyle, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene near milepost 32, the patrol said. Doyle was driving a 2011 Toyota...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Fort Frye to face Shenandoah in 2nd round of playoffs
BEVERLY — This time of year is where Fort Frye flexes its collective muscle. Coming off a 57-6 win over Elgin in the first round of the Division IV Region 23 playoffs, the top-seeded Cadets continue their journey to the top with a Friday night home game against Shenandoah on the horizon.
Comments / 0