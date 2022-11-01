ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingwood, WV

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Philip Barbour volleyball team is another step closer to def…
PHILIPPI, WV
Inside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers - Iowa State Cyclones

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia's running game will clearly be hampered when it travels to Iowa State for Saturday's game against the Cyclones. With running back C.J. Donaldson out for the year, offensive guard James Gmiter likely joining him with the effects of multiple concussions, running back Tony Mathis and Justin Johnson still battling injuries that could keep them from traveling and right tackle still a revolving door between Ja'Quay Hubbard and Brandon Yates, there's just not much continuity on which to depend in that play phase.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Losses highlight bigger issues at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Late Saturday afternoon, following a brave but losing effort against an undefeated team that was ranked No. 7 in the polls and first place in a Big 12 Conference whose reflection of this football season has been more that of a funhouse mirror than what reality in this conference is meant to be, West Virginia coach Neal Brown finally pulled back the curtain on his feelings for just a moment.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Perez transfer adds to WVU's gritty identity

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia’s 2022-23 basketball debut, a 73-57 victory over Bowling Green in a charity exhibition game at the Coliseum, could be described with many adjectives. Pretty is not one of them, and that’s just fine with coach Bob Huggins and his players, who...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Next week is Mountaineer Week at West Virginia University

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mountaineer Week, West Virginia University’s celebration of Appalachian culture, is turning 75 with activities beginning Monday and continuing through Nov. 13. The first Mountaineer Week celebration was held in 1947 as a way to generate school spirit around the WVU-Kentucky football game. A...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lewis County downs Clay County, claims Sectional Title

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County made it back-to-back Class AA Region II Section 2 Championships with a straight-set victory over Clay County that featured three close sets, including a thrilling come-from-behind second set victory. The first set was close throughout with the Minutemaids doing a good job...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
2 charged with murder in Oct. 23 Fairmont, West Virginia, homicide

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Two Fairmont residents have been charged with first-degree murder in the Oct. 23 homicide of a 28-year-old from Detroit at a Short Avenue residence. Naquan Rayshard Warren, 32, and Shekea Danielle Fox, 33, are accused in the death of Sean Gardiner.
FAIRMONT, WV
Leadership Marion Marion County Schools

Calendar of Events for Thursday

Bridgeport Lions Club spaghetti dinner, 4-7 p.m. or until sold out. $10 for dinner, including two meatballs, bread, salad, dessert. Drive-through at Bridgeport Civic Center. Enter from east or west on Main Street/U.S. 50 into Civic Center parking lot, exit from Dairy Queen extra lane. Tickets available in advance from Lions members or at the drive-through entrance. Details, Estelle Rice, 304-476-4334.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Correction

The Exponent Telegram incorrectly reported recently that Philippi’s A Covered Bridge Christmas tree program is a fundraiser. The project doesn’t involve fundraising.
PHILIPPI, WV

