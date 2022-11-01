Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia’s active COVID cases steady; four deaths reported
CHARLESTON — Statewide active COVID-19 cases remained steady while another four deaths from the virus were confirmed Wednesday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported 970 active COVID-19 cases, more than 40 more than on Tuesday, but about par with the total active...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Eight new COVID deaths reported with three local counties in yellow
CHARLESTON — Another eight residents including a woman in her early 40s have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Tuesday. The death count from the virus since the pandemic began was 7,530 as of Tuesday, according to the department. The state...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia officials discuss possible Weirton manufacturing project
CHARLESTON — West Virginia officials are staying mum, but representatives of a battery manufacturing company spent Wednesday meeting with Gov. Jim Justice and other state economic development leaders about the possibility of a new facility in Weirton. A group from an unnamed company was seen being escorted Wednesday morning...
Mount Olive inmate charged for death threats to West Virginia judge
An inmate at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex, a maximum security prison in West Virginia, has been charged with threatening to kill a state judge and the judge's family.
wchstv.com
Eight more COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,530, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 57-year old man from Kanawha...
West Virginia voters weigh in with their top Election 2022 issues
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — From driving past a gas station with staggering prices to shopping in a grocery store where everything costs more, it’s no surprise that when you talk with voters that the top priorities are pocket book issues. “The economy is number one,” said one voter. “The biggest issues? Inflation and the economy,” […]
WBOY
Which West Virginia Beer is the best?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With over 30 different breweries in West Virginia and hundreds of different beers made between them, there has to be a definitive “best” right? Well, it would all depend on who you ask, but we can at least look at the many different beer rating websites to see which ones are the most popular.
Life-saving messages brought to hunters in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Heart Healthy Hunting Campaign launched in West Virginia for the American Heart Association on Tuesday. West Virginia is the only state to have this campaign to date. It will go on through November. It will bring life-saving messages to hunters while they are out on the trails. “Unfortunately, each year, […]
West Virginia holds largest diabetes increase since 2011
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The number of Americans living with diabetes is on the rise, especially in the state of West Virginia. This month of November is National Diabetes Month and to help bring awareness, QuoteWizard compiled data on the increased costs of insulin, the number of diabetics in each state, and the average diabetic […]
Some West Virginia counties still need Election Day poll workers
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Some West Virginia counties are still looking for poll workers to work on Election Day. There are nearly 1,700 polling locations in the Mountain State, with a total need of 8,500 poll workers. While some counties are still hiring, the Secretary of State’s Office says overall poll staffing statewide looks good. […]
West Virginia leaders break ground on new I-64 exit in Culloden
CULLODEN, WV (WOWK)- The project to build a new exit on I-64 is officially underway. West Virginia officials, including Governor Jim Justice and Secretary of Transportation Jimmy Wriston, held a groundbreaking ceremony this afternoon for the new I-64 exit to Culloden. According to the governor’s office, the new interchange exit will connect US-60 in Culloden […]
6 of West Virginia’s weirdest animals
While West Virginia may be better known for its peculiar cryptids, it's home to some peculiar real animals as well.
Mountain State ghost tales: 10 haunted places in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) – From haunted prisons, hotels and hospitals, to shrieking and shadow figures in the woods, and even a woman who helped convict her murderer from beyond the grave, the Mountain State is filled with chilling tales of the paranormal. Here are 10 of the stories of West Virginians from days past who […]
West Virginia officers issue citations after 10-point buck killed
West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officers said they have issued multiple citations after a 10-point buck was killed.
woay.com
DHHR reminds West Virginians how to connect with mobile crisis response teams
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Behavioral Health reminds residents that Mobile Crisis Response and Stabilization Teams are available statewide by calling 844-HELP4WV (844-435-7498). HELP4WV and its Children’s Crisis and Referral line connect adults and children with crisis response...
WBOY
West Virginia man is finalist for national award
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A West Virginia University graduate who now works at the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is a finalist for the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials’ (AASHTO) 2022 Vanguard Award. In a press release Monday, the WVDOH announced that Operations Division...
Southern West Virginia woolly worm verdict: Could be a rough winter!
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – If you have been around people who enjoy folklore, you have probably heard about the woolly worm and winter forecasting. According to folklore, the color of a woolly worm in the fall determines the severity of winter. If the worm is all black, then it’s going to be a rough winter. […]
skisoutheast.com
West Virginia Passport Program Returns For Fourth And Fifth Graders
The annual West Virginia Passport Program is back again for the 2022-23 season. For the fourth year, the West Virginia Ski Areas Association is offering the popular West Virginia Passport Program to any child in the fourth or fifth grade to ski or snowboard for free during the 2022-23 season.
Maryland State Police Helicopter Called To Rescue Man In West Virginia Who Fell 200 Yards
A Maryland State Police helicopter unit gave an assist to a neighbor in need after a vehicle pursuit left a driver in a precarious position in West Virginia. On Saturday, Oct. 29, a state police helicopter crew assisted first responders from Hardy County in West Virginia with the rescue of an injured driver in the area of Howards Lick Road in Mathias.
ngtnews.com
GreenPower Works with Four W.V. School Districts on Second School Bus Pilot
GreenPower Motor Co. Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, has launched the second round of its pilot project with the state of West Virginia to demonstrate all-electric school buses in the Clay, Grant, Monongalia and Ohio county school districts. The second round of the pilot program will incorporate new terrains, colder weather and longer school bus routes.
