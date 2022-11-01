Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Hobey Ford and his Golden Rod Puppets to tour schools
PARKERSBURG — The Artsbridge Artists on Tour Series will feature a puppet show and an internationally known puppeteer. Hobey Ford and his Golden Rod Puppets will tour elementary schools in Pleasants, Ritchie, Wood, Jackson and Washington counties Nov. 14-17. Artsbridge provides Study Guides for teachers which include additional information and art activities for classroom use.
WTAP
People in Parkersburg share concerns over library; appropriate materials and possible censorship
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Some people in Wood County are concerned over what they say is an inappropriate book at the Parkersburg Wood County Public Library. People gathered outside of the library Tuesday evening with signs in a demonstration. Those at Tuesday’s demonstration held signs about their concerns for the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg stabbing subject of Wood County probe
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stabbing that happened early Tuesday evening. Deputies were called to 119 Joy St. in Parkersburg in reference to a landlord-tenant dispute, said Chief Deputy Mike Deem. The landlord was attempting to serve an eviction notice when a physical altercation ensued and the landlord suffered a “non-life-threatening” stab wound, he said.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Blennerhassett Hotel to host film festival this weekend
PARKERSBURG — An independent film festival will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Blennerhassett Hotel in Parkersburg. The 2022 Cinematic Arts Redemptive Entertainment Awards is a free festival highlighting redemptive and dynamic independent films. This festival screens films that demonstrate an Appalachian connection through the people involved in making them, their filming location or their subject.
WTAP
Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department’s dive team was recognized
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department’s Dive Team was recognized Wednesday by the Belpre Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The dive team searched the Ohio River for evidence in connection to the August shooting that occurred in Belpre. Chief Deputy Mark Warden...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ernest M. Varner
Ernest Mitchell “Ernie” Varner, 94, was gently called home by his Savior on the afternoon of November 1, 2022, from his residence at Elison of Marietta, while in the loving care of his family and the dedicated staff of Elison and Amedisys Hospice. Ernie was born January 25, 1928, in Walker, WV, the son of the late Clyde T. and Hallie (Race) Varner.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Roger G. Roberts
Roger G. Roberts, 91, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Nov. 2, 2022, at Harmar Place in Marietta. His family will conduct a private service.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wilma Louise Sams Moore
Wilma Louise Sams Moore, 88, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Worthington Healthcare Center, Parkersburg, WV. Wilma was a lifelong resident of Parkersburg and Belpre. She was born the second daughter of Floyd Calvin Sams and Mildred White Sams, both preceding her in death. She graduated from PHS, where...
Deputies in West Virginia looking for missing man
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man. The Sheriff’s Department posted about the missing person on Facebook on Wednesday at 3:27 p.m. In the Facebook post, there was no information about the person’s name, age or last known whereabouts. The man […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Richard Butcher
Richard “Bud” Franklin Butcher, 80, of Washington, West Virginia, passed away peacefully having been surrounded by family and a friend. He was born in Washington, West Virginia, May 21, 1942, a son of the late Charles Wade Butcher and Hazel Gay (Harless) Butcher. Richard was a rural mail...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg City Council withdraws library censure resolution
PARKERSBURG — Two Parkersburg City Council members withdrew their sponsorship of a resolution to censure the Parkersburg & Wood County Public Library over the placement of a book in a Banned Books Week display, but the topic was still the subject of debate among members of the public at Tuesday’s meeting.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Robert B. Reeder
Robert B. Reeder, 77, of Little Hocking, OH, passed away unexpectedly October 31, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Belpre Campus. He was born on March 4, 1945, in Parkersburg, WV, one of three sons of the late George “Tiny” and Theone Elizabeth Roan Reeder. Bob graduated from Parkersburg High...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mark Anthony King
Mark Anthony King, 61, of Cutler, passed away Oct. 26, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Graveside services, 1 p.m. Sunday, Bartlett Cemetery. Celebration of Life, 2 p.m. Bartlett Wesley Township Fire Department, 2060 Ohio 550, Bartlett. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.
WTAP
Structure fire in Parkersburg leads to evacuation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fire on 12th street in Parkersburg was called in Saturday night at 10:18 PM resulted in no injuries. The fire at 416 12th Street however did cause the evacuation of at least one adult and two children who were inside of the home at the time.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mark Alan Kelly
Mark Alan Kelly, 68, of Marietta, passed Saturday. Visitation, 4- 8 p.m. Thursday. Funeral, 1 p.m. Friday at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St. Burial, Lynch Church Cemetery, Marietta. Condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
livability.com
Why Advantage Valley, WV, is a Great Place to Live for Young Professionals
Advantage Valley calls for young professionals to work, live and play in West Virginia. West Virginia boasts an impressive collection of colleges and universities, bringing many young people to the state for education and college life. And until recently, once those graduates left school, they often left the state, taking their newly acquired skills and knowledge with them.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Oct. 31:. * Michelle Renee Graham, 2005 20th St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle in an impaired state, fined $345,25 and sentenced to 45 days of home confinement. Charges of accidents involving damage to a vehicle and failure to process were dismissed.
Commissioner in Putnam County, West Virginia will have no temporary replacement after resigning
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Putnam County Commission President Andy Skidmore says they will not appoint a temporary replacement for Ron Foster, a commissioner who resigned on Friday. Skidmore says this is because there are only two meetings left before a new commissioner takes over in January 2023. Foster stepped down on Friday after county […]
WTRF
Wetzel County BOE calls for special session
UPDATE: Wetzel County Superintendent Tammy Wells released the following statement to 7News. “Last evening, the Board met in executive session with members of the administration to review a recent event involving several students at a New Martinsville-area school. That event became the subject of numerous social media posts over the past week. The Board took no action and did not deliberate towards any decision relating to those events. The meeting was purely informational. Under 20 U.S.C. 1232g, the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, and West Virginia Board of Education Policy 4350, the Board and the administration are prohibited by law from making any public statements about the students involved or any personally-identifiable information about those students. As superintendent, I can assure the public that both state and local policies were followed in investigating and processing this matter. As always, the administration and the Board remain focused on the task of providing a safe and supportive school environment for every student, every day.”
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Local bands place at championship
PARKERSBURG — Local bands placed in the various competitions on Saturday at the West Virginia State Marching Band Invitational Championship, which was the finale for the 2022 Governor’s Cup. Awards received were:. * West Virginia State Honor Band: 4th runner-up, Paden City High School. * Blue Division: Grand...
