Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Justice-owned companies owe tangible personal property taxes
CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice has been traveling around the state urging voters to reject a constitutional amendment that would give the West Virginia Legislature the power to exempt tangible personal property from taxation all while his companies owe thousands in back personal property taxes. According to a search...
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia voters weigh in with their top Election 2022 issues
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — From driving past a gas station with staggering prices to shopping in a grocery store where everything costs more, it’s no surprise that when you talk with voters that the top priorities are pocket book issues. “The economy is number one,” said one voter....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
October tax revenues add to pressure for tax reform in W.Va.
CHARLESTON — Another month of tax revenue surpluses leaves West Virginia with more than half of a billion dollars four months into the new fiscal year, while Gov. Jim Justice and state Republican lawmakers fight over how to best use those surpluses to provide tax relief. According to data...
What is West Virginia Amendment 4?
There are four constitutional amendments on the ballot for West Virginia voters this year.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia officials discuss possible Weirton manufacturing project
CHARLESTON — West Virginia officials are staying mum, but representatives of a battery manufacturing company spent Wednesday meeting with Gov. Jim Justice and other state economic development leaders about the possibility of a new facility in Weirton. A group from an unnamed company was seen being escorted Wednesday morning...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
‘Don’t Do It’: Justice returns to Parkersburg to argue against Amendment 2
PARKERSBURG — Local control will be taken away from local governments if the State Amendment 2 passes in the upcoming election, Gov. Jim Justice told a group of over 30 people in Parkersburg on Monday. Justice, along with Babydog, appeared at the Blennerhassett Hotel to talk to members of...
Some West Virginia counties still need Election Day poll workers
Some West Virginia counties are still looking for poll workers to work on Election Day.
WTAP
Meet the candidates for W.Va. House of Delegates 12th District
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the election being a few days away, we are continuing to highlight the candidates for each race. And the 12th district for the West Virginia House of Delegates could mean a lot of change in the area. The seat is currently held by republican Vernon...
West Virginia Governor hints at a new business coming to Hancock County
During his Wednesday media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice hinted that a new business might be making its way to Hancock County. When asked about the business, Gov. Justice said the business could end up in downtown Weirton. Gov. Justice said he probably gave up too much information but that the Ohio River is […]
newsfromthestates.com
For West Virginians on Medicaid, lawmaker inaction means dental and vision benefits fall far short
WEBSTER SPRINGS — Todd Farlow loves his job as the Webster County coordinator for the Family Resource Network, a statewide nonprofit tasked with meeting the needs of individual counties. “It’s a great job,” he said. “It doesn’t pay well, like any other social work. But, of course, you get...
West Virginia holds largest diabetes increase since 2011
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The number of Americans living with diabetes is on the rise, especially in the state of West Virginia. This month of November is National Diabetes Month and to help bring awareness, QuoteWizard compiled data on the increased costs of insulin, the number of diabetics in each state, and the average diabetic […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Amendment 2: Vote yes so lawmakers can move state forward
Having West Virginia’s Constitution cluttered with specifics on how and what can be taxed is the wrong way to enhance our state’s fortunes. Voters on Nov. 8 can change that through passage of Amendment 2, the “Property Tax Modernization Act.” We endorse its passage with this proviso — that legislators use the opportunity to begin a broader discussion on creating a modern tax system in West Virginia, one that gives more control to cities and counties on how to raise revenue instead of the current, one-size-fits-all approach coming from Charleston.
6 of West Virginia’s weirdest animals
While West Virginia may be better known for its peculiar cryptids, it's home to some peculiar real animals as well.
Metro News
Historically bad test scores highlight the need for focus on West Virginia education policy
Amy Nichole Grady was named the Senate’s new Education Committee chairwoman under the premise that the fourth grade teacher would renew an emphasis on the state’s public schools. Given West Virginia’s historically-low performance on the most recent national assessment of reading and mathematics, that’s a reasonable priority.
‘I feel hopeless’: Thousands of West Virginia essential workers will lose child care subsidies as federal pandemic relief runs out
The federal government pumped $330 million into child care in West Virginia during the pandemic. 6,200 kids will lose child care funding on Nov. 1 as parents, teachers and operators worry about making ends meet and some consider leaving the workforce. ‘I feel hopeless’: Thousands of West Virginia essential workers will lose child care subsidies as federal pandemic relief runs out appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Biden Administration announces $140M for West Virginia abandoned mine lands
$140 million in funding will help reclaim abandoned mine lands and create good-paying jobs in West Virginia, according to a release from the U.S. Department of the Interior.
Life-saving messages brought to hunters in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Heart Healthy Hunting Campaign launched in West Virginia for the American Heart Association on Tuesday. West Virginia is the only state to have this campaign to date. It will go on through November. It will bring life-saving messages to hunters while they are out on the trails. “Unfortunately, each year, […]
wvpublic.org
Justice Comments on State Takeover Of County Schools
Gov. Jim Justice made a brief comment on the state takeover of Logan County schools during his COVID-19 briefing Friday. With none of his usual advisors on the call, Justice was alone for his Friday COVID-19 briefing, and he took the opportunity to comment on two of the constitutional amendments on the ballot of the Nov. 8 election.
West Virginia Funeral homes could be required to start posting prices online
Funerals can be pricey, but a new federal rule could make it easier for people to manage those costs. The Federal Trade Commission is considering changes to the so-called 'Funeral Rule', which controls where and how prices are listed.
ngtnews.com
GreenPower Works with Four W.V. School Districts on Second School Bus Pilot
GreenPower Motor Co. Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, has launched the second round of its pilot project with the state of West Virginia to demonstrate all-electric school buses in the Clay, Grant, Monongalia and Ohio county school districts. The second round of the pilot program will incorporate new terrains, colder weather and longer school bus routes.
