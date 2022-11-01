(Series tied 2-2) Cristian Javier is one of those pitchers that I just really enjoy watching, even when he’s throwing a no hitter against the Yankees. He has a pretty typical fastball-slider combo, the type we’ve seen the Astros churn out like an assembly line over the past four or five seasons, but his hammer curve is a real weapon as well and one I think he should throw more often.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO