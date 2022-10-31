Amazon introduced right now that its Music service is now free for Prime Members. However, as there at all times is, there’s a catch. So Prime Members can now get all 100 million songs within the Music library at no cost. Basically, you’ll must dwell with shuffled tracks. Which, in the event you’re utilizing Amazon Music to play music within the background when you’re working and such, then it’s not a giant deal. It does imply that you just gained’t be capable to inform Alexa to play a selected tune although.

2 DAYS AGO