Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
The Frankfort Colts C-Team takes the field.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) – Sunday, Oct. 30, was a good day for Pee Wee and Youth football in …
WVNews
RCB 20 attack.JPG
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Philip Barbour volleyball team is another step closer to def…
WVNews
Inside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers - Iowa State Cyclones
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia's running game will clearly be hampered when it travels to Iowa State for Saturday's game against the Cyclones. With running back C.J. Donaldson out for the year, offensive guard James Gmiter likely joining him with the effects of multiple concussions, running back Tony Mathis and Justin Johnson still battling injuries that could keep them from traveling and right tackle still a revolving door between Ja'Quay Hubbard and Brandon Yates, there's just not much continuity on which to depend in that play phase.
WVNews
Frankfort defenders attempt to bring down a Keyser runner last year.
SHORT GAP, W.Va. (WV News) – Under what is projected to be clear skies and favorable, warm t…
WVNews
Frankfort topped Keyser 3-1 on Wednesday.
SHORT GAP, W.Va. (WV News) – In front of a packed and raucous house, complete with sizeable …
WVNews
Losses highlight bigger issues at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Late Saturday afternoon, following a brave but losing effort against an undefeated team that was ranked No. 7 in the polls and first place in a Big 12 Conference whose reflection of this football season has been more that of a funhouse mirror than what reality in this conference is meant to be, West Virginia coach Neal Brown finally pulled back the curtain on his feelings for just a moment.
WVNews
Perez transfer adds to WVU's gritty identity
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia’s 2022-23 basketball debut, a 73-57 victory over Bowling Green in a charity exhibition game at the Coliseum, could be described with many adjectives. Pretty is not one of them, and that’s just fine with coach Bob Huggins and his players, who...
WVNews
Cee you soon: South Harrison wins twice to force Thursday final, advances to regionals
BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — First, South Harrison defeated Doddridge County to clinch a spot in Saturday’s regionals. Second, the Hawks knocked off top seed Clay-Battelle.
WVNews
Next week is Mountaineer Week at West Virginia University
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mountaineer Week, West Virginia University’s celebration of Appalachian culture, is turning 75 with activities beginning Monday and continuing through Nov. 13. The first Mountaineer Week celebration was held in 1947 as a way to generate school spirit around the WVU-Kentucky football game. A...
WVNews
A deeper look at West Virginia’s failed fourth down, and what preceded it
Analytics, game plans and old-school feel all collided in Neal Brown’s decision to go for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the TCU four-yard line with 5:15 to play in the third quarter and trailing 28-24. Going into the game, Brown and the coaching staff believed it needed touchdowns, not...
WVNews
Lewis County downs Clay County, claims Sectional Title
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County made it back-to-back Class AA Region II Section 2 Championships with a straight-set victory over Clay County that featured three close sets, including a thrilling come-from-behind second set victory. The first set was close throughout with the Minutemaids doing a good job...
WVNews
2 charged with murder in Oct. 23 Fairmont, West Virginia, homicide
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Two Fairmont residents have been charged with first-degree murder in the Oct. 23 homicide of a 28-year-old from Detroit at a Short Avenue residence. Naquan Rayshard Warren, 32, and Shekea Danielle Fox, 33, are accused in the death of Sean Gardiner.
WVNews
Leadership Marion Marion County Schools
Fairmont News Editor John Mark Shaver can be reached at 304-844-8485 or jshaver@theet.com. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
WVNews
Calendar of Events for Thursday
Bridgeport Lions Club spaghetti dinner, 4-7 p.m. or until sold out. $10 for dinner, including two meatballs, bread, salad, dessert. Drive-through at Bridgeport Civic Center. Enter from east or west on Main Street/U.S. 50 into Civic Center parking lot, exit from Dairy Queen extra lane. Tickets available in advance from Lions members or at the drive-through entrance. Details, Estelle Rice, 304-476-4334.
WVNews
Retired Army lieutenant colonel, author, to give book talk in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Peter Taylor, local author and retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, will present a Book Talk at 10:30 a.m. next Wednesday at the Harrison County Senior Center. Taylor is the author of two novels based on his experiences in Vietnam and another about the history...
WVNews
Correction
The Exponent Telegram incorrectly reported recently that Philippi’s A Covered Bridge Christmas tree program is a fundraiser. The project doesn’t involve fundraising.
WVNews
Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library to commemorate Farmington mine disaster with author series event
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — To mark the 54th anniversary of the Farmington Mine Disaster, the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library is hosting a program as part of its Author Series. Bonnie E. Stewart, author of “No. 9: The Farmington Mine Disaster,” will present Number 9: Commemoration of the Farmington Mine...
Comments / 0