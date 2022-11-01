Read full article on original website
Orange County homeowner shot, killed man trying to steal birds, report shows
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County homeowner who shot and killed a man last week told deputies the man was trying to steal his birds, according to a report. Orange County deputies responded Thursday to a shooting on Ponderosa Drive off Hoffner Avenue, near Goldenrod Road. [TRENDING: Merritt...
Family celebrates 25th birthday of father killed in Orlando hit-and-run
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly seven months after Josiah Hoyt was killed in an Orlando hit-and-run crash, his family celebrated what would have been his 25th birthday. Hoyt had recently moved from New York to Orlando ahead of the birth of his child. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket...
Investigators looking into whether 2 elaborate jewelry heists in Central Florida were related
CLERMONT, Fla. — Investigators are looking into whether two elaborate jewelry heists, both committed in Central Florida this year, were related. Police said burglars stole more than $750,000 worth of merchandise from a jewelry store in Clermont in January. Police said the investigation into that case was inactive until a similar case, in which $400,000 worth of jewelry was stolen, happened last week in Longwood.
Hundreds of bikers surrounded vehicles in Orange, Seminole counties
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Hundreds of reckless motorcyclists took over some streets in Orange and Seminole County on Sunday. The group was so large, all Seminole deputies could do, was separate regular drivers, to keep them safe. "It was beyond shocking. It was nerve-racking at first." It was a swarm of...
2 shot in shooting on Texas Avenue in Orlando, authorities say
Deputies are investigating a shooting in the area of Texas Avenue and Oak Ridge Road in Orlando Wednesday afternoon. Orange County Fire Rescue confirmed they responded to the area shortly before 2 p.m. and found two people with gunshot wounds.
Man sneaks himself, child into Magic Kingdom, shoves employees trying to stop him, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man allegedly snuck himself and a child inside Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park without paying and shoved two employees who tried to stop him, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit. Authorities said a Disney security manager tried to stop the suspect – 37-year-old...
1 killed, 1 hurt as deputies investigate shooting in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County sheriff's office is investigating a shooting Wednesday that they said left one man dead and another injured. Deputies were called to the intersection of Texas Avenue and Oak Ridge Road in Orlando about the shooting just before 2 p.m. Witnesses told deputies...
Man shot, killed behind convenience store in Orlando, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a man was found dead behind a 7-Eleven convenience store in Orlando on Tuesday, and that he was shot. Deputies responded to the area of Americana Boulevard off S. Texas Avenue around 2:30 p.m. for a shooting and found a 21-year-old Kyle D'Jireh Mote, who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies identify man shot, killed near Orange County shopping plaza
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies identified the man who was shot and killed near an Orange County shopping plaza on Wednesday. The shooting happened along South Texas Avenue making it the second shooting in the area this week. The shooting left one man dead and another hurt. Deputies identified the man who was killed as Eminem Isaac, 22.
Gigantic hole forms outside Florida home
A Lake Mary man is turning to FOX 35 News for help after a month of back-and-forth with his landlord over sinkholes forming in his yard. One is several feet wide, and extremely deep. Blaine Gladden pointed out, other divots are starting to form on the other side of his yard too.
Dog struggles to survive after homeowner abandons house left in deplorable condition, neighbors say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Halloween decorations were still hanging from a tree at a house in Altamonte Springs, Florida on Wednesday, but neighbors say it's been a real-life house of horror for years. Those neighbors shared a video with FOX 35 News which they said appears to show deplorable conditions...
Florida man concerned after sinkhole forms outside his house
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Lake Mary man is turning to FOX 35 News for help after a month of back-and-forth with his landlord over sinkholes forming in his yard. One is several feet wide, and extremely deep. Blaine pointed out, other divots are starting to form on the other side of his yard too.
Arrest made months after fatal 150 mph crash on SR-408 in Orange County, records show
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 32-year-old man accused of going 150 mph before crashing into the back of a pickup truck on State Road 408 in November 2021 has been arrested. Omaykan Guler faces a vehicular homicide charge in the crash that happened on Nov. 8, 2021, on SR-408 near South Crystal Lake Drive. The crash shut down SR-408 for more than 8 hours.
Man crashed SUV into ex-wife's home as family slept, arrest report states
Man crashed SUV into ex-wife's home as family slept, arrest report states. Investigators said a family of seven was inside their Florida home when the driver of a Ford Explorer purposely crashed through a porch, then the front door, and into the kitchen. A woman who lives at the residence said three adults and four children were inside at the time.
Deputies searching for missing Florida mother, 2-year-old daughter
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County deputies are searching for a mother and her 2-year-old daughter who were discovered missing on Monday from work and school. Jacqueline Shivers, 30, and her 2-year-old daughter, Ariyah, are from Deltona and are traveling in a white 2018 Toyota Camry with the Florida license 11DDIM. The pair were tracked to Fairfax, Virginia where they visited a family member on Wednesday, deputies said.
