Dodgers ready to cut ties with ex-Yankees slugger and chase Aaron Judge
Los Angeles is expected to be one of the most active teams when free agency starts following the 2022 World Series. And that could be bad news for the New York Yankees, with outfielder Aaron Judge hitting the open market. Per MLB Trade Rumors:. The Dodgers (as is their nature...
2 ways the Yankees can offload Josh Donaldson’s $25 million salary for 2023
The New York Yankees have a few bloated contracts on the roster holding back their flexibility to spend this off-season. Notably, the contract of Josh Donaldson remains a big liability for general manager Brian Cashman, given he is retained by owner Hal Steinbrenner. Donaldson is coming off a down 2022...
Ex-Yankees slugger open to joining Cardinals coaching staff
The St. Louis Cardinals will have a new flock of coaches in 2023. Gone are bench coach Skip Schumaker, hitting coach Jeff Albert and pitching coach Mike Maddux, leaving manager Oliver Marmol to rebuild his staff for next season. It could include former Cardinals star Matt Holliday. Last week, the...
Red Sox giving ex-Yankees southpaw good look over with contract option looming
The Boston Red Sox are doing their due diligence on former New York Yankees left-hander James Paxton. The Boston Globe reports the Red Sox brought Paxton to Boston for an exam after the season. “Broadly speaking, everything was on track. Everything is as expected,” said Red Sox chief baseball officer...
Red Sox face big decision with ex-Yankees southpaw
The Boston Red Sox are almost on the clock. That’s because chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom is facing a big decision this month on left-hander James Paxton. Per Masslive.com:. The Sox have a two-year, $26 million club option over Paxton that must be exercised or declined within five days...
Ex-Mets catcher needs kidney transplant
Ed Hearn needs a kidney transplant. The news about the former New York Mets catcher was announced Tuesday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal: “Former catcher Ed Hearn is in need of a life-saving living donor kidney transplant. If you’re interested in being tested fill out the referral form http://Nkr.org/fqh333. You do NOT need to be same blood type as Ed. A paired exchange program exists for swaps to be arranged.”
NL West contender linked to Yankees’ Aaron Judge but could settle for Andrew Benintendi
The Aaron Judge sweepstakes is growing bigger by the day. MLB Trade Rumors reports “the Padres have shown they are not afraid to make a huge strike, meaning they can’t be ruled out on getting Judge and perhaps moving (Juan) Soto over to left. However, with many large contracts already in place, they might opt for more modest options like Andrew Benintendi, Michael Brantley or Mitch Haniger.”
Yankees coach already interviewed with White Sox for manager opening, report says
Carlos Mendoza could be getting ready to pack his bags. On Monday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported the “White Sox got permission to interview Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza for manager opening.”. However, The Score reported Monday evening that “According to sources Yankees bench coach Carlos...
Mets talking offseason trades | Angels’ Shohei Ohtani update
The list of viable options is pretty large, especially considering the resource of Steve Cohen’s pockets, which seem endlessly deep. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But money doesn’t buy quite everything. Acquiring some players will require more than just paying up. Especially if a team isn’t...
Mets have plan in place if Brandon Nimmo bolts in free agency
The Mets may need to prepare to say goodbye to Brandon Nimmo. The outfielder will hit free agency at the completion of the World Series. Five days after the Phillies and Astros finish their business, Nimmo will have the opportunity to talk to other teams. The 29-year-old may be done with New York.
Mets are clearing over $70 million off the books with these starting pitchers hitting free agency
The New York Mets currently enter this offseason with a payroll of an estimated $225 million. Knowing Steve Cohen is looking to spend big, in hopes of the Mets making progress next postseason, a lot of money will be spent in the coming months. The question then becomes, exactly how...
Dodgers Rumors: Yankees GM Talks Aaron Judge Free Agency
The rumors continue to fly for Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge
World Series roundup: Astros answer back, combine for a no-hitter
(Series tied 2-2) Cristian Javier is one of those pitchers that I just really enjoy watching, even when he’s throwing a no hitter against the Yankees. He has a pretty typical fastball-slider combo, the type we’ve seen the Astros churn out like an assembly line over the past four or five seasons, but his hammer curve is a real weapon as well and one I think he should throw more often.
Pinstripe Alley Twittercast Ep. 8: Yankees Offseason Plans
The dust has fully settled on the 2022 Yankees, so now we must look beyond. Josh Diemert, Peter Brody, and Esteban Rivera gathered for a Twitter Spaces session on November 2nd to chat about the biggest questions facing the Yankees this coming offseason. As Josh detailed, the main four characters...
New York baseball falters: Yankees, Mets fail to make World Series
At any point prior to the MLB’s all-star break, it would have been difficult to envision both the New York Yankees and the New York Mets falling as flat as they did when postseason baseball finally rolled around. The Yankees owned the best record in baseball and the Mets...
MLB free agency will include Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga: 4 ideal landing spots
MLB free agency this winter will now reportedly include one of Japan’s top starting pitchers, Kodai Senga. With the 2022
PKB's Hot Stove Season: Part 3 - Robert Frost Edition
The Yankees have a big question in front of them. Specifically a 6'7" 282 lbs, $35M/year or more question in front of them. The answer to the big question drives nearly everything down the rest of the roster. If they sign Judge, let's just be pessimistic here, to 7x40, for...
The Phillies Know How to Bounce Back From a No-Hitter
After being no-hit in World Series, the Philadelphia Phillies will have to get back on their feet as quickly as possible.
Where go the Yankees?
We've had a lot of good discussions on the offseason so far. I think we are all now assuming that Hal (the clueless) will keep both Cashman and Boone, which restricts how much imagination and risk the team is willing to consider. A large elephant is in the room. Will...
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/3/22
Game 4 of the World Series was as close to a must-win as there’s been for Houston this postseason, and they responded in historic fashion. Cristian Javier repeated the magic that he had working against the Yankees back in June, tossing six no-hit innings before turning it over to his bullpen which used four relievers to complete the no-hitter. It’s the third all-time no-hitter in postseason history and the second in the Fall Classic itself, as the baseball world reconciles with the notion of a combined no-no being the one to finally follow up Don Larsen’s perfecto.
