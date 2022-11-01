Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Easy work! Jake Paul eager to fight ‘slow’ Nate Diaz next - ‘He lost it’
The odds-on favorite to win the latest “Jake Paul Sweepstakes” is former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight and Welterweight contender, Nate Diaz. It’s an opportunity that is as real as it gets because the Stockton slugger is no longer bound by his iron-clad UFC contract. Paul is...
MMAWeekly.com
Sean O’Malley doesn’t think a bout against champion Aljamain Sterling is the biggest fight in the division
Top ranked UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley is in line for a title bout in his next outing, but he thinks there’s a bigger matchup to make in the division. O’Mally (16-1, 1 NC) rose from the 11th ranking up to the No. 1 contender slot following his UFC 276 split decision win over former champion Petr Yan. Leading up to the match, UFC president Dana White indicated that the winner would get the next title shot against champion Aljamain Sterling.
MMAmania.com
Cris Cyborg counters Amanda Nunes G.O.A.T. claims: ‘She has more losses than me’
Cris “Cyborg” Justino isn’t ready to sit back and give up the greatest of all time (G.O.A.T.) mantle to her old foe, Amanda Nunes. Whether or not one is over the other, or someone else is above both, Cyborg and Nunes are both strong candidates in the G.O.A.T. conversation. That was the case heading into their thrilling Dec. 2018 clash and it remains true in 2022.
MMAmania.com
Crazed fan threatened to kill Sean Brady, bury him in desert if he beat Belal Muhammad at UFC 280
Sean Brady suffered the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career at the hands of Belal Muhammad at UFC 280 on Oct. 22, 2022, losing to “Remember the Name” via technical knockout in the second round (highlights). Prior to the fight, though, a crazed fan...
MMAmania.com
Poison watermelon kills MMA fighter in Russia
Russian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Alexander Pisarev was found dead in his apartment earlier this week and his wife is currently hospitalized after eating a poison watermelon, according to a report from Daily Mail. Pisarev was just 33 years old. “Alexander Pisarev died in his sleep and did not...
The UFC parts ways with eleven fighters in latest roster purge
The UFC has parted ways with eleven more fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. The eleven fighters recently removed...
UFC Release 11 Fighters, Including Askar Askarov After Request
11 fighters have been granted their UFC release, including Askar Askarov, who requested his walking papers from the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion. UFC Release 11 Fighters According to a report from MMA Fighting, Askarov leads a list of 11 fighters who have been given their walking papers from the company. Askarov actually ... Read more
MMAmania.com
Michael Chandler changes tune on Islam Makhachev - ‘He’s the real deal, I stand corrected’
Michael Chandler wasn’t initially sold on Islam Makhachev. While “Iron” did give him some credit for his fighting skills, he still didn’t feel that Khabib Nurmagomedov’s protege was deserving of all the hype and title contender talk. Fast forward to present day and Chandler is...
MMAmania.com
Rose Namajunas ‘got what I needed’ out of Carla Esparza rematch: ‘You don’t always have Mona Lisas’
Rose Namajunas has come to terms with the result of her last fight. At UFC 274 in May 2022, Namajunas suffered a second career defeat to Carla Esparza in the evening’s co-main event (watch highlights). The split decision loss for “Thug” saw her lose her UFC Strawweight title in the process.
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor team denies ‘unfortunate’ blackface interpretation for Halloween
Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor celebrated Halloween with his family at Black Forge Inn in Dublin, Ireland, where “Notorious” arrived as Frank Abagnale from Catch Me If You Can fame. Unfortunately for the “Notorious” cage fighter, most of the attention was focused on his mother, 63 year-old Margaret McGregor, who was dressed as “a ghoul risen from the grave.”
MMAmania.com
Kamaru Usman still feels he’s No. 1 pound-for-pound: ‘The world knows who the best welterweight is’
Kamaru Usman feels like the only thing that’s changed post-Leon Edwards loss is having a belt around his waist. UFC 278 in Aug. 2022 marked only the second professional loss of Usman’s impressive career up to this point. Suffering a late come-from-behind defeat to Edwards via fifth round head kick knockout (watch highlights), Usman saw his championship reign evaporate before his eyes.
MMAmania.com
Bubba Jenkins: American wrestlers are best in MMA — ‘We would beat the s—t out of Russian wrestlers’
Wrestling has long been considered the best base for mixed martial arts (MMA). Upcoming Professional Fighters League (PFL) Featherweight title challenger, Bubba Jenkins, knows all too well what it takes to be a great wrestler. The Arizona and Penn State University alum had a storied career throughout his college days competing in National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 and Big Ten Conference matches.
MMAmania.com
Watch Israel Adesanya get destroyed in simulated fight against Alex Pereira | UFC 281
Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is on the cover of the UFC 4 video game from EA Sports. Opponent Alex Pereira, however, is not a playable character in the embattled franchise. But that didn’t stop the Brazilian bruiser from creating a fighter in his likeness and letting the simulator run its course.
MMAmania.com
Top-ranked UFC Flyweight granted surprising release after recent fight cancelation
The Flyweight division in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has lost one of its best. MMA Fighting confirmed today (Tues., Nov. 1, 2022) that previously No. 4-ranked UFC 125-pound contender, Askar Askarov (14-1-1), has been released from the promotion. “Bullet” was set to take on Brandon Royval this past month (Oct. 15, 2022), but was forced out of the bout after dealing with weight-cut issues.
MMAmania.com
X-Factor! Check out some UFC Vegas 64 main card predictions
This weekend (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will remain inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Vegas 64. Though Drakkar Klose’s knee injury last week did affect the card, for the most part, our portion of the main card has held up quite well. More to the point, these are actually some solid fights. The main event of Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos doesn’t provide much “wow” factor, but fortunately, the rest of the night might actually make up for it.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Sean O’Malley claims Henry Cejudo is desperate, broke: ‘He’s got like $37 in the bank’
Henry Cejudo earned his “Triple C” nickname. An Olympic gold medal, titles (and defenses!) at both Flyweight and Bantamweight inside the Octagon — there’s more to Cejudo than a cringey online persona. However, it’s been well over two years since Cejudo last made the walk to UFC’s Octagon, as he announced his retirement following a May 2020 victory over Dominick Cruz.
MMAmania.com
Aljamain Sterling tells bantamweight contenders to ‘give me a little bit of time’ or ‘kick rocks’
Aljamain Sterling isn’t looking to rush into his next title defense. Immediately upon winning his most recent bout against T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280 two weekends ago (Oct. 22, 2022) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, fans began pondering what’s next for Sterling. Whether it’s his fellow winner from that night, Sean O’Malley, or former champion, Henry Cejudo, “Funk Master” isn’t short on options.
BoxingNews24.com
Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez – face off at final press conference
By Craig Page: Dmitry Bivol and his opponent, #1 WBA mandatory challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez, met for their final press conference today for this Saturday’s bout on November 5, live on DAZN in Abu Dhabi. Similar to the kickoff press conference, the 6’4″ Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs)...
MMAmania.com
Arnold Allen boots Calvin Kattar from featherweight Top 5 in latest UFC rankings update
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently updated its official rankings in the wake of the UFC Vegas 63 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which took place last Sat. night (Oct. 29, 2022) inside the promotion's APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Streaking featherweight contender Arnold Allen blasted his way into the division Top 5 at the expense of veteran bruiser Calvin Kattar, who dropped a technical knockout loss to the “Almighty” Englishman after blowing out his knee to open the second stanza.
MMAmania.com
Paulo Costa teases move to boxing after impending conclusion of ‘miserable’ UFC contract
Paulo Costa is going to need to see some changes to keep him in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) once his contract expires. A perennial top contender within the 185-pound Middleweight ranks, Costa is currently riding high off a big “Fight of the Night” unanimous decision victory against Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 in Aug. 2022 (watch highlights). Despite believing the fight may have been his last on his contract, Costa revealed afterward that he actually has one more to get out of the way before he can test free agency.
