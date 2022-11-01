West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and players spoke to the media after their exhibition win over Fairmont State on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO