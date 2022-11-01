ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a man was found dead behind a 7-Eleven convenience store in Orlando on Tuesday, and that he was shot. Deputies responded to the area of Americana Boulevard off S. Texas Avenue around 2:30 p.m. for a shooting and found a 21-year-old Kyle D'Jireh Mote, who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO