Marathon, FL

Dolphin boys qualify for eighth straight state finals, Lady 'Fins advance to fourth in a row

By By J.W. COOKE Keys Citizen
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eXPs2_0ittlyc200

The state final streak remains intact for the Marathon High cross county squads as the game plan went pretty much as expected during the Region 4-1A Finals, with the Lady ’Fins claiming the eighth spot to qualify for their fourth consecutive trip to the FHSAA 1A State Championship while, for the eighth consecutive year, the Dolphins will be in the boys meet by placing third on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Indian River Fairgrounds in Vero Beach.

“I knew something drastic would have to happen to the top two teams for us to jump into the first or second spot,” said coach James Murphy, noting Palmer Trinity won the region title as they had several harriers who were back after not contending in the District 16-A Finals. “We knew some of their top runners had been hurt and were taking a few extra weeks to be ready for regionals and states, so we knew they would be tougher this time around.”

In fact, Marathon, which placed as the 2021 region runner-up, had better team averages during the 2022 campaign, but Palmer would claim the boys title with all of their scoring runners finishing within the top 25 of the 118 entries, while Marathon placed third as a team behind South Florida H.E.A.T., who Murphy expressed, “are stacked every year, we knew they would be tough also, but this year they just had something extra.”

“We are happy with third and looking back at it, this is the third time we have been in the Top 3 since 2016,” said Murphy, whose team that season tied for second but finished in third due to the tiebreaker.

The Marathon boys were not too far off the title pace, as they had their Top 5 scorers all cross the finish line in the Top 30, led by Vance Bursa, who took fourth overall, in 16 minutes and 48 seconds, during the race Murphy described as more of a track meet in the first 400-meters.

“The top two guys took off and Vance tried to play catch up throughout it and every time he’d get close, they’d take off a little bit more, it was almost as if they had the plan to keep Vance out of it,” said Murphy. “He kept pushing, but probably ran more of their race than his own race, and I think that will be huge in his memory for states.”

Bursa’s fourth place would be the lone medal finish for the Dolphins, and only to finish before the rains began to fall, as a drenched Mason Buxton was 16th overall, one spot out of medaling, as his time of 18:28.08 was less than a second behind 15th-place Juan Pablo Bracamontes, of Palmer Trinity, who clocked in at 18:28.0. Jakub Bursa was 18th in 18:33.5, Antonin Bursa placed 20th in 18:39.9 and Dillon Shelar rounded out the scoring Dolphins in 30th place in 18:57.3.

The Lady ’Fins had a much different route to the State Finals — which will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee — as their top finisher came in 40th place. That was Marathon eighth-grader Maeve Merryman, who was the best time in 23:13, in 45th was Madelyn Thornton in 23:19.2, a place back was Ella Dunn in 23:21.3, while Rain Banks was 51st overall in 23:40 and Mikkel Ross was 56th in 24:00.6. It was still good enough to advance as a team, as Marathon turned in a team total of 1 hour, 57 minutes and 34 seconds, which was 22 seconds better than ninth-place St. John Paul II, which missed the state cuts by a time of 1:57:56.

“I was expecting to have a majority of our girls going to be there, but I was expecting one of them to break free,” said Murphy, whose Dolphin squads are the only teams from Monroe County to garner a State Finals berth. “For years now, we have been pack running and we hope, toward the end, someone takes off. They were with each other and pushed each other, which is very beneficial, but they were just five points away from not making it, so I give them credit for the grit they showed on Saturday. We have a tough region for the girls, so they held their own and I was proud of them.”

jwcoooke@keysnews.com

