Read full article on original website
Related
Florida Republicans maintain 130,000+ vote lead over Democrats one week out from Election Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With only one week to go before the General Election, Republicans are outvoting Democrats in Florida. Traditionally, Democrats would hold the vote lead at this point in the race, as Republicans historically turn out on Election Day. But 137,000 more Florida Republicans than Democrats had cast...
fox35orlando.com
Florida midterm elections: Over 3 million have cast ballots with Republicans leading Democrats
More than 3 million Floridians have cast ballots in the Nov. 8 elections, with Republicans continuing to have an edge over Democrats, according to data posted Tuesday morning on the state Division of Elections website. The data showed that 1,993,982 people had voted by mail, while 1,031,811 had gone to...
More than 3.3 million Florida voting ballots cast
TALLAHASSEE - Nearly 23 percent of Florida's 14.5 million registered voters had cast ballots as of Wednesday morning in next week's general election. Data posted on the state Division of Elections website showed that 3,304,040 voters had cast mail-in ballots or gone to early voting sites. In all, 1,426,017 Republicans and 1,249,122 Democrats had cast ballots. Also, 583,663 unaffiliated voters and 45,238 third-party voters had cast ballots. The most vote-by-mail ballots had been returned in Miami-Dade, Pinellas, and Palm Beach counties, while Miami-Dade, Broward, and Duval counties led in early voting. "We are expecting substantial turnout here in Leon County and across the state," Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley, the president of a statewide supervisors association, said. "We are here to serve the voters, and we are very happy that they are taking part." All counties are required to offer early voting through Saturday, with 18 extending early voting to Sunday. Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
floridapolitics.com
Another poll shows Ron DeSantis with a double-digit lead over Charlie Crist
Victory Insights predicts the Governor will win re-election by 13 points. Another pollster has Gov. Ron DeSantis up by double digits on Democrat Charlie Crist. But Victory Insights found Florida Republicans split on whether he or Donald Trump should be the GOP nominee for President. The polling outfit, which has...
Yes, Republican candidates for state and federal races are listed first on Florida ballots
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The last day to vote is November 8th. Many voters have already seen their sample ballots. We had a First Coast News viewer look at his and ask why every race has the Republican candidate listed first. He worries it will create an unfair election. Let's...
WESH
Central Florida Democrats make final push before election
Democrats aren't giving up on Florida. That was the message Tuesday as the third highest-ranking Democrat in the House campaigned for Central Florida politicians. Majority Whip Jim Clyburn appeared at a Maxwell Frost rally in the morning and a Val Demings rally in the afternoon. WESH 2 News asked the...
Yes, despite Florida law we still have to 'fall back' and end daylight saving time
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Daylight saving time ends this weekend, which means we "fall back" one hour on Sunday morning. The time change officially happens at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. But Florida lawmakers voted to "lock the clock" in 2018 to keep daylight saving time permanent in...
floridapolitics.com
Vote with your feet: Post-pandemic Florida transplants twice as likely to be Rs as Ds
Since March 16, 2020, an estimated 394,000 active voters have flocked to Florida. They are twice as likely to be Republicans as they are to be Democrats. Since that day in mid-March — the day President Donald Trump announced the “15 Days to Slow the Spread” of the COVID-19 pandemic — 193,300 Republicans and 96,900 Democrats have moved to Florida, according to L2 data. The data reveals 393,800 Florida voters who chose the pandemic-era Sunshine State as their new home state and registered to vote here. As percentages, 46% are Republicans, 23% are Democrats and 29% are independents.
Washington Examiner
Florida state department investigating voter fraud allegations in Orlando
The new Florida Office of Election Crimes and Security investigated a voter fraud allegation in Orange County and has referred the matter to law enforcement for possible prosecution in the alleged ballot harvesting scheme. The Florida Department of State confirmed to the Washington Examiner that the OECS conducted a "preliminary...
Miami-Dade leans Republican in early voting, signaling trouble for Florida Democrats
“This is worse than what we expected. We're getting our butts kicked right now.”
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here’s how many voters are showing up in Central Florida
Midterm elections are set to take place on Nov. 8, though thousands of Florida residents have been coming out to vote early or mail in their ballots. Here’s how many have gotten out the vote in Central Florida as of Nov. 2. BREVARD COUNTY. In Brevard County, the total...
Which Florida counties are the most Red or most Blue?
Is it red, is it blue, or is it just Florida? As the midterms creep closer, which parts of the state are changing colors, and which parts are deepening their party strongholds?
floridapolitics.com
Florida GOP takes lead in early voting in traditionally blue Miami-Dade
There were signs of a Republican surge in South Florida in earlier elections. In an extraordinary sign of trouble for Democrats in Florida ahead of Election Day, the number of registered Republicans voting in Miami-Dade County surpassed Democrats on Wednesday — one day after President Joe Biden visited the area on a campaign swing.
Click10.com
Biden brings midterm message to South Florida
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – President Biden arrived in South Florida Tuesday afternoon to campaign for Democrats, one week before the midterm elections. In Florida, a state famously popular among retirees, he declared that the current crop of GOP candidates “ain’t your father’s Republican party” and said that he prayed God would deliver his opponents “some enlightenment.”
click orlando
Why Florida voters will decide whether to keep supreme court justices in the November election
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida voters will find more judges on the ballot when they go to vote in November. Among the candidates for governor, congress and maybe school board, voters will find several entries asking if supreme court justices or appeals court judges should be retained. [RESULTS 2022: VOTER...
BET
More Than One Million Americans Won’t Be Eligible to Vote in Florida on November 8th
A recent study estimated that 4.6 million Americans will not be able to vote in this year's midterm elections due to a current or previous felony conviction. The study also found that African Americans of voting age are over three times more likely to be disenfranchised due to a felony than non-African Americans - about one out of every 19 citizens in the U.S.
Ashley Varner Opinion: Florida Teachers’ Union is Bleeding Members
The Florida Education Association (FEA) lost more than 4,500 members – a 3.3 percent drop – in just the 2020-21 school year. By comparison, the National Education Association (NEA) and American Federation of Teachers (AFT) lost 2.3 and 2.1 percent of their memberships, respectively, in the same single school year.
floridapolitics.com
RPOF unveils last Ron DeSantis ad before election
Heading into the final week, DeSantis maintains large leads in the polls and in overall campaign resources over his Democratic rival, Charlie Crist. With one week until the General Election, the Republican Party of Florida released its last TV advertisement for Gov. Ron DeSantis, a 60-second spot titled “Keeping Florida Free.”
Florida still ends daylight saving time, despite years of legislative pushback
Efforts to make Daylight Saving Time permanent are still stalled out in Congress.
NBC Miami
Outrage Over Life for Parkland Shooter Has Movement Underway to Change Florida Law
Soon the families who lost loved ones at Parkland will have their final say in court on what this tragedy has done to them as moves are already underway to alter the way Florida decides if convicted killers should be executed. The outrage over the life sentence that will be...
Comments / 6