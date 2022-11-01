Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
One Tray at a Time: Friendship Kitchen on mission to help those in need
PARKERSBURG — Friendship Kitchen on Emerson Avenue continues to line up people in need. Starting in 2002 with nothing more than a vision by the mission’s Director Susie Meredith, it’s been 21 years now and on average feeds over 1,000 people in the three days a week it’s open.
‘Santa Train: Celebrating 80 Years’ to air on Thanksgiving Day
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Not long ago, The Santa Train was on life support. The Appalachian Christmas tradition began on November 27, 1943. Wars, economic recessions and the deaths of all its founders couldn’t stop an army of volunteers from loading a train with Christmas gifts and giving them all away to families in small […]
supertalk929.com
Holiday fun in the Tri-Cities
The holidays are fast-approaching, and there’s countless family-friendly events happening this season across the Tri-Cities. Along with annual parades– Christmas markets, tree lighting ceremonies, and more happen all winter long. Bristol: Dec. 1st, 7 PM. One of Bristol’s most anticipated celebrations, the Bristol Christmas parade takes places the...
wcyb.com
10 fires in 10 days in parts of Southwest Virginia, the American Red Cross responds
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Workers at the American Red Cross in Bristol, Virginia told News 5 they've responded to 10 house fires in the past 10 days. They said 20 adults and 13 children were victims of these fires, which took place all across Southwest Virginia. Now, Red Cross...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Lorna Elizabeth “Lornabeth” Wayne
Lorna Elizabeth “Lornabeth” Wayne was granted her angel wings on Oct. 28, 2022. Visitation, 2 – 4 p.m., Saturday. Funeral, 4 p.m. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, 314 4th St., Marietta. Online condolences may be made at www.Lankfordfh.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mark Alan Kelly
Mark Alan Kelly, 68, of Marietta, passed Saturday. Visitation, 4- 8 p.m. Thursday. Funeral, 1 p.m. Friday at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St. Burial, Lynch Church Cemetery, Marietta. Condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
thetrek.co
Damascus – Happy Halloween!
To our surprise, we had the loft to ourselves. Only two other hikers occupied the lower level. The weather at higher elevations can be harsh and unpredictable. Strong winds battered the walls of the shelter and a thick fog rolled in, creating puddles on the trail. We layered up and headed out after enjoying our coffee in dry loft.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Steven D. Gaines
Steven D. Gaines, 70, of Marietta, OH, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Only son of Marilyn June Yates Hill of Vienna, WV and Franklin Gaines of FL, Steven was a 1970 graduate of PHS where he was a proud member of the Big Red Band, he then graduated from Virginia Tech with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering. He attended the Memorial Church of the Good Shepherd whenever he was able.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg City Council withdraws library censure resolution
PARKERSBURG — Two Parkersburg City Council members withdrew their sponsorship of a resolution to censure the Parkersburg & Wood County Public Library over the placement of a book in a Banned Books Week display, but the topic was still the subject of debate among members of the public at Tuesday’s meeting.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Washington County Veterans Hall of Fame honors inductees
The Washington County Veterans Hall of Fame inducted 24 people during a ceremony Tuesday in Marietta. For distinguished military service and outstanding community service. Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, the Iraq Campaign Medal with 3 campaign stars, the Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal (7th award), Combat Infantryman Badge, Parachutist Badge, and Air Assault Badge.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Richard Butcher
Richard “Bud” Franklin Butcher, 80, of Washington, West Virginia, passed away peacefully having been surrounded by family and a friend. He was born in Washington, West Virginia, May 21, 1942, a son of the late Charles Wade Butcher and Hazel Gay (Harless) Butcher. Richard was a rural mail...
wcyb.com
Food City named 2022 Virginia Champion of Disability Employer
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Food City has been named a 2022 Virginia Champion of Disability Employer, in recognition of the company's efforts to hire candidates with disabilities and other barriers to employment. The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) awarded Food City. “We would like to thank...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ernest M. Varner
Ernest Mitchell “Ernie” Varner, 94, was gently called home by his Savior on the afternoon of November 1, 2022, from his residence at Elison of Marietta, while in the loving care of his family and the dedicated staff of Elison and Amedisys Hospice. Ernie was born January 25, 1928, in Walker, WV, the son of the late Clyde T. and Hallie (Race) Varner.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Carol Davis Terwilliger
Carol Davis Terwilliger, 71, of Harrisville, W.Va., passed away Oct. 19, 2022, with the compassionate care of UH Cleveland Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Oct. 31:. * Michelle Renee Graham, 2005 20th St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle in an impaired state, fined $345,25 and sentenced to 45 days of home confinement. Charges of accidents involving damage to a vehicle and failure to process were dismissed.
cardinalnews.org
A flood took their homes. Three months later, some in the community are frustrated by the pace of recovery.
Winter is coming, and some of Jeff Cooper’s neighbors are living in campers. One, he said, is in a tent. Three months have passed since a flash flood tore through parts of Buchanan County, destroying almost three dozen homes and damaging scores more. Three months since the media blitz, three months since out-of-town politicians toured the devastation and brought promises of help.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Robert B. Reeder
Robert B. Reeder, 77, of Little Hocking, OH, passed away unexpectedly October 31, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Belpre Campus. He was born on March 4, 1945, in Parkersburg, WV, one of three sons of the late George “Tiny” and Theone Elizabeth Roan Reeder. Bob graduated from Parkersburg High...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg stabbing subject of Wood County probe
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stabbing that happened early Tuesday evening. Deputies were called to 119 Joy St. in Parkersburg in reference to a landlord-tenant dispute, said Chief Deputy Mike Deem. The landlord was attempting to serve an eviction notice when a physical altercation ensued and the landlord suffered a “non-life-threatening” stab wound, he said.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sister of St. Joseph Rita Marie von Berg
Sister of St. Joseph Rita Marie von Berg, who was the CEO and chairman of the board of the former St. Joseph’s Hospital in Parkersburg and the administrator at Wheeling Hospital in Wheeling, turned 100 years old on Aug. 27, 2022. Almost exactly 2 months later, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, she went home to God.
WTRF
Halloween warning: rainbow fentanyl is real and it’s right here in the Mountain State
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ghosts and goblins aren’t the scariest thing about Halloween….it’s what could be in YOUR child’s treat bags. It’s a deadly drug that looks JUST like candy. Rainbow fentanyl is real and it’s right here in the Mountain State. Every...
Comments / 0