Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Lobo women’s soccer upset in Mountain West Tournament semifinals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They won the prior two Mountain West Women’s Soccer Tournaments. The UNM Lobos attempt at a threepeat was denied Wednesday night in the semifinals. Regulation and two overtime periods was not enough to decide a winner. The three-seed San Jose State defeated the Lobos in penalty kicks 4-2. If you just look […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Spartans advance past Lobos in PK shootout

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Despite a dominant, one-sided performance on Wednesday night through 110 minutes at the UNM Soccer Complex, the New Mexico women’s soccer team was edged in a penalty kick shootout by San Jose State University after a 0-0 double-overtime draw in the Mountain West Championship semifinals.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Rested and Ready for Utah State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico football team is a little more rested and ready to hit the grind of the final four games of the season knowing that bowl eligiblity will be tough, but it is still in site. The team is well rested after an off week, and they are ready to face Utah State and end the Aggies’ five=game winning streak over UNM. The Aggies are also well rested, also coming off an off week.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

UNM Hosts Fort Lewis in Final Exhibition Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobo women’s basketball team hosts Fort Lewis College in their final exhibition before the regular season on Thursday at 7 p.m. UNM won its first exhibition on Saturday against West Texas A&M with four Lobos finishing in double figures, whereas the Skyhawks have played two games thus far against Utah State and Utah Valley.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Gethro Muscadin, ex-Kansas, New Mexico forward, dies at 22

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Former Kansas and New Mexico forward Gethro Muscadin died late Monday from injuries he sustained in a single-car rollover crash in December, Jayhawks coach Bill Self announced Tuesday. “Although only here one year,” Self said, “Gethro was loved and liked by all and will always be remembered as a Jayhawk. We […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
earnthenecklace.com

Crystal Gutierrez Leaving KRQE News 13: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?

Crystal Gutierrez has been delivering the news to Albuquerque residents and is a source of inspiration as a mom and journalist. But now, the veteran journalist is stepping back from her broadcasting home for over a decade. Crystal Gutierrez is leaving KRQE News 13 in 2022 for a new opportunity. News 13 viewers naturally want to know where she is going and if she will return to the news desk soon. They especially want to know if she is saying goodbye to Albuquerque, too. Although it may be too soon to say it’s a retirement, here’s what Crystal Gutierrez said about leaving KRQE-TV.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Election poll, Details in Santa Fe murder, Quiet and mild, UNM scholarship fund, Spooky display list

Tuesday’s Top Stories Hiker rescued in foothills “extremely thankful” for volunteers who helped her Ex-Artesia employee charged with brass theft Medical workers frustrated with licensing department delays Crash leads to homicide investigation County breaks ground on new Albuquerque multi-use complex Navajo Nation official facing repercussions for Vegas photo Rapper Takeoff shot, killed in Houston: TMZ […]
SANTA FE, NM
momcollective.com

Veteran-Owned Businesses in the Albuquerque Area

Celebrate Veterans Day by supporting local veteran-owned businesses!. Here at ABQ Mom, we love local businesses! A great way to say “thank you” to veterans for their service is to support the businesses they own and run. Find a list below of veteran-owned businesses in the Albuquerque area.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Passenger video shows inside of flight that emergency landed at Sunport

A Delta Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Albuquerque. A video has surfaced showing the incident from the inside. Passenger video shows inside of flight that emergency …. A Delta Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Albuquerque. A video has surfaced showing the incident from the inside. Irene...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New retail development coming to Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Developers are breaking ground on a new retail development in Rio Rancho. 'The Block' is a new development that will be located on the northwest side of the Plaza at Enchanted Hills shopping center in Rio Rancho. The Block will have a mix of retail...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

State representative facing backlash over tweet

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A state representative is in hot water for a tweet about a recent murder in Santa Fe. Police arrested two people in connection to the stabbing death of a woman this weekend. Democrat Liz Thomson, who represents Albuquerque, tweeted, “QAnon?? Or just an attempt to divert attention?” The Republican Party of New […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Hauntings and ghost stories of Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The historic buildings of Albuquerque’s downtown and Old Town are the origin of a number of stories passed down over the years. Some of them, undoubtedly, include stories of the paranormal. Local author Cody Polston has been investigating stories of ghosts in New Mexico since the mid-1980s and says he believes the probability […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque offering household waste event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque residents can get rid of their household hazardous waste this weekend. The city is hosting a collection event Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Balloon Fiesta Park. Officials will accept items that are flammable, corrosive, or toxic that you are not allowed to dispose of in your normal trash […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

County breaks ground on new Albuquerque multi-use complex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The county will soon begin work on a new complex, allowing people to live and recreate in northwest Albuquerque. County officials are breaking ground on the Chamizal Multi-use Complex at Fourth and Osuna. It will include an affordable housing complex with more than 200 units, also about 20 retail spaces that will […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

