Mary Zinn, 89, of Midlothian, VA, formerly of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on Oct. 29, 2022, in Midlothian, VA. Mary was born in Ritchie County, WV to Boyd Guy and Minerva Ellen (Ella) Gregg Whitehair on July 8th, 1933. Her father shared her birthday. She was the youngest and the last surviving of seven daughters. She graduated from Doddridge County High School and Mountain State College. She married Vernon Wilson Zinn and they resided in Lubeck, WV for forty plus years.

MIDLOTHIAN, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO