WVNews
Natural resources official given award for years of service
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The head of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources section has been honored for his years of service by the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies. Paul Johansen received the association's Past President's Award at the association's conference last week in...
WVNews
Hope Scholarship
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Education Market Assistant online portal, through which fa…
WVNews
In Georgia, campaigns look to drive turnout with a knock
DAWSON, Ga. (AP) — Someone like Erika Hardwick has come to the door of millions of Georgia voters. A paid canvasser for the New Georgia Project Action Fund, Hardwick was working the southwest Georgia town of Dawson on a warm October afternoon. She was trying to motivate people in the town 135 miles (215 kilometers) south of Atlanta to cast ballots on or before Tuesday.
WVNews
COVID report
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — There were no COVID deaths reported Thursday by the state.
WVNews
No new West Virginia COVID deaths; active cases at 936
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — There were no COVID deaths reported Thursday by the state. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 936 active cases and 313 new cases.
WVNews
Michigan drug dealer enters plea in Northern West Virginia crystal meth case
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A drug dealer from Michigan has pleaded guilty in Northern West Virginia federal court. Drake D. Dodson-Williams, 31, of Southgate, Michigan, entered a plea before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
WVNews
Ohio high court throws out conviction in 26-year cold case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The timeline for charging Ohio defendants with attempted aggravated murder runs out six years after the crime, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a decision that throws out the conviction of a man prosecuted 26 years after a brutal assault on a woman. Defendant...
WVNews
In campaign swing, Biden focuses on incumbent Democrats
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s travel plan for his last big campaign swing before Tuesday’s midterm elections reveals his defensive stance in the campaign’s closing days: He’s spending the bulk of his time trying to hang on to seats that his party already holds.
WVNews
Maryland: What to expect on election night
This is a big election year in Maryland, long a blue state that became majority-minority over the past decade, with statewide races for governor, attorney general and comptroller, all 188 seats in the General Assembly, the state’s eight U.S. House seats and a U.S. Senate seat. Democrats control the...
WVNews
Balancing the good and the bad
As West Virginia lawmakers continue to push for tax cuts for major corporations and some for residents, there are signs that a more cautious approach may be needed in the coming years. While the Mountain State’s revenue numbers look great now, there are signs that state expenditures for health care...
