CBS News

LIVE: Philly DA, officials reveal crime org bust in local prison

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner will be joined by special investigations unit prosecutors to announce the arrest of several people accused of operating a criminal organization out of a Philadelphia correctional facility. Among the several individuals allegedly involved in the operation at Riverside Correctional Facility is a former Department of Prisons corrections officer, according to the DA's office.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

WATCH LIVE: Gun trafficking operation dismantled in Abington

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Officials in Montgomery County are expected to announce the dismantling of a gun trafficking operation Thursday afternoon. The district attorney's office says multiple people were arrested, illegal firearms were recovered and video of the obliteration of gun serial numbers was discovered. The news briefing is...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Road closed in Mullica Hill following accident

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- A road is closed following an accident in Gloucester County. Authorities were called to an accident with entrapment on Ellis Mill Road in Mullica Hill just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Ellis Mill Road is closed for investigation in the area of Elk and Clems Road.
MULLICA HILL, NJ

