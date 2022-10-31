ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

With Twitter’s command in Musk’s hands, here are three remarkable turnarounds tech companies have seen

Ever since Elon Musk closed the $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter, he has taken a slew of selections daily—from firing prime executives together with CEO Parag Agrawal to proposing new methods to extend income streams. The self-anointed ‘Chief Twit’ is a relentless taskmaster but additionally a visionary who has a observe document of reviving electrical car maker Tesla below his wings. While his critics could not totally agree with Musk’s ideology and imaginative and prescient of Twitter, the tech billionaire reassures his bankers, Tesla shareholders, and Twitter advertisers of an entire turnaround of the social platform that’s solely been worthwhile for 2 years since its inception.
daystech.org

How to convert Apple Pages to PDF

Apple Pages, like Microsoft Word, is a full-featured doc creation instrument. Because you should utilize it free of charge on macOS, iOS, and iPadOS, this makes it a strong alternative for creating stories, contracts, essays, and extra. If you have to create a PDF file, you may compose your document...
daystech.org

Battery, Dynamic Island And Lockscreen Problems Reported By iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Buyers

10/11 Update beneath. This put up was initially printed on October 8. The checklist of points for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro patrons retains getting longer. Following iMessage and FaceTime activation errors, CarPlay and data migration bugs and random reboots, homeowners at the moment are reporting an array of latest issues.
daystech.org

Amazon Music is now free, but there’s a catch

Amazon introduced right now that its Music service is now free for Prime Members. However, as there at all times is, there’s a catch. So Prime Members can now get all 100 million songs within the Music library at no cost. Basically, you’ll must dwell with shuffled tracks. Which, in the event you’re utilizing Amazon Music to play music within the background when you’re working and such, then it’s not a giant deal. It does imply that you just gained’t be capable to inform Alexa to play a selected tune although.
TheStreet

Apple's Big Problem Gets Bigger

Apple (AAPL) has been one of the big surprises of the current quarterly earnings season so far. The manufacturer of the iPhone and the iPad managed to thwart the most optimistic forecasts during the quarter ending on September 30. Apple said earnings for the three months ending in September, the...
AOL Corp

Bentley CEO: ‘Never seen spending patterns’ like this before with luxury consumer

For British luxury automaker Bentley (VOW.DE), 2022 may leave a strong 2021 in the dust. Through the first nine months of 2022, Bentley reported record operating profit of €575 million ($577,129,608), more than double the amount from a year ago. The previous full-year record high for operating profit was €389 million ($383,651,250.00). Revenue through the first nine months came in at €2.490 billion ($2,455,762,500.00), a jump of 28% from a year ago.
daystech.org

Weather App Gains Apple News Section in iOS 16.2

With the iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 updates, Apple is enhancing the Weather app by way of the mixing of an Apple News part. Located under the 10-day forecast on iPhone, the ‌Apple News‌ module surfaces related regional information tales. In Raleigh, for instance, the app shows a...
daystech.org

Apple Corporate May Be a Few Degrees from Freezing

It’s stated to be freezing at Apple Corporate, attention-grabbing 5G information for Apple, and the Mac shines in a scarcity luster quarter. Business Insider: Secret Sources Say Apple in Virtual Hiring Freeze. Apple’s tempo of hiring has slowed to a trickle — that’s the phrase from Business Insider (by...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
daystech.org

Bug Bounty Radar // The latest bug bounty programs for November 2022

Last month two Italian safety researchers revealed they’d netted greater than $46,000 in bug bounties after discovering a misconfiguration vulnerability in Akamai – regardless of receiving nothing from Akamai itself. The exploit, which leveraged HTTP smuggling and hop-by-hop header abuse strategies, as an alternative achieved payouts from a...
daystech.org

This Is Why Your iPhone Is Charging Slowly (and How You Can Fix It)

Charging your iPhone is not all the time so simple as plugging it into an influence supply, particularly while you’re in a rush and want your telephone to cost as shortly as doable. You have to have in mind the place your telephone is being plugged in, what settings...
daystech.org

Apple’s new iPhones struggle even with deep discounts in China

Apple’s new iPhones battle even with deep reductions in China. Apple Inc’s newest iPhone era is having a troublesome time on this planet’s largest smartphone market, the place its most up-to-date weekly gross sales had been down by a 3rd in contrast with final yr. Apple Inc’s...
daystech.org

Now you can add pictures from Android phone in Microsoft Word; here’s how

Microsoft has rolled out a brand new characteristic to Office Insiders that permits inserting photos immediately from an Android cellphone into Word for net paperwork and PowerPoint for net displays. Most individuals click on pictures from their smartphones today, so it is sensible to simplify the method of transferring photos to PCs for the reason that common strategies, like utilizing a cable, are form of cumbersome.
daystech.org

How to use your mobile phone as a webcam in Windows

Your Windows laptop computer probably has its personal webcam that you simply use for digital conferences. But many laptop computer webcams are caught at a low decision. And in case you’re utilizing a desktop, you might not also have a webcam accessible. In that case, your cell phone can...
daystech.org

COD’s $800 Million Weekend, Leia Raises Debt, Google Buys Facemoji

Activision’s Call of Duty’s Modern Warfare II grossed $800 M in its opening weekend. The blockbuster opening outgrossed the entire largest worldwide film openings of 2022, surpassing Top Gun: Maverick, and Doctor Strange within the Multiverse of Madness mixed. The $800 M is 50% of the product sales that the Meta Quest retailer generated in two years.
daystech.org

Verizon OnePlus 8 5G UW Gets October Security Patch

Verizon is now delivery out the October safety patch to the OnePlus 8 5G UW. If you’re nonetheless rocking this telephone, be looking out. Inside the replace, which is labeled as software program model IN2019_15_221025, you’ll discover the October patch, however not a lot else. At least, nothing else is listed on the changelog that’s offered by Verizon. If you occur to see anything inside, be happy to tell us.
CarBuzz.com

We Finally Have A Tesla Cybertruck Production Date

Tesla fans can start sending fan mail to the writers of The Simpsons. Less than 24 hours after the premier of the show's famous Halloween annual Treehouse of Horror special, which features a Cybertruck, the long-awaited EV truck now has a realistic production start date. Last week, Musk confirmed that...

