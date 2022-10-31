Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Watch owners just got an exciting free upgrade
WatchOS 9 brings a new feature that should make the Apple Watch much more appealing
daystech.org
Apple to roll out iOS 16.2 update for iPhones in mid-December. List of features to expect
The iOS 16 was the final main software program replace by Apple for iPhone customers. After the iOS 16 was rolled out, Apple launched yet another replace to it, the iOS 16.1 which got here with fixes to bugs and different points. Now as per current reviews, Apple is gearing...
daystech.org
With Twitter’s command in Musk’s hands, here are three remarkable turnarounds tech companies have seen
Ever since Elon Musk closed the $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter, he has taken a slew of selections daily—from firing prime executives together with CEO Parag Agrawal to proposing new methods to extend income streams. The self-anointed ‘Chief Twit’ is a relentless taskmaster but additionally a visionary who has a observe document of reviving electrical car maker Tesla below his wings. While his critics could not totally agree with Musk’s ideology and imaginative and prescient of Twitter, the tech billionaire reassures his bankers, Tesla shareholders, and Twitter advertisers of an entire turnaround of the social platform that’s solely been worthwhile for 2 years since its inception.
daystech.org
How to convert Apple Pages to PDF
Apple Pages, like Microsoft Word, is a full-featured doc creation instrument. Because you should utilize it free of charge on macOS, iOS, and iPadOS, this makes it a strong alternative for creating stories, contracts, essays, and extra. If you have to create a PDF file, you may compose your document...
daystech.org
Battery, Dynamic Island And Lockscreen Problems Reported By iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Buyers
10/11 Update beneath. This put up was initially printed on October 8. The checklist of points for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro patrons retains getting longer. Following iMessage and FaceTime activation errors, CarPlay and data migration bugs and random reboots, homeowners at the moment are reporting an array of latest issues.
daystech.org
Amazon Music is now free, but there’s a catch
Amazon introduced right now that its Music service is now free for Prime Members. However, as there at all times is, there’s a catch. So Prime Members can now get all 100 million songs within the Music library at no cost. Basically, you’ll must dwell with shuffled tracks. Which, in the event you’re utilizing Amazon Music to play music within the background when you’re working and such, then it’s not a giant deal. It does imply that you just gained’t be capable to inform Alexa to play a selected tune although.
Apple's Big Problem Gets Bigger
Apple (AAPL) has been one of the big surprises of the current quarterly earnings season so far. The manufacturer of the iPhone and the iPad managed to thwart the most optimistic forecasts during the quarter ending on September 30. Apple said earnings for the three months ending in September, the...
AOL Corp
Bentley CEO: ‘Never seen spending patterns’ like this before with luxury consumer
For British luxury automaker Bentley (VOW.DE), 2022 may leave a strong 2021 in the dust. Through the first nine months of 2022, Bentley reported record operating profit of €575 million ($577,129,608), more than double the amount from a year ago. The previous full-year record high for operating profit was €389 million ($383,651,250.00). Revenue through the first nine months came in at €2.490 billion ($2,455,762,500.00), a jump of 28% from a year ago.
daystech.org
Weather App Gains Apple News Section in iOS 16.2
With the iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 updates, Apple is enhancing the Weather app by way of the mixing of an Apple News part. Located under the 10-day forecast on iPhone, the Apple News module surfaces related regional information tales. In Raleigh, for instance, the app shows a...
daystech.org
Apple Corporate May Be a Few Degrees from Freezing
It’s stated to be freezing at Apple Corporate, attention-grabbing 5G information for Apple, and the Mac shines in a scarcity luster quarter. Business Insider: Secret Sources Say Apple in Virtual Hiring Freeze. Apple’s tempo of hiring has slowed to a trickle — that’s the phrase from Business Insider (by...
daystech.org
The iPhone trick offering ‘extreme protection’ against ‘the most sophisticated’ cyberattacks
A new iOS update will allow iPhone users to activate a setting to guard themselves towards “the most sophisticated digital threats”, Apple has announced. At the press of a button, device capabilities shrink to a fraction of their range to keep at bay hackers. The new cyber safety...
daystech.org
Bug Bounty Radar // The latest bug bounty programs for November 2022
Last month two Italian safety researchers revealed they’d netted greater than $46,000 in bug bounties after discovering a misconfiguration vulnerability in Akamai – regardless of receiving nothing from Akamai itself. The exploit, which leveraged HTTP smuggling and hop-by-hop header abuse strategies, as an alternative achieved payouts from a...
daystech.org
Samsung tells iPhone owners to ‘get off the fence’ and buy a foldable phone today
A brand new Samsung advert desires iPhone house owners to “get off the fence” about shopping for a foldable telephone and simply do it — as an alternative of ready for Apple to make a foldable of its personal. Predictably, Samsung desires folks to purchase certainly one...
daystech.org
This Is Why Your iPhone Is Charging Slowly (and How You Can Fix It)
Charging your iPhone is not all the time so simple as plugging it into an influence supply, particularly while you’re in a rush and want your telephone to cost as shortly as doable. You have to have in mind the place your telephone is being plugged in, what settings...
daystech.org
Apple’s new iPhones struggle even with deep discounts in China
Apple’s new iPhones battle even with deep reductions in China. Apple Inc’s newest iPhone era is having a troublesome time on this planet’s largest smartphone market, the place its most up-to-date weekly gross sales had been down by a 3rd in contrast with final yr. Apple Inc’s...
daystech.org
Now you can add pictures from Android phone in Microsoft Word; here’s how
Microsoft has rolled out a brand new characteristic to Office Insiders that permits inserting photos immediately from an Android cellphone into Word for net paperwork and PowerPoint for net displays. Most individuals click on pictures from their smartphones today, so it is sensible to simplify the method of transferring photos to PCs for the reason that common strategies, like utilizing a cable, are form of cumbersome.
daystech.org
How to use your mobile phone as a webcam in Windows
Your Windows laptop computer probably has its personal webcam that you simply use for digital conferences. But many laptop computer webcams are caught at a low decision. And in case you’re utilizing a desktop, you might not also have a webcam accessible. In that case, your cell phone can...
daystech.org
COD’s $800 Million Weekend, Leia Raises Debt, Google Buys Facemoji
Activision’s Call of Duty’s Modern Warfare II grossed $800 M in its opening weekend. The blockbuster opening outgrossed the entire largest worldwide film openings of 2022, surpassing Top Gun: Maverick, and Doctor Strange within the Multiverse of Madness mixed. The $800 M is 50% of the product sales that the Meta Quest retailer generated in two years.
daystech.org
Verizon OnePlus 8 5G UW Gets October Security Patch
Verizon is now delivery out the October safety patch to the OnePlus 8 5G UW. If you’re nonetheless rocking this telephone, be looking out. Inside the replace, which is labeled as software program model IN2019_15_221025, you’ll discover the October patch, however not a lot else. At least, nothing else is listed on the changelog that’s offered by Verizon. If you occur to see anything inside, be happy to tell us.
We Finally Have A Tesla Cybertruck Production Date
Tesla fans can start sending fan mail to the writers of The Simpsons. Less than 24 hours after the premier of the show's famous Halloween annual Treehouse of Horror special, which features a Cybertruck, the long-awaited EV truck now has a realistic production start date. Last week, Musk confirmed that...
Comments / 0