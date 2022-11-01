Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg South Patriots hoping to secure top spot in triple-A
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg South enters the final week of the regular season with the opportunity to accomplish something no other Patriot program has experienced since the program was established in 1967. Currently ranked No. 1 in the WVSSAC Class AAA rankings, South (9-1) travels to eighth-ranked Princeton (6-2) on...
voiceofmotown.com
Shane Lyons Discusses West Virginia Potentially Moving Conferences
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University’s director of athletics Shane Lyons held a Zoom call with the WVU Committee of Retired Faculty this evening. Following a long, boring slideshow that discussed financials for various programs at the university, Lyons took a few questions from the small group of people that were invited.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Big Reds need a win for shot at making postseason
PARKERSBURG — Two teams needing a win for different reasons will meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Stadium Field when No. 9 Musselman clashes with No. 19 Parkersburg in a Class AAA regular season finale. The Applemen of head coach Brian Thomas, who lost this tilt 56-52 a year...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Makes ESPN Top Recruiting Rankings
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers may be struggling on the field, but Neal Brown and his coaching staff continue to bring in solid recruiting classes. Today, ESPN released their 2023 Football Class Rankings: Top College Recruits Impact Top 50 list and the Mountaineers were among the...
wvsportsnow.com
Jose Perez’s Emotional Week: How 38 Missed Calls Led to West Virginia Commitment
“I was sleeping when it happened. I woke up to 38 missed calls from him,” Manhattan transfer Jose Perez said. Perez’s head coach Steve Masiello was let go of his duties at Manhattan last Tuesday, Oct. 25. Masiello was calling Perez to let him know what happened. Perez...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Fort Frye to face Shenandoah in 2nd round of playoffs
BEVERLY — This time of year is where Fort Frye flexes its collective muscle. Coming off a 57-6 win over Elgin in the first round of the Division IV Region 23 playoffs, the top-seeded Cadets continue their journey to the top with a Friday night home game against Shenandoah on the horizon.
New-look West Virginia debuts vs. Mount St. Mary’s
West Virginia will feature a new-look lineup on Monday when it opens the season against visiting Mount St. Mary’s in
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Williamstown beats Ritchie, advances to regional
WILLIAMSTOWN — It’s one step at a time for defending Class A state volleyball champion Williamstown. After ousting St. Marys from the Class A, Region I, Section 2 tournament on Tuesday, head coach Rachelle Cole’s program took care of business here Wednesday night as the Yellowjackets topped Ritchie County 20-25, 25-23, 27-25 and 25-20 to win the championship.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
High School Football Capsules
OGHS (2-7) results: lost to Weir, 32-13; lost to Robert C. Byrd, 57-23; lost to North Marion, 49-0; d. Toronto, 25-8; lost to Beaver Local, 62-0; d. Berkeley Springs, 42-6; lost to Brooke, 45-0; lost to East Liverpool, 44-12; lost to Cameron, 28-0 RCHS (9-0) results: d. St. Marys, 30-20; d. Lincoln County, 36-0; d. Clay County, 36-20; d. Lewis County, 46-14; d. Buffalo, 51-16; d. Ripley, 40-6; d. Braxton County, 49-7; d. Doddridge County, 26-6; d. Ravenswood, 58-13.
WDTV
Tucker County tied for 3rd in latest WVSSAC rankings
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ahead of the final week of football season for our area high schools, the WVSSAC released the most recent playoff rankings for the state on Tuesday. Full rankings can be viewed on WVSSAC’s Website. Rating is constructed using a formula that calculates wins along with...
voiceofmotown.com
The Path to Rich Rod’s Return to West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – With the likelihood of Neal Brown being fired as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers increasing every day, rumors of his eventual replacement are swirling. One name that continues to gain steam in the past couple of days is Rich Rodriguez, the former...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Big Reds win sectional: PHS downs Hurricane in final, as teams advance to regional
PARKERSBURG — Mya Green delivered a match-high 12 kills here Tuesday night to help lift top-seeded and host Parkersburg to the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 championship after the Big Reds swept No. 2 seed Hurricane 25-14, 29-27 and 25-11. In the semifinals, the Big Reds eliminated fourth-seeded Ripley 25-22, 25-6 and 25-7. The Redskins kept their season alive after sweeping No. 3 seed Parkersburg South 25-19, 25-23 and 25-20.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Eastern Eagles get playoff rematch with Waterford Wildcats
REEDSVILLE — Waterford and Eastern last met on the gridiron on Sept. 16, a 29-13 home win for the Wildcats. A lot has changed for both teams since that day, and they’re expecting a hard fought battle at 7 p.m. Friday when they face off again in the Division VII, Region 27 quarterfinals. Wildcats head coach Eric McCutcheon hopes one thing that doesn’t change is the final result.
voiceofmotown.com
SOURCE: Shane Lyons Desperately Wants to Keep Neal Brown at WVU
Morgantown, West Virginia – While the drums continue to beat louder every day for West Virginia to make a coaching change by firing head coach Neal Brown, the heat within the offices of director of athletics Shane Lyons and university president E. Gordon Gee is getting hotter and hotter.
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction from WVU WBB’s Exhibition Win Over Fairmont State
West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and players spoke to the media after their exhibition win over Fairmont State on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Local bands place at championship
PARKERSBURG — Local bands placed in the various competitions on Saturday at the West Virginia State Marching Band Invitational Championship, which was the finale for the 2022 Governor’s Cup. Awards received were:. * West Virginia State Honor Band: 4th runner-up, Paden City High School. * Blue Division: Grand...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ernest M. Varner
Ernest Mitchell “Ernie” Varner, 94, was gently called home by his Savior on the afternoon of November 1, 2022, from his residence at Elison of Marietta, while in the loving care of his family and the dedicated staff of Elison and Amedisys Hospice. Ernie was born January 25, 1928, in Walker, WV, the son of the late Clyde T. and Hallie (Race) Varner.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sister of St. Joseph Rita Marie von Berg
Sister of St. Joseph Rita Marie von Berg, who was the CEO and chairman of the board of the former St. Joseph’s Hospital in Parkersburg and the administrator at Wheeling Hospital in Wheeling, turned 100 years old on Aug. 27, 2022. Almost exactly 2 months later, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, she went home to God.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Roger G. Roberts
Roger G. Roberts, 91, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Nov. 2, 2022, at Harmar Place in Marietta. His family will conduct a private service.
WTRF
Part of I-70 through Wheeling closed tonight, Thursday night
WHEELING, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that I-70 eastbound will be closed between Exit 1A (Main St. / Downtown) and Exit 2A (Oglebay Park) on Wednesday night, November 2, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Through traffic will follow a posted detour along Route 40.
