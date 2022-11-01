ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Social Security's Big COLA Increase for 2023: When You'll Get It

Social Security recipients will see an 8.7% increase in their benefits next year, the Social Security Administration announced Thursday. That's the largest bump in more than 40 years. The cost of living adjustment, or COLA, has been automated annually since 1975. It's determined by changes in inflation in the third...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Retirement Daily

Types of Jobs for Retirees Going Back to Work

From full-time C++ programming to part-time Walmart greeters, retirees have returned to the workforce for both the financial and other benefits that create value for both employers and employees. Some managers have started to realize and respect older workers joining their work environment, despite the reports of ageism in the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

The IRS just changed its tax brackets. Here's the impact on your taxes.

The IRS said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction. The changes could mean tax savings for some taxpayers next year. The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket creep" due...
GOBankingRates

6 Purchases Retirees Almost Never Regret

Retirees typically live on a fixed income, so every purchase must be carefully thought out. After all, the money they spend likely won't be replaced. But some products, services and experiences really...
msn.com

Should You Keep Working After Retirement?

There are benefits to working after retirement, and not all about the money. Part-time jobs for retirees provide income and life fulfillment. Retirement is the goal of many a worker. Those just starting out in the workforce often dream of the day they will get to kick back, relax and just do nothing.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Tax changes mean brighter future for retirement savings

Last week the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced new limits on various tax advantaged saving vehicles, such as IRAs and 401(k) contributions, for 2023. As expected, rising inflation increased these limits significantly. For example, the annual 401(k) contribution limit will increase to $22,500, from $20,500, while the annual IRA contribution will increase from $6,500 to $7,500.
Woonsocket Call

Are Baby Boomers Facing a Retirement Crisis?

Retirement Tax Advisor Says Pre-Retirees Should Plan for Rising Taxes to Protect Their Savings. MCKINNEY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / Many Americans dream of the day when they can retire, but U.S. workers are retiring at later ages than those in the past thirty years according to a recent Gallup poll. The average reported retirement age is 61, as compared to age 57 in 1991 based on Gallup's annual Economy and Personal Finance survey. This delay in retirement could be linked to baby boomers' concerns about their finances.
The Hill

One-third of Millennials behind on retirement savings: survey

A looming recession is causing concern among both retirees and workers planning for retirement. Inflation and market instability are among the top worries reported by retirees surveyed during the summer of 2022. The overwhelming majority of workers say having financial help is important when it comes to saving for retirement.

