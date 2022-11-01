This weekend (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will remain inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Vegas 64. Though Drakkar Klose’s knee injury last week did affect the card, for the most part, our portion of the main card has held up quite well. More to the point, these are actually some solid fights. The main event of Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos doesn’t provide much “wow” factor, but fortunately, the rest of the night might actually make up for it.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO