Lobo women’s soccer upset in Mountain West Tournament semifinals
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They won the prior two Mountain West Women’s Soccer Tournaments. The UNM Lobos attempt at a threepeat was denied Wednesday night in the semifinals. Regulation and two overtime periods was not enough to decide a winner. The three-seed San Jose State defeated the Lobos in penalty kicks 4-2. If you just look […]
golobos.com
Spartans advance past Lobos in PK shootout
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Despite a dominant, one-sided performance on Wednesday night through 110 minutes at the UNM Soccer Complex, the New Mexico women’s soccer team was edged in a penalty kick shootout by San Jose State University after a 0-0 double-overtime draw in the Mountain West Championship semifinals.
Paula Rues is trying to realize her potential with Lobo women’s basketball
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You could describe her as a very humble basketball player. UNM women’s basketball forward Paula Rues has been told many times that she has a lot of talent. She just has a hard time believing it. “I just got to believe it because I don’t believe in myself,” said Rues. “I got […]
golobos.com
Lobos Rested and Ready for Utah State
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico football team is a little more rested and ready to hit the grind of the final four games of the season knowing that bowl eligiblity will be tough, but it is still in site. The team is well rested after an off week, and they are ready to face Utah State and end the Aggies’ five=game winning streak over UNM. The Aggies are also well rested, also coming off an off week.
golobos.com
UNM Hosts Fort Lewis in Final Exhibition Thursday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobo women’s basketball team hosts Fort Lewis College in their final exhibition before the regular season on Thursday at 7 p.m. UNM won its first exhibition on Saturday against West Texas A&M with four Lobos finishing in double figures, whereas the Skyhawks have played two games thus far against Utah State and Utah Valley.
Gethro Muscadin, ex-Kansas, New Mexico forward, dies at 22
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Former Kansas and New Mexico forward Gethro Muscadin died late Monday from injuries he sustained in a single-car rollover crash in December, Jayhawks coach Bill Self announced Tuesday. “Although only here one year,” Self said, “Gethro was loved and liked by all and will always be remembered as a Jayhawk. We […]
earnthenecklace.com
Crystal Gutierrez Leaving KRQE News 13: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
Crystal Gutierrez has been delivering the news to Albuquerque residents and is a source of inspiration as a mom and journalist. But now, the veteran journalist is stepping back from her broadcasting home for over a decade. Crystal Gutierrez is leaving KRQE News 13 in 2022 for a new opportunity. News 13 viewers naturally want to know where she is going and if she will return to the news desk soon. They especially want to know if she is saying goodbye to Albuquerque, too. Although it may be too soon to say it’s a retirement, here’s what Crystal Gutierrez said about leaving KRQE-TV.
KRQE Newsfeed: Election poll, Details in Santa Fe murder, Quiet and mild, UNM scholarship fund, Spooky display list
Tuesday’s Top Stories Hiker rescued in foothills “extremely thankful” for volunteers who helped her Ex-Artesia employee charged with brass theft Medical workers frustrated with licensing department delays Crash leads to homicide investigation County breaks ground on new Albuquerque multi-use complex Navajo Nation official facing repercussions for Vegas photo Rapper Takeoff shot, killed in Houston: TMZ […]
momcollective.com
Veteran-Owned Businesses in the Albuquerque Area
Celebrate Veterans Day by supporting local veteran-owned businesses!. Here at ABQ Mom, we love local businesses! A great way to say “thank you” to veterans for their service is to support the businesses they own and run. Find a list below of veteran-owned businesses in the Albuquerque area.
Rio Rancho mayor says city booming with home building permits rebound
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Rio Rancho is growing quickly. According to Mayor Gregg Hull, home building permits are back from pre-recession levels from the mid-2000s, and supply chain issues and rising costs are not slowing things down. In his state of the city address, Mayor Hull says the extensive amount of projects […]
Albuquerque agrees to pay millions in unequal pay lawsuit
The settlement comes after a lawsuit involving unequal pay among female city workers.
KRQE News 13
Passenger video shows inside of flight that emergency landed at Sunport
A Delta Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Albuquerque. A video has surfaced showing the incident from the inside. Passenger video shows inside of flight that emergency …. A Delta Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Albuquerque. A video has surfaced showing the incident from the inside. Irene...
KOAT 7
New retail development coming to Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Developers are breaking ground on a new retail development in Rio Rancho. 'The Block' is a new development that will be located on the northwest side of the Plaza at Enchanted Hills shopping center in Rio Rancho. The Block will have a mix of retail...
State representative facing backlash over tweet
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A state representative is in hot water for a tweet about a recent murder in Santa Fe. Police arrested two people in connection to the stabbing death of a woman this weekend. Democrat Liz Thomson, who represents Albuquerque, tweeted, “QAnon?? Or just an attempt to divert attention?” The Republican Party of New […]
Hauntings and ghost stories of Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The historic buildings of Albuquerque’s downtown and Old Town are the origin of a number of stories passed down over the years. Some of them, undoubtedly, include stories of the paranormal. Local author Cody Polston has been investigating stories of ghosts in New Mexico since the mid-1980s and says he believes the probability […]
Albuquerque continues cracking down on homeless encampments across city
On Wednesday, court records show the city has given at least three citations to people obstructing sidewalks with encampments.
Victorian-style pastime comes to Albuquerque cemetery
Organizers welcomed visitors to have a picnic at the cemetery.
KOAT 7
Horses are being found dead as feds are rounding them up to control overpopulation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hundreds, if not thousands, of wild horses are roaming the New Mexico desert and are being rounded up and, at times, shot and left for dead. The federal government says New Mexico is overcrowded with them, but advocates say they're wrong and should be left alone.
City of Albuquerque offering household waste event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque residents can get rid of their household hazardous waste this weekend. The city is hosting a collection event Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Balloon Fiesta Park. Officials will accept items that are flammable, corrosive, or toxic that you are not allowed to dispose of in your normal trash […]
County breaks ground on new Albuquerque multi-use complex
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The county will soon begin work on a new complex, allowing people to live and recreate in northwest Albuquerque. County officials are breaking ground on the Chamizal Multi-use Complex at Fourth and Osuna. It will include an affordable housing complex with more than 200 units, also about 20 retail spaces that will […]
