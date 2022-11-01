ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Woonsocket Call

monday.com Adds Third North American Office in Latest Expansion, Opens in Miami

Monday.com joins Miami’s growing tech sector with newest US-based office to support growing customer demand. monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) (“monday.com”), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, officially opened a new North American office in Miami at 2125 Biscayne Blvd with over 3,000 square feet. This location will provide key support for monday.com’s customers and serve as a critical hub for growing monday.com Partner Ecosystem across Latin America.
Woonsocket Call

The First Bancshares to Participate in 2022 Hovde Group Financial Services Conference and East Coast Financial Services Conference

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBMS), holding company for The First Bank, (www.thefirstbank.com) will participate in the 2022 Hovde Group Financial Services Conference, which is being held November 2, 2022 through November 3, 2022 at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry, Aventura in Miami, Florida and will have one-on-one meetings with certain bank stock analysts and investors. The First Bancshares, Inc. will also participate in the East Coast Financial Services Conference hosted by Piper Sandler which is being held November 8, 2022 through November 9, 2022 at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida and will have one-on-one meetings with certain bank stock analysts and investors.
