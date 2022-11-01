Festival draws runners to Nashville

When it comes to festivals, Nashville Town Manager Randy Lansing can be considered an expert on how much effort goes into managing a festival and making it safe — and most of all, a fun, memorable experience for the participants.

Lansing said he was impressed by how smoothly the inaugural Nashville Running Festival was operated on Saturday and how much fun the 228 runners, their friends and families and the community had during the event.

The event’s success is even more exceptional considering it was an inaugural event created and organized by someone organizing his first festival, Nashville native Travis Hedgepeth, Lansing noted.

“It went well, very well,” Lansing said. “When you consider this was the first time that this event was held, (Hedgepeth) hit it out of the park right out of the gate.”

The three distances that could be raced were a half marathon (13.1 miles), 10 kilometers and 5 kilometers. Most of the people participating in endurance events seek primarily to have their training and commitment to their sport pay off with a good performance on race day.

Lansing said he spoke with a runner from Wake County who is on a three-year mission to run a 5-kilometer race in every county in the state.

“Now he can add Nash County to his list,” he said with a laugh.

Lansing said maybe what impressed him the most on Saturday is how much fun the runners had racing each other, running together and having people cheer on their efforts.

Recalling a conversation with a half marathon finisher on how his race went, Lansing said, “He told me, ‘My feet hurt. My knees ache. But I had a great time.’”

The event is dedicated to the memory of its founder’s father, Nashville businessman Frank W. Hedgepeth, who lost his battle with cancer in 2007.

In 2021, Hedgepeth created the nonprofit organization Keep Swinging in conjunction with the Nashville N.C. Running Festival to benefit the V Foundation for Cancer Research as well as Nash County Hospice. The Nashville Town Council, following a presentation by Hedgepeth, granted the event a permit in March.

The V Foundation is an organization co-founded by the late Jimmy Valvano, the late N.C. State University men’s basketball coach who died of cancer in 1993. In its 29-year history, the V Foundation has awarded nearly $290 million in cancer research grants.

After expenses, Hedgepeth said the event raised over $5,000 for the charities and that he plans to hold the second annual Nashville Running Festival on Oct. 28, 2023.

About 450 people attended the event, which featured live entertainment that included a performance by The Embers, a popular beach music band.

While he admits to putting in a lot of time and effort planning the event, Hedgepeth said he owes a huge debt of gratitude to local volunteers, sponsors and cooperation from the town of Nashville.

“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude,” Hedgepeth said, adding that over 60 volunteers and 30 sponsors played a role in the festival’s success.

Hedgepeth praised the Nashville Police Department for its efforts assisting in parking, blocking off the course and “keeping everyone safe.” The town’s parks and recreation department helped by lending tables and chairs and safety equipment to the event as well as four volunteers, he added.