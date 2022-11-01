Read full article on original website
WTHI
National Adopt a Senior Pet Month
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - It's National Adopt a Senior Pet Month. This month helps older dogs and cats at shelters connect with new owners. The Clay County Humane Society provides a home for homeless and unwanted cats and dogs in Clay County. The shelter currently holds 74 animals. This includes...
WTHI
First Step Recovery in Robinson helping those beat drug and alcohol addiction
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - There is now a place in Robinson helping people take their first step toward recovery and avoid the pressures of drugs and alcohol. First Step Sober Community Center in Robinson held it's ribbon-cutting just last month. While there are weekly meetings to guide people who are...
WTHI
More than a class credit - 17 Terre Haute North students beautify community
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An old building in the 12 Points neighborhood has received quite the overnight makeover!. A fresh coat of paint is the work of 17 Terre Haute North High School students. "One there was a visual need, and two -- this is the backyard of many...
WTHI
Community tips land man wanted in Sullivan County behind bars
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Sullivan County need your help finding a wanted man. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for Jacob Henschen, 27. He was last seen around the Shiloh Reservoir area, near County Road 750 E. and County Road 975 N. Henschen is...
WTHI
Culver's training program teaches managers how to own their own restaurant
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Culver's training program teaches managers at Culver's how to build their restaurants. Lucy Nesbit is the General Manager at the Culver's here in Terre Haute. After working at Culvers for three years, she decided she wanted to open her own. The natural next step...
WTHI
"Be respectful" Residents, Parke County officials urge caution while taking "unofficial detour" through Mecca
MECCA, Ind. (WTHI) - If you've driven through Parke County recently you've likely noticed a major road closure. U.S. 41 is closed between Mecca and Coxville roads South of Rockville. This closure has redirected traffic through the town of Mecca. The only intersection in Mecca is where kids get on...
fox32chicago.com
Indiana Silver Alert for Hannah Shelton, 12, canceled
ATTICA, Ind. - Police in Indiana were asking for the public's help Wednesday locating a missing 12-year-old girl who was believed to be in extreme danger. Hannah Shelton was last seen around 5:42 p.m. in Attica, Indiana — which is 80 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Shelton was believed to...
WTHI
Terre Haute police respond to barricade situation
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A suspect is in custody after police say he barricaded himself inside a home and threatened to shoot police Wednesday morning. Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen says officers went to a home on North 15th Street in reference to a man with a warrant. He says the man threatened to shoot officers and the Special Response Team was activated.
WTHI
Local nurses to get care packages for the end of daylight saving time
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend marks the end of daylight saving time. For people working the night shift, that means an extra hour on the clock. One university is making that transition a little easier for local nurses. Western Governors University partners with Regional Hospital each year for...
vincennespbs.org
Efforts to create memorial playground received a boost
Efforts are underway in Vincennes to help comfort families who have lost a child. Fundraising efforts are taking place right now for the creation of Christyn’s Place. It’s a proposed playground in memory of Christyn Harrington, a child who died earlier this year. Organizers plan to put this...
WTHI
Weekend benefit to help the local YMCA
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This local event is sure to be an evening of inspiration. Terre Haute's YMCA of the Wabash Valley is hosting its Inspiration Gala fundraiser. Guest speaker Evan Austin will share his journey to win a paralympic gold medal. The gala will have a cash bar,...
WIBC.com
Homeowner Shot, Killed South of Cloverdale
OWEN COUNTY, Ind.-A man was shot and killed by someone who broke into his house Wednesday evening in Owen County, said Indiana State Police. They are looking for two people. It was 8:15 p.m. when police got a call that someone had broken into a house near State Rd. 231 and North Cataract Rd., which is south of Cloverdale. Before police got there, the people who live in the house and the crooks shot at each other.
WTHI
Here are some creative ways to dispose of your old pumpkins
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Each year, more than 1.3 billion pumpkins end up in landfills across the nation. This can be very harmful to our overall environment. Now, we are learning of new ways to save your pumpkins from ending up in just another landfill. Ryan Cummins is getting...
WTHI
Brazil man in custody after chase spans two counties
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Brazil, Indiana man is in custody tonight. It's after a chase that spanned two counties. Terre Haute police say they arrested Joshua Corbin on Wednesday. They say it began when they got a call about a domestic violence situation. When they got to the scene, they say Corbin took off in a truck.
smallfarmersjournal.com
The Buzz of the Crowd: HORSE PROGRESS DAYS 2022
Most quiet country people have been humbled and quieted by this pandemic. Yet the greening of a third year may harbor hope disguised as impatience, with most folks wary but set to return to the company of others, determined to get on with the occasionally generous and usually predictable business of living.
Home-visiting scammer targets elderly Daviess County woman
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — While many modern day scams involve text messages and phone calls, police say a scam that happened in Daviess County, Indiana is much different. The Indiana State Police Jasper Post says one of their troopers has been busy investigating this particular fraud case, which happened just days ago. According to […]
WISH-TV
7-year-old boy hit by minivan while trick-or-treating in Crawfordsville
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 7-year-old boy was rushed to an Indianapolis hospital after he was hit by a minivan while trick-or-treating Monday night in Crawfordsville, police said. At 7 p.m., police were called to a report of a child struck by a vehicle in the 2000 block of...
WTHI
Woman accused of stealing money from the son she had with fallen Terre Haute police officer has her hearing date changed
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have continuing coverage for an ongoing court case in Sullivan County. Our crews went to a public hearing for Josie Baker on Tuesday morning for a change of plea hearing. Baker allegedly stole money from her son, which came from the benefits after the...
WTHI
Terre Haute businesses to host CASA Christmas trees, here's how you can lend a hand
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One organization started getting ready for Christmas on Tuesday. CASA is bringing the Wondrous World of Doctor Seuss to Terre Haute. Residents will have the chance to experience the magic of Christmas throughout the city. CASA is kicking off its annual Whoville Community Christmas Tree...
Paris company HQ evacuated after bomb threat received
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — A Paris corporate office was evacuated on Wednesday after a company official said a bomb threat was received. In an email to employees, Chad Thompson, Corporate HR Assistant General Manager of North American Lighting, said the anonymous threat was received around 1 p.m. The decision was then made to evacuate the […]
