West Virginia State

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia’s active COVID cases steady; four deaths reported

CHARLESTON — Statewide active COVID-19 cases remained steady while another four deaths from the virus were confirmed Wednesday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported 970 active COVID-19 cases, more than 40 more than on Tuesday, but about par with the total active...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Eight new COVID deaths reported with three local counties in yellow

CHARLESTON — Another eight residents including a woman in her early 40s have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Tuesday. The death count from the virus since the pandemic began was 7,530 as of Tuesday, according to the department. The state...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia officials discuss possible Weirton manufacturing project

CHARLESTON — West Virginia officials are staying mum, but representatives of a battery manufacturing company spent Wednesday meeting with Gov. Jim Justice and other state economic development leaders about the possibility of a new facility in Weirton. A group from an unnamed company was seen being escorted Wednesday morning...
WEIRTON, WV
wchstv.com

Eight more COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,530, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 57-year old man from Kanawha...
OHIO STATE
WBOY

Which West Virginia Beer is the best?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With over 30 different breweries in West Virginia and hundreds of different beers made between them, there has to be a definitive “best” right? Well, it would all depend on who you ask, but we can at least look at the many different beer rating websites to see which ones are the most popular.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Life-saving messages brought to hunters in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Heart Healthy Hunting Campaign launched in West Virginia for the American Heart Association on Tuesday. West Virginia is the only state to have this campaign to date. It will go on through November. It will bring life-saving messages to hunters while they are out on the trails. “Unfortunately, each year, […]
OHIO STATE
WVNS

West Virginia holds largest diabetes increase since 2011

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The number of Americans living with diabetes is on the rise, especially in the state of West Virginia. This month of November is National Diabetes Month and to help bring awareness, QuoteWizard compiled data on the increased costs of insulin, the number of diabetics in each state, and the average diabetic […]
COLORADO STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia leaders break ground on new I-64 exit in Culloden

CULLODEN, WV (WOWK)- The project to build a new exit on I-64 is officially underway. West Virginia officials, including Governor Jim Justice and Secretary of Transportation Jimmy Wriston, held a groundbreaking ceremony this afternoon for the new I-64 exit to Culloden. According to the governor’s office, the new interchange exit will connect US-60 in Culloden […]
CULLODEN, WV
woay.com

DHHR reminds West Virginians how to connect with mobile crisis response teams

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Behavioral Health reminds residents that Mobile Crisis Response and Stabilization Teams are available statewide by calling 844-HELP4WV (844-435-7498). HELP4WV and its Children’s Crisis and Referral line connect adults and children with crisis response...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY

West Virginia man is finalist for national award

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A West Virginia University graduate who now works at the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is a finalist for the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials’ (AASHTO) 2022 Vanguard Award. In a press release Monday, the WVDOH announced that Operations Division...
FLORIDA STATE
ngtnews.com

GreenPower Works with Four W.V. School Districts on Second School Bus Pilot

GreenPower Motor Co. Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, has launched the second round of its pilot project with the state of West Virginia to demonstrate all-electric school buses in the Clay, Grant, Monongalia and Ohio county school districts. The second round of the pilot program will incorporate new terrains, colder weather and longer school bus routes.
OHIO COUNTY, WV

