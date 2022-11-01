Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Justice-owned companies owe tangible personal property taxes
CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice has been traveling around the state urging voters to reject a constitutional amendment that would give the West Virginia Legislature the power to exempt tangible personal property from taxation all while his companies owe thousands in back personal property taxes. According to a search...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
October tax revenues add to pressure for tax reform in W.Va.
CHARLESTON — Another month of tax revenue surpluses leaves West Virginia with more than half of a billion dollars four months into the new fiscal year, while Gov. Jim Justice and state Republican lawmakers fight over how to best use those surpluses to provide tax relief. According to data...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Big money spent on TV ads opposing West Virginia amendments
CHARLESTON — One of the nation’s largest unions representing teachers has spent nearly $1 million on TV ads to oppose two constitutional amendments on the ballot in West Virginia with a week until Election Day. The National Education Association dropped more than $860,000 since the final week of...
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia voters weigh in with their top Election 2022 issues
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — From driving past a gas station with staggering prices to shopping in a grocery store where everything costs more, it’s no surprise that when you talk with voters that the top priorities are pocket book issues. “The economy is number one,” said one voter....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Financial disclosures show candidate spending
PARKERSBURG — A candidate for the House of Delegates from Wood County is going into Tuesday’s general election with no expenditures and contributions. Dave Foggin of Belleville, a Republican running for House District 14 that covers part of Wood and Wirt counties, has reported zero expenditures and zero contributions for the election cycle.
WTAP
Meet the candidates for W.Va. House of Delegates 12th District
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the election being a few days away, we are continuing to highlight the candidates for each race. And the 12th district for the West Virginia House of Delegates could mean a lot of change in the area. The seat is currently held by republican Vernon...
What is West Virginia Amendment 4?
There are four constitutional amendments on the ballot for West Virginia voters this year.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia officials discuss possible Weirton manufacturing project
CHARLESTON — West Virginia officials are staying mum, but representatives of a battery manufacturing company spent Wednesday meeting with Gov. Jim Justice and other state economic development leaders about the possibility of a new facility in Weirton. A group from an unnamed company was seen being escorted Wednesday morning...
Commissioner in Putnam County, West Virginia will have no temporary replacement after resigning
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Putnam County Commission President Andy Skidmore says they will not appoint a temporary replacement for Ron Foster, a commissioner who resigned on Friday. Skidmore says this is because there are only two meetings left before a new commissioner takes over in January 2023. Foster stepped down on Friday after county […]
Some West Virginia counties still need Election Day poll workers
Some West Virginia counties are still looking for poll workers to work on Election Day.
wchsnetwork.com
Foster resigns Putnam County Commission seat
WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County Commissioner Ron Foster has resigned effective Tuesday. Foster, who was elected to a six-year term in 2016, said he decided to resign after a discussion last Friday with the Secretary of State’s Office concerning his recent move to Tennessee. Longtime Putnam County Prosecutor...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg City Council withdraws library censure resolution
PARKERSBURG — Two Parkersburg City Council members withdrew their sponsorship of a resolution to censure the Parkersburg & Wood County Public Library over the placement of a book in a Banned Books Week display, but the topic was still the subject of debate among members of the public at Tuesday’s meeting.
WTRF
Wetzel County BOE calls for special session
UPDATE: Wetzel County Superintendent Tammy Wells released the following statement to 7News. “Last evening, the Board met in executive session with members of the administration to review a recent event involving several students at a New Martinsville-area school. That event became the subject of numerous social media posts over the past week. The Board took no action and did not deliberate towards any decision relating to those events. The meeting was purely informational. Under 20 U.S.C. 1232g, the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, and West Virginia Board of Education Policy 4350, the Board and the administration are prohibited by law from making any public statements about the students involved or any personally-identifiable information about those students. As superintendent, I can assure the public that both state and local policies were followed in investigating and processing this matter. As always, the administration and the Board remain focused on the task of providing a safe and supportive school environment for every student, every day.”
West Virginia Governor hints at a new business coming to Hancock County
During his Wednesday media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice hinted that a new business might be making its way to Hancock County. When asked about the business, Gov. Justice said the business could end up in downtown Weirton. Gov. Justice said he probably gave up too much information but that the Ohio River is […]
An Ohio self-defense gun law is now blocked temporarily in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A judge in Franklin County issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday blocking — at least for now — a 2019 state law that expanded self-defense protections. Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh granted the temporary preliminary injunction more than three years after the city of Columbus first filed a […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Amendment 2: Vote yes so lawmakers can move state forward
Having West Virginia’s Constitution cluttered with specifics on how and what can be taxed is the wrong way to enhance our state’s fortunes. Voters on Nov. 8 can change that through passage of Amendment 2, the “Property Tax Modernization Act.” We endorse its passage with this proviso — that legislators use the opportunity to begin a broader discussion on creating a modern tax system in West Virginia, one that gives more control to cities and counties on how to raise revenue instead of the current, one-size-fits-all approach coming from Charleston.
newsfromthestates.com
For West Virginians on Medicaid, lawmaker inaction means dental and vision benefits fall far short
WEBSTER SPRINGS — Todd Farlow loves his job as the Webster County coordinator for the Family Resource Network, a statewide nonprofit tasked with meeting the needs of individual counties. “It’s a great job,” he said. “It doesn’t pay well, like any other social work. But, of course, you get...
WTAP
People in Parkersburg share concerns over library; appropriate materials and possible censorship
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Some people in Wood County are concerned over what they say is an inappropriate book at the Parkersburg Wood County Public Library. People gathered outside of the library Tuesday evening with signs in a demonstration. Those at Tuesday’s demonstration held signs about their concerns for the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Changes: Vote for amendments 1, 3 and 4
West Virginians have read numerous stories about the constitutional amendments awaiting us on the ballot this general election, and our heads are spinning. In fact, for the most part, three of the four amendments are simply efforts to clean up oversights and aberrations in our state Constitution — and should be approved by Mountain State voters.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Richard Butcher
Richard “Bud” Franklin Butcher, 80, of Washington, West Virginia, passed away peacefully having been surrounded by family and a friend. He was born in Washington, West Virginia, May 21, 1942, a son of the late Charles Wade Butcher and Hazel Gay (Harless) Butcher. Richard was a rural mail...
