ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Comments / 1

Related
WTHI

National Adopt a Senior Pet Month

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - It's National Adopt a Senior Pet Month. This month helps older dogs and cats at shelters connect with new owners. The Clay County Humane Society provides a home for homeless and unwanted cats and dogs in Clay County. The shelter currently holds 74 animals. This includes...
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Community tips land man wanted in Sullivan County behind bars

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Sullivan County need your help finding a wanted man. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for Jacob Henschen, 27. He was last seen around the Shiloh Reservoir area, near County Road 750 E. and County Road 975 N. Henschen is...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Indiana Silver Alert for Hannah Shelton, 12, canceled

ATTICA, Ind. - Police in Indiana were asking for the public's help Wednesday locating a missing 12-year-old girl who was believed to be in extreme danger. Hannah Shelton was last seen around 5:42 p.m. in Attica, Indiana — which is 80 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Shelton was believed to...
ATTICA, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute police respond to barricade situation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A suspect is in custody after police say he barricaded himself inside a home and threatened to shoot police Wednesday morning. Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen says officers went to a home on North 15th Street in reference to a man with a warrant. He says the man threatened to shoot officers and the Special Response Team was activated.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Local nurses to get care packages for the end of daylight saving time

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend marks the end of daylight saving time. For people working the night shift, that means an extra hour on the clock. One university is making that transition a little easier for local nurses. Western Governors University partners with Regional Hospital each year for...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Efforts to create memorial playground received a boost

Efforts are underway in Vincennes to help comfort families who have lost a child. Fundraising efforts are taking place right now for the creation of Christyn’s Place. It’s a proposed playground in memory of Christyn Harrington, a child who died earlier this year. Organizers plan to put this...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Weekend benefit to help the local YMCA

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This local event is sure to be an evening of inspiration. Terre Haute's YMCA of the Wabash Valley is hosting its Inspiration Gala fundraiser. Guest speaker Evan Austin will share his journey to win a paralympic gold medal. The gala will have a cash bar,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WIBC.com

Homeowner Shot, Killed South of Cloverdale

OWEN COUNTY, Ind.-A man was shot and killed by someone who broke into his house Wednesday evening in Owen County, said Indiana State Police. They are looking for two people. It was 8:15 p.m. when police got a call that someone had broken into a house near State Rd. 231 and North Cataract Rd., which is south of Cloverdale. Before police got there, the people who live in the house and the crooks shot at each other.
OWEN COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Here are some creative ways to dispose of your old pumpkins

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Each year, more than 1.3 billion pumpkins end up in landfills across the nation. This can be very harmful to our overall environment. Now, we are learning of new ways to save your pumpkins from ending up in just another landfill. Ryan Cummins is getting...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Brazil man in custody after chase spans two counties

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Brazil, Indiana man is in custody tonight. It's after a chase that spanned two counties. Terre Haute police say they arrested Joshua Corbin on Wednesday. They say it began when they got a call about a domestic violence situation. When they got to the scene, they say Corbin took off in a truck.
BRAZIL, IN
smallfarmersjournal.com

The Buzz of the Crowd: HORSE PROGRESS DAYS 2022

Most quiet country people have been humbled and quieted by this pandemic. Yet the greening of a third year may harbor hope disguised as impatience, with most folks wary but set to return to the company of others, determined to get on with the occasionally generous and usually predictable business of living.
MONTGOMERY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Home-visiting scammer targets elderly Daviess County woman

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — While many modern day scams involve text messages and phone calls, police say a scam that happened in Daviess County, Indiana is much different. The Indiana State Police Jasper Post says one of their troopers has been busy investigating this particular fraud case, which happened just days ago. According to […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Paris company HQ evacuated after bomb threat received

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — A Paris corporate office was evacuated on Wednesday after a company official said a bomb threat was received. In an email to employees, Chad Thompson, Corporate HR Assistant General Manager of North American Lighting, said the anonymous threat was received around 1 p.m. The decision was then made to evacuate the […]
PARIS, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy