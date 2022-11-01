Retirement Tax Advisor Says Pre-Retirees Should Plan for Rising Taxes to Protect Their Savings. MCKINNEY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / Many Americans dream of the day when they can retire, but U.S. workers are retiring at later ages than those in the past thirty years according to a recent Gallup poll. The average reported retirement age is 61, as compared to age 57 in 1991 based on Gallup's annual Economy and Personal Finance survey. This delay in retirement could be linked to baby boomers' concerns about their finances.

1 DAY AGO