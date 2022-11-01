ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Justice-owned companies owe tangible personal property taxes

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice has been traveling around the state urging voters to reject a constitutional amendment that would give the West Virginia Legislature the power to exempt tangible personal property from taxation all while his companies owe thousands in back personal property taxes. According to a search...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

October tax revenues add to pressure for tax reform in W.Va.

CHARLESTON — Another month of tax revenue surpluses leaves West Virginia with more than half of a billion dollars four months into the new fiscal year, while Gov. Jim Justice and state Republican lawmakers fight over how to best use those surpluses to provide tax relief. According to data...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia officials discuss possible Weirton manufacturing project

CHARLESTON — West Virginia officials are staying mum, but representatives of a battery manufacturing company spent Wednesday meeting with Gov. Jim Justice and other state economic development leaders about the possibility of a new facility in Weirton. A group from an unnamed company was seen being escorted Wednesday morning...
WEIRTON, WV
WTAP

Meet the candidates for W.Va. House of Delegates 12th District

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the election being a few days away, we are continuing to highlight the candidates for each race. And the 12th district for the West Virginia House of Delegates could mean a lot of change in the area. The seat is currently held by republican Vernon...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WVNS

West Virginia holds largest diabetes increase since 2011

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The number of Americans living with diabetes is on the rise, especially in the state of West Virginia. This month of November is National Diabetes Month and to help bring awareness, QuoteWizard compiled data on the increased costs of insulin, the number of diabetics in each state, and the average diabetic […]
COLORADO STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Amendment 2: Vote yes so lawmakers can move state forward

Having West Virginia’s Constitution cluttered with specifics on how and what can be taxed is the wrong way to enhance our state’s fortunes. Voters on Nov. 8 can change that through passage of Amendment 2, the “Property Tax Modernization Act.” We endorse its passage with this proviso — that legislators use the opportunity to begin a broader discussion on creating a modern tax system in West Virginia, one that gives more control to cities and counties on how to raise revenue instead of the current, one-size-fits-all approach coming from Charleston.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

‘I feel hopeless’: Thousands of West Virginia essential workers will lose child care subsidies as federal pandemic relief runs out

The federal government pumped $330 million into child care in West Virginia during the pandemic. 6,200 kids will lose child care funding on Nov. 1 as parents, teachers and operators worry about making ends meet and some consider leaving the workforce. ‘I feel hopeless’: Thousands of West Virginia essential workers will lose child care subsidies as federal pandemic relief runs out appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WOWK 13 News

Life-saving messages brought to hunters in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Heart Healthy Hunting Campaign launched in West Virginia for the American Heart Association on Tuesday. West Virginia is the only state to have this campaign to date. It will go on through November. It will bring life-saving messages to hunters while they are out on the trails. “Unfortunately, each year, […]
OHIO STATE
wvpublic.org

Justice Comments on State Takeover Of County Schools

Gov. Jim Justice made a brief comment on the state takeover of Logan County schools during his COVID-19 briefing Friday. With none of his usual advisors on the call, Justice was alone for his Friday COVID-19 briefing, and he took the opportunity to comment on two of the constitutional amendments on the ballot of the Nov. 8 election.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
ngtnews.com

GreenPower Works with Four W.V. School Districts on Second School Bus Pilot

GreenPower Motor Co. Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, has launched the second round of its pilot project with the state of West Virginia to demonstrate all-electric school buses in the Clay, Grant, Monongalia and Ohio county school districts. The second round of the pilot program will incorporate new terrains, colder weather and longer school bus routes.
OHIO COUNTY, WV

