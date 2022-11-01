ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees slugger open to joining Cardinals coaching staff

The St. Louis Cardinals will have a new flock of coaches in 2023. Gone are bench coach Skip Schumaker, hitting coach Jeff Albert and pitching coach Mike Maddux, leaving manager Oliver Marmol to rebuild his staff for next season. It could include former Cardinals star Matt Holliday. Last week, the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NJ.com

Red Sox face big decision with ex-Yankees southpaw

The Boston Red Sox are almost on the clock. That’s because chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom is facing a big decision this month on left-hander James Paxton. Per Masslive.com:. The Sox have a two-year, $26 million club option over Paxton that must be exercised or declined within five days...
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Ex-Mets catcher needs kidney transplant

Ed Hearn needs a kidney transplant. The news about the former New York Mets catcher was announced Tuesday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal: “Former catcher Ed Hearn is in need of a life-saving living donor kidney transplant. If you’re interested in being tested fill out the referral form http://Nkr.org/fqh333. You do NOT need to be same blood type as Ed. A paired exchange program exists for swaps to be arranged.”
KANSAS STATE
NJ.com

NL West contender linked to Yankees’ Aaron Judge but could settle for Andrew Benintendi

The Aaron Judge sweepstakes is growing bigger by the day. MLB Trade Rumors reports “the Padres have shown they are not afraid to make a huge strike, meaning they can’t be ruled out on getting Judge and perhaps moving (Juan) Soto over to left. However, with many large contracts already in place, they might opt for more modest options like Andrew Benintendi, Michael Brantley or Mitch Haniger.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
NJ.com

Mets talking offseason trades | Angels’ Shohei Ohtani update

The list of viable options is pretty large, especially considering the resource of Steve Cohen’s pockets, which seem endlessly deep. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But money doesn’t buy quite everything. Acquiring some players will require more than just paying up. Especially if a team isn’t...
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

Mets have plan in place if Brandon Nimmo bolts in free agency

The Mets may need to prepare to say goodbye to Brandon Nimmo. The outfielder will hit free agency at the completion of the World Series. Five days after the Phillies and Astros finish their business, Nimmo will have the opportunity to talk to other teams. The 29-year-old may be done with New York.
QUEENS, NY
Pinstripe Alley

World Series roundup: Astros answer back, combine for a no-hitter

(Series tied 2-2) Cristian Javier is one of those pitchers that I just really enjoy watching, even when he’s throwing a no hitter against the Yankees. He has a pretty typical fastball-slider combo, the type we’ve seen the Astros churn out like an assembly line over the past four or five seasons, but his hammer curve is a real weapon as well and one I think he should throw more often.
HOUSTON, TX
Pinstripe Alley

Pinstripe Alley Twittercast Ep. 8: Yankees Offseason Plans

The dust has fully settled on the 2022 Yankees, so now we must look beyond. Josh Diemert, Peter Brody, and Esteban Rivera gathered for a Twitter Spaces session on November 2nd to chat about the biggest questions facing the Yankees this coming offseason. As Josh detailed, the main four characters...
Pinstripe Alley

PKB's Hot Stove Season: Part 3 - Robert Frost Edition

The Yankees have a big question in front of them. Specifically a 6'7" 282 lbs, $35M/year or more question in front of them. The answer to the big question drives nearly everything down the rest of the roster. If they sign Judge, let's just be pessimistic here, to 7x40, for...
Pinstripe Alley

Where go the Yankees?

We've had a lot of good discussions on the offseason so far. I think we are all now assuming that Hal (the clueless) will keep both Cashman and Boone, which restricts how much imagination and risk the team is willing to consider. A large elephant is in the room. Will...
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/3/22

Game 4 of the World Series was as close to a must-win as there’s been for Houston this postseason, and they responded in historic fashion. Cristian Javier repeated the magic that he had working against the Yankees back in June, tossing six no-hit innings before turning it over to his bullpen which used four relievers to complete the no-hitter. It’s the third all-time no-hitter in postseason history and the second in the Fall Classic itself, as the baseball world reconciles with the notion of a combined no-no being the one to finally follow up Don Larsen’s perfecto.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy