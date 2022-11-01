The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBMS), holding company for The First Bank, (www.thefirstbank.com) will participate in the 2022 Hovde Group Financial Services Conference, which is being held November 2, 2022 through November 3, 2022 at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry, Aventura in Miami, Florida and will have one-on-one meetings with certain bank stock analysts and investors. The First Bancshares, Inc. will also participate in the East Coast Financial Services Conference hosted by Piper Sandler which is being held November 8, 2022 through November 9, 2022 at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida and will have one-on-one meetings with certain bank stock analysts and investors.

MIAMI, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO