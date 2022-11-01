ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

click orlando

Family celebrates 25th birthday of father killed in Orlando hit-and-run

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly seven months after Josiah Hoyt was killed in an Orlando hit-and-run crash, his family celebrated what would have been his 25th birthday. Hoyt had recently moved from New York to Orlando ahead of the birth of his child. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Investigators looking into whether 2 elaborate jewelry heists in Central Florida were related

CLERMONT, Fla. — Investigators are looking into whether two elaborate jewelry heists, both committed in Central Florida this year, were related. Police said burglars stole more than $750,000 worth of merchandise from a jewelry store in Clermont in January. Police said the investigation into that case was inactive until a similar case, in which $400,000 worth of jewelry was stolen, happened last week in Longwood.
CLERMONT, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man shot, killed behind convenience store in Orlando, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a man was found dead behind a 7-Eleven convenience store in Orlando on Tuesday, and that he was shot. Deputies responded to the area of Americana Boulevard off S. Texas Avenue around 2:30 p.m. for a shooting and found a 21-year-old Kyle D'Jireh Mote, who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

click orlando

Man shot, killed in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla – A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting in Orange County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the shooting in the 2100 block of Americana Blvd. at 2:30 p.m. and found the victim. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN:...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man concerned after sinkhole forms outside his house

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Lake Mary man is turning to FOX 35 News for help after a month of back-and-forth with his landlord over sinkholes forming in his yard. One is several feet wide, and extremely deep. Blaine pointed out, other divots are starting to form on the other side of his yard too.
LAKE MARY, FL
wogx.com

Man crashed SUV into ex-wife's home as family slept, arrest report states

Man crashed SUV into ex-wife's home as family slept, arrest report states. Investigators said a family of seven was inside their Florida home when the driver of a Ford Explorer purposely crashed through a porch, then the front door, and into the kitchen. A woman who lives at the residence said three adults and four children were inside at the time.
APOPKA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Deputies searching for missing Florida mother, 2-year-old daughter

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County deputies are searching for a mother and her 2-year-old daughter who were discovered missing on Monday from work and school. Jacqueline Shivers, 30, and her 2-year-old daughter, Ariyah, are from Deltona and are traveling in a white 2018 Toyota Camry with the Florida license 11DDIM. The pair were tracked to Fairfax, Virginia where they visited a family member on Wednesday, deputies said.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

