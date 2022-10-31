ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back with a bang! Rebecca Judd steals the show at the Melbourne Cup and shows off her cleavage in low-cut mini dress as she leads the celebrities wearing red - after WAG's three-year hiatus from the event

By Savanna Young
 3 days ago

The Melbourne Cup kicked off in fine form on Tuesday as Australia's hottest celebrities descended on Flemington Racecourse to watch the race that stops the nation.

AFL WAG Rebecca Judd, 39, stole the show as she arrived in a plunging cherry red dress, making her first appearance in The Birdcage in three years.

The long-sleeved dress by designer Effie Kats hugged Rebecca's lean physique to perfection and showcased her long legs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18oTta_0ittlxjJ00
AFL WAG Rebecca Judd stole the show at Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on Tuesday as she arrived to The Birdcage in a plunging red dress 

The scooped neckline of the dress showed off her ample cleavage, while the socialite accessorised her look with a wide-brimmed red hatinator from Stephanie Spencer, red heels and a matching red Amina Muaddi box bag.

Richard Wilkins' son Christian looked incredibly stylish in a mint green satin Gucci suit worth around $8,000, adding a feminine touch by placing a glittering tiara on his head.

Stealing the show, he flicked his long blonde hair over his shoulder while posting in front of the camera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LHZzR_0ittlxjJ00
 The long-sleeved dress by designer Effie Kats hugged Rebecca's lean physique to perfection and showcased her long legs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=357kkR_0ittlxjJ00
The socialite accessorised her look with a wide-brimmed red hatinator, red heels and a matching red box bag
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14a9CR_0ittlxjJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dmCDc_0ittlxjJ00
Delta Goodrem made a style statement in a Dolce & Gabbana midi dress emblazoned with a colourful floral print 

MasterChef Australia star Melissa Leong followed suit in a pale pink tuxedo teamed with a white waistcoat.

The food critic was also joined in the birdcage by her boyfriend Rob Mason, who she began dating late last year following her divorce from Joe Jones.

Meanwhile, Tayla Damir brightened up the dreary Melbourne Day in a bright yellow satin cowl-neck dress worn underneath a sensible Herringbone coat.

She arrived on the arm of her new husband, AFL star Nathan Broad, who looked dashing in a checked suit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IxfA7_0ittlxjJ00
The singer accessorised her flamboyant frock with a black top hat complete with a birdcage veil, a mini handbag in red leather and black shoes with bows at the front
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DwfQL_0ittlxjJ00
Richard Wilkins' son Christian looked incredibly stylish in a mint green satin Gucci suit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PgAuI_0ittlxjJ00
The fashion star added  a feminine touch by placing a glittering tiara on his head
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40DbSq_0ittlxjJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LcBnd_0ittlxjJ00
Making quite the arrival, Christian flicked his long blonde hair over his shoulder while posting in front of the camera

The former Love Island star accessorised her look with a matching bright yellow headband, gold strappy sandals and clutched a black leather Chloe handbag.

Delta Goodrem made a style statement in a Dolce & Gabbana midi dress emblazoned with a colourful floral print, which is worth around $3500.

The singer accessorised her look with a black top hat complete with a birdcage veil, a mini handbag in red leather and black shoes with bows at the front.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47dXWj_0ittlxjJ00
MasterChef Australia star Melissa Leong followed suit in a pale pink tuxedo teamed with a white waistcoat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22jYMp_0ittlxjJ00
The food critic was also joined in the birdcage by her boyfriend Rob Mason, who she began dating late last year following her divorce from Joe Jones 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YYoPB_0ittlxjJ00
Meanwhile, Tayla Damir brightened up the dreary Melbourne Day in a bright yellow satin cowl-neck dress worn underneath a sensible Herringbone coat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g4jRN_0ittlxjJ00
Socialite and influencer Nadia Fairfax turned heads in a bizarre PVC kimono teamed with a matching red feathered fascinator 

She also wore a pair of black lace gloves and added a pop of red lipstick.

Bachelor couple Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards looked typically stylish as they posed arm-in-arm in The Birdcage.

Anna looked chic in a tight yellow maxi dress with a plunging cut-out neckline, paired with matching opera gloves and a headband.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HDpJ3_0ittlxjJ00
Bachelor couple Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards looked typically stylish as they posed arm-in-arm in The Birdcage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MGJV2_0ittlxjJ00
Tim wore a grey suit, floral shirt and pink tie that perfectly complemented his wife's ensemble

Tim wore a grey suit, floral shirt and pink tie that perfectly complemented his wife's ensemble

Like many others at the event, 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Ambassador Demi Brereton also opted for a floral print.

The model dazzled in an embroidered midi dress with black peplum detailing, accented with a red hatinator and matching bag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mc9ZP_0ittlxjJ00
Like many others at the event, 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Ambassador Demi Brereton also opted for a floral print
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ZEEz_0ittlxjJ00
Sports presenter Tara Rushton meanwhile put her trim pins on display in a blue printed mini dress with bishop sleeves and a mandarin collar
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oecFk_0ittlxjJ00
Miss Universe Australia Olivia Molly Rogers made a splash in a red lace gown and a futuristic metal fascinator
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V8Jh9_0ittlxjJ00

Sports presenter Tara Rushton meanwhile put her trim pins on display in a blue printed mini dress with bishop sleeves and a mandarin collar.

The glamorous TV presenter perfectly matched her dress with a bejewelled headband, drop earrings and white pointy-toed pumps.

Miss Universe Australia Olivia Molly Rogers made a splash in a red lace gown and a futuristic metal fascinator.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21jGzJ_0ittlxjJ00
Like Christian Wilkins, horse racing reporter and socialite Kate Waterhouse also eschewed tradition by wearing a tiara instead of a fascinator
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x6mU9_0ittlxjJ00
The style maven channelled her inner princess in a pale pink satin dress with some very pricey accessories from high-end Italian label Gucci

She slicked her brunette locks back into an up-do and completed her look with a Gucci handbag and red pointy-toed heels.

The recently-divorced glamazon documented her preparations for the big event on Instagram by uploading before and after selfies.

Like Christian Wilkins, horse racing reporter and socialite Kate Waterhouse also eschewed tradition by wearing a tiara instead of a fascinator.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1svKkh_0ittlxjJ00
Miss Universe Australia Tegan Martin also chose a pink outfit, consisting of a shirt-style mini dress, large hatinator and platform heels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rBNPE_0ittlxjJ00
She also wore a pair of pink earrings and carried a pink envelope clutch bag

The style maven channelled her inner princess in a pale pink satin dress with some very pricey accessories from high-end Italian label Gucci.

The mother-of-two wore an interlocking G Crystal tiara on her head, which retails for around $2430, toted a pale pink $4,630 Jackie 1931 handbag and slipped $1,295 pink satin mules on her feet.

She also clutched a Gucci handbag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VRPiH_0ittlxjJ00
 Pregnant Married At First Sight star Martha Kalifatidis was spotted at Flemington with her mother Mary 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lopfO_0ittlxjJ00
The reality star showcased a glimpse of baby bump in a pink crop top, blazer and trousers, which she covered with a rhinestone mesh shift dress

Miss Universe Australia Tegan Martin also chose a pink outfit, consisting of a shirt-style mini dress, large hatinator and platform heels.

She also wore a pair of pink earrings and carried a pink envelope clutch bag.

Pregnant Married At First Sight star Martha Kalifatidis was spotted at Flemington with her mother Mary.

The reality star showcased a glimpse of baby bump in a pink crop top, blazer and trousers, which she covered with a rhinestone mesh shift dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nswVY_0ittlxjJ00
Other notable guests included Shane Warne's children Jackson and Brooke Warne
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jvm0P_0ittlxjJ00
The siblings, who tragically lost their father to a heart attack earlier this year, attended the event with their respective partners Kiah Broadsmith and Alex Heath

Other notable guests included Shane Warne's children Jackson and Brooke Warne.

The siblings, who tragically lost their father to a heart attack earlier this year, attended the event with their respective partners Kiah Broadsmith and Alex Heath.

Shane wore an off-white suit and black tie, while his sister sported a red suit, black blouse and Louis Vuitton handbag.

Married At First Sight's Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant were meanwhile pictured braving Flemington's wet weather as they huddled under a large umbrella.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34UD0R_0ittlxjJ00
Married At First Sight's Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant were meanwhile pictured braving Flemington's wet weather as they huddled under a large umbrella
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hPFPi_0ittlxjJ00
Jules turned heads in a bright red pants suit and matching hatinator, while her husband Cameron showed off his sartorial chops in a checked maroon blazer, purple trousers and a matching tie and pocket square
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0459xz_0ittlxjJ00
Seven presenter Abbey Gelmi (left, with a friend) channelled her inner Barbie by wearing a pink midi dress and matching blazer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CbE5e_0ittlxjJ00
Designer Effie Kats and stylist Lana Wilkinson meanwhile proved that more is more as they posed in The Birdcage in huge broad-rimmed hats

The publicity-loving duo beamed at onlookers as they made the most of their day at the races.

Jules turned heads in a bright red pants suit and matching hatinator, while her husband Cameron showed off his sartorial chops in a checked maroon blazer, purple trousers and a matching tie and pocket square.

Designer Effie Kats and stylist Lana Wilkinson meanwhile proved that more is more as they posed in The Birdcage in huge broad-rimmed hats.

Australian high jumper and model Amy Pejkovic showed off her lean legs in a red-and-white floral mini dress.

She completed her look with a white hatinator and strappy pink stilettos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TpHaK_0ittlxjJ00
Australian high jumper and model Amy Pejkovic showed off her lean legs in a red-and-white floral mini dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gijS5_0ittlxjJ00
She completed her look with a white hatinator and strappy pink stilettos
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39l9Tl_0ittlxjJ00
Socialite Jamie Belle Kennedy meanwhile channeled Jackie Onassis in a blue suit jacket and matching skirt, Louis Vuitton top-handle handbag and embellished birdcage veil

Seven presenter Abbey Gelmi channelled her inner Barbie by wearing a pink midi dress and matching blazer.

She accessorised her preppy ensemble with a pink box handbag, nude pointy-toed pumps and a pink padded headband.

Socialite Jamie Belle Kennedy meanwhile channeled Jackie Onassis in a blue suit jacket and matching skirt, Louis Vuitton top-handle handbag and embellished birdcage veil.

Celebrity stylist Suzy Eskander also attended the event with husband Alan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mUeWo_0ittlxjJ00
Celebrity stylist Suzy Eskander also attended the event with husband Alan

Suzy turned heads in an unusual yellow Loewe dress featuring arms printed across the front.

Model Simone Holtznagel turned heads in an eye-popping orange number, stepping out with her celebrity personal trainer boyfriend Jono Castano.

The blonde bombshell, 29, wore a figure hugging mid-length dress, matched with a wide-brimmed hat and gold heels.

Her bold gold rings and earrings were a perfect fit to her statement look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KrQHW_0ittlxjJ00
Model Simone Holtznagel turned heads in an eye-popping orange number, stepping out with her celebrity personal trainer boyfriend Jono Castano
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R33Zy_0ittlxjJ00
The blonde bombshell wore a figure hugging mid-length dress, matched with a wide-brimmed hat and gold heels 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kW4h1_0ittlxjJ00

Meanwhile, Castano, 31, looked dapper in a cream suit and striped tie.

Nightclub mogul Nick Russian and his wife Rozalia beamed as they arrived at the races.

Rozalia, 34, dressed modestly in a tan brown maxi dress and matching brimmed hat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2exGe1_0ittlxjJ00
Nightclub mogul Nick Russian (right) and his wife Rozalia (left) beamed as they arrived at the races
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ApaU_0ittlxjJ00
Rozalia, 34, dressed modestly in a tan brown maxi dress and matching brimmed hat

The long sleeved dress has padded shoulders, making her look very business-chic.

Olympic swimming sisters Bronte and Cate Campbell contrasted their looks but kept it vibrant.

Bronte, 28, stunned in a lavender blue short suit, paired with a fluro yellow handbag and fascinator.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tdcC6_0ittlxjJ00
Olympic swimming sisters Bronte, 28, and Cate Campbell, 30, contrasted their looks but kept it vibrant

Meanwhile her sister Cate, 30, channelled her inner mermaid with a shimmering blue asymmetrical dress and a gorgeous beaded headpiece.

Shoe designer Terry Biviano wowed racegoers in a pink and orange dress that puffed at the sleeves.

She was joined by her husband, Anthony Minichiello, who complimented her look with a pink checkered tie and pocket square.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13UBlt_0ittlxjJ00
Shoe designer Terry Biviano (left) wowed racegoers in a pink and orange dress that puffed at the sleeves. Pictured with husband Anthony Minichiello
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a3Efn_0ittlxjJ00
Love Island Australia winner Anna McEvoy kept to the pink and red theme in a gorgeous pink dress that tied in a large bow on her right shoulder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T9AFF_0ittlxjJ00
Her red feathered fascinator stood out but paired nicely with her pale pink feathered handbag

Love Island Australia winner Anna McEvoy kept to the pink and red theme in a gorgeous pink dress from Melbourne designer Helen O'Connor.

The hot pink dress tied in a large bow on her right shoulder.

Her red feathered fascinator from Karen Hamilton millinery stood out from atop her blonde hair, but paired nicely with her pale pink feathered handbag.

She accessorised with a dainty silver necklace and a beautiful pearl bangle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oLFiT_0ittlxjJ00
Rob Mills gave a friendly smile as he entered the venue
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PihQY_0ittlxjJ00
MasterChef judges Jock Zonfrillo and Andy Allen attended the event together, each looking suave in their race-day best
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bq60h_0ittlxjJ00
Elsewhere, singer Cody Simpson looked dapper in a blue tuxedo and cream trousers 

MasterChef judges Jock Zonfrillo and Andy Allen attended the event together, each looking suave in their race-day best.

Jock sported a dark blue suit paired with a floral print tie, while Andy dressed in a brown suit and beige tie.

Elsewhere, singer Cody Simpson looked dapper in a blue tuxedo and cream trousers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ixaA2_0ittlxjJ00
While Bachelor star Abbie Chatfield has condemned the races, her ex Konrad Bień-Stephen clearly had no qualms about attending, as the Bachelorette contestant arrived at Flemington in a pink suit and blue tie 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aiS2N_0ittlxjJ00
Darren McMullen also dressed to impressed in a navy three-piece pinstripe suit

The Olympic swimmer topped off his look with a checked short and brown suede boots.

Darren McMullen also dressed to impressed in a navy three-piece pinstripe suit.

The House Husbands star completed his look with a polka-dot tie and a pocket chain.

Actor Rob Mills gave a friendly smile as he entered the venue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tSosf_0ittlxjJ00
The House Husbands star completed his look with a polka-dot tie and a pocket chain

The former Neighbours star, 40, looked incredible in a suit fitted with a gold chain, layered with a green jacket and loud tie.

The Bachelor's Thomas Malucelli, Jed McIntosh and Felix Von Hofe were also out in full force, each donning a different coloured suit as they posed together.

Thomas wore a green suit jacket, black waist coat and white jeans, while Felix went for a more understated black suit and gold tie.

Jed stayed true to his trademark punk aesthetic, wearing a cropped pin-stripe blazer and matching trousers with silver pocket chains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FHgPu_0ittlxjJ00
The Bachelor's Thomas Malucelli, Jed McIntosh and Felix Von Hofe were also out in full force, each donning a different coloured suit as they posed together
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ub6sf_0ittlxjJ00
Jed stayed true to his trademark punk aesthetic, wearing a cropped pin-stripe blazer and matching trousers with silver pocket chains

The tattooed musician also wore an array of chunky rings.

Bachelor 'villain' Ciarran Stott also made an appearance in a brown coat, grey waistcoat and floral tie.

While Bachelor star Abbie Chatfield has condemned the races, her ex Konrad Bień-Stephen clearly had no qualms about attending, as the Bachelorette contestant arrived at Flemington in a pink suit and blue tie.

It's been a tough few years for the Melbourne Cup thanks to Covid restrictions and cancellations, but this year's event was back with a vengeance as thousands of punters headed to Flemington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1smrje_0ittlxjJ00
Bachelor 'villain' Ciarran Stott also made an appearance in a brown coat, grey waistcoat and floral tie. 

This year's Melbourne Cup entertainment features an all-Australian line up including Australian indie pop powerhouse Sheppard and Men at Work's Colin Hay, who will perform Down Under.

Cody Simpson also has the honour of performing the National Anthem.

'It's an immense honour,' the 25-year-old told Daily Mail Australia on Monday. 'It's the first time I've ever done it, I couldn't be asked to do something more prestigious.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bUQMQ_0ittlxjJ00
  Cody Simpson has the honour of performing the National Anthem at the Melbourne Cup

The singer-turned-swimmer also gave an updated on his recording career - and what the future may hold.

'Music's still a massive part of my life and I train full time, but everybody needs something to help balance them out, and music for me is just that,' he explained.

'I still play guitar pretty much every single day to relax, and I certainly will be jumping around back to music once I'm done with the pool.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BTPwe_0ittlxjJ00
'It's an immense honour,' Cody told Daily Mail Australia on Monday. 'It's the first time I've ever done it, I couldn't be asked to do something more prestigious'

'It's definitely been a couple years since I've performed in front of this many people. I'm a little nervous, but you're always nervous before doing something great.'

Cody last visited Flemington in 2015.

VRC Chairman Neil Wilson said Simpson was an inspired choice.

'Cody is an inspiring young Australian who shows us that when you work hard and put your mind to something, anything is possible and you can achieve your dreams.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29BrYS_0ittlxjJ00
'Music's still a massive part of my life and I train full time, but everybody needs something to help balance them out, and music for me is just that,' he explained

While punters in Melbourne woke up to glorious weather this morning, it isn't expected to stay this way all day - with a rain bomb expected to hit the track at some stage as well as freezing temperatures.

The Bureau of Meteorology's morning update said there was a 95 per cent chance of showers arriving in Melbourne from late morning, with possible hail, and that could develop into a thunderstorm by afternoon or early evening.

In Sydney, racegoers heading to Randwick Racecourse will fare much better with a mostly sunny day and a top of 24C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tZp7R_0ittlxjJ00
This year's Melbourne Cup entertainment will feature an All-Australian line up including Australian indie pop powerhouse Sheppard and Men at Work's Colin Hay, (pictured) who will perform 'Down Under'

Daily Mail

