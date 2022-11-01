Read full article on original website
Financial disclosures show candidate spending
PARKERSBURG — A candidate for the House of Delegates from Wood County is going into Tuesday’s general election with no expenditures and contributions. Dave Foggin of Belleville, a Republican running for House District 14 that covers part of Wood and Wirt counties, has reported zero expenditures and zero contributions for the election cycle.
Parkersburg City Council withdraws library censure resolution
PARKERSBURG — Two Parkersburg City Council members withdrew their sponsorship of a resolution to censure the Parkersburg & Wood County Public Library over the placement of a book in a Banned Books Week display, but the topic was still the subject of debate among members of the public at Tuesday’s meeting.
Wetzel County BOE calls for special session
UPDATE: Wetzel County Superintendent Tammy Wells released the following statement to 7News. “Last evening, the Board met in executive session with members of the administration to review a recent event involving several students at a New Martinsville-area school. That event became the subject of numerous social media posts over the past week. The Board took no action and did not deliberate towards any decision relating to those events. The meeting was purely informational. Under 20 U.S.C. 1232g, the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, and West Virginia Board of Education Policy 4350, the Board and the administration are prohibited by law from making any public statements about the students involved or any personally-identifiable information about those students. As superintendent, I can assure the public that both state and local policies were followed in investigating and processing this matter. As always, the administration and the Board remain focused on the task of providing a safe and supportive school environment for every student, every day.”
People in Parkersburg share concerns over library; appropriate materials and possible censorship
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Some people in Wood County are concerned over what they say is an inappropriate book at the Parkersburg Wood County Public Library. People gathered outside of the library Tuesday evening with signs in a demonstration. Those at Tuesday’s demonstration held signs about their concerns for the...
Vienna City Council to continue pool discussion
VIENNA — A special meeting of Vienna City Coucnil will be held in council chambers at 6 p.m. today to continue discussion of Jackson Pool. At the Oct. 27 meeting, council discussed a resolution dedicating land north of Jackson Park Drive, also known as fields four, five and six, for youth soccer administered by the Vienna Recreation Improvement Association.
Parkersburg stabbing subject of Wood County probe
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stabbing that happened early Tuesday evening. Deputies were called to 119 Joy St. in Parkersburg in reference to a landlord-tenant dispute, said Chief Deputy Mike Deem. The landlord was attempting to serve an eviction notice when a physical altercation ensued and the landlord suffered a “non-life-threatening” stab wound, he said.
‘Don’t Do It’: Justice returns to Parkersburg to argue against Amendment 2
PARKERSBURG — Local control will be taken away from local governments if the State Amendment 2 passes in the upcoming election, Gov. Jim Justice told a group of over 30 people in Parkersburg on Monday. Justice, along with Babydog, appeared at the Blennerhassett Hotel to talk to members of...
West Virginia sheriff warns residents of scam warrant letter
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of a scam going around through the mail. According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, residents have reported receiving a letter that appears to be from the Putnam County “Tax Resolution Unit” and contains a “Distraint Warrant” claiming they […]
Yellow school bus rides green at Ohio County Schools
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Gazing out the window, the smell of diesel exhaust and the brakes creaking with every stop. Just about everyone who’s commuted to school knows what it’s like to ride a school bus…but a company called GreenPower is ready to rethink that rite of passage in West Virginia. Their new electric school […]
Harrison County First Responder for Decades Who Served in Leadership Role, Thomas Summers, Passes
Thomas Wayne Summers passed away on October 8, 2022, at Clarksburg Continuous Care, to be with his sister Nancy, grandmother Ruby, father David, and Aunt Lucille. Tom was a devoted brother to Nancy and loyal caregiver to his brother-in-law, Michael. He loved his nieces and nephews as his own children.
Deputies in West Virginia looking for missing man
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man. The Sheriff’s Department posted about the missing person on Facebook on Wednesday at 3:27 p.m. In the Facebook post, there was no information about the person’s name, age or last known whereabouts. The man […]
Washington County Veterans Hall of Fame honors inductees
The Washington County Veterans Hall of Fame inducted 24 people during a ceremony Tuesday in Marietta. For distinguished military service and outstanding community service. Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, the Iraq Campaign Medal with 3 campaign stars, the Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal (7th award), Combat Infantryman Badge, Parachutist Badge, and Air Assault Badge.
Richard Butcher
Richard “Bud” Franklin Butcher, 80, of Washington, West Virginia, passed away peacefully having been surrounded by family and a friend. He was born in Washington, West Virginia, May 21, 1942, a son of the late Charles Wade Butcher and Hazel Gay (Harless) Butcher. Richard was a rural mail...
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Oct. 31:. * Michelle Renee Graham, 2005 20th St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle in an impaired state, fined $345,25 and sentenced to 45 days of home confinement. Charges of accidents involving damage to a vehicle and failure to process were dismissed.
Roger G. Roberts
Roger G. Roberts, 91, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Nov. 2, 2022, at Harmar Place in Marietta. His family will conduct a private service.
West Virginia officers issue citations after 10-point buck killed
West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officers said they have issued multiple citations after a 10-point buck was killed.
Dennison murder trial date set for March 2023
PARKERSBURG — The trial of a Williamstown woman accused of murdering her father and significant other has been set for March 2023 by Wood County Circuit Court Judge Robert Waters. Hillary Paige Dennison, 28, of 1250 Sunshine Mountain Road, Williamstown, was arrested Feb. 28, 2021, for allegedly shooting and...
Inmate threatens to kill West Virginia judge, family, officials say
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An inmate at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex has been charged with threatening to kill a state judge and his family, officials said. 22-year-old Owen Dornon was indicted Tuesday on seven counts of “Mailing Threatening Communications,” according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. Authorities...
Mary Zinn
Mary Zinn, 89, of Midlothian, VA, formerly of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on Oct. 29, 2022, in Midlothian, VA. Mary was born in Ritchie County, WV to Boyd Guy and Minerva Ellen (Ella) Gregg Whitehair on July 8th, 1933. Her father shared her birthday. She was the youngest and the last surviving of seven daughters. She graduated from Doddridge County High School and Mountain State College. She married Vernon Wilson Zinn and they resided in Lubeck, WV for forty plus years.
Hobey Ford and his Golden Rod Puppets to tour schools
PARKERSBURG — The Artsbridge Artists on Tour Series will feature a puppet show and an internationally known puppeteer. Hobey Ford and his Golden Rod Puppets will tour elementary schools in Pleasants, Ritchie, Wood, Jackson and Washington counties Nov. 14-17. Artsbridge provides Study Guides for teachers which include additional information and art activities for classroom use.
