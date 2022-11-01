Read full article on original website
Ernest M. Varner
Ernest Mitchell “Ernie” Varner, 94, was gently called home by his Savior on the afternoon of November 1, 2022, from his residence at Elison of Marietta, while in the loving care of his family and the dedicated staff of Elison and Amedisys Hospice. Ernie was born January 25, 1928, in Walker, WV, the son of the late Clyde T. and Hallie (Race) Varner.
Mark Anthony King
Mark Anthony King, 61, of Cutler, passed away Oct. 26, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Graveside services, 1 p.m. Sunday, Bartlett Cemetery. Celebration of Life, 2 p.m. Bartlett Wesley Township Fire Department, 2060 Ohio 550, Bartlett. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.
Aloise H. Bosworth
Aloise H. Bosworth, 84, of Ripley, passed away Nov. 2, 2022, at Ravenswood Village, Ravenswood. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Friday, Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood. Burial, Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville. Visitatation, noon – 2 p.m. Friday.
Bonnie Lynn Wines Nickoson
Bonnie Lynn Wines Nickoson, 79, met her savior on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at WVU Camden Clark Medical Center, with her family by her side. She was born on July 13, 1943, the daughter of Bill and Lucile Reed Wines. Bonnie met the love of her life at 14 years...
Mark Alan Kelly
Mark Alan Kelly, 68, of Marietta, passed Saturday. Visitation, 4- 8 p.m. Thursday. Funeral, 1 p.m. Friday at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St. Burial, Lynch Church Cemetery, Marietta. Condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
Lorna Elizabeth “Lornabeth” Wayne
Lorna Elizabeth “Lornabeth” Wayne was granted her angel wings on Oct. 28, 2022. Visitation, 2 – 4 p.m., Saturday. Funeral, 4 p.m. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, 314 4th St., Marietta. Online condolences may be made at www.Lankfordfh.com.
Carol Davis Terwilliger
Carol Davis Terwilliger, 71, of Harrisville, W.Va., passed away Oct. 19, 2022, with the compassionate care of UH Cleveland Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Velma Lee O’Dell
Velma Lee O’Dell, 72, of Spencer, passed away Oct. 31, 2022, at Roane General Hospital. There will be no services per Velma’s request. Arrangements provided by Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.taylorvandalefuneralhome.com.
Sister of St. Joseph Rita Marie von Berg
Sister of St. Joseph Rita Marie von Berg, who was the CEO and chairman of the board of the former St. Joseph’s Hospital in Parkersburg and the administrator at Wheeling Hospital in Wheeling, turned 100 years old on Aug. 27, 2022. Almost exactly 2 months later, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, she went home to God.
Sondra Lee Williams
Sondra Lee Williams, 76, of Belpre, Ohio, died on October 31, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on February 23, 1946, and was the daughter of the late Paul George and Virginia Opal Rollins Williams. She had been a Medical Transcriber for the St. Joseph Hospital and Camden Clark Memorial Hospital. She loved dogs, doing ceramics, reading, shopping and watching westerns.
Wilma Louise Sams Moore
Wilma Louise Sams Moore, 88, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Worthington Healthcare Center, Parkersburg, WV. Wilma was a lifelong resident of Parkersburg and Belpre. She was born the second daughter of Floyd Calvin Sams and Mildred White Sams, both preceding her in death. She graduated from PHS, where...
Mary Zinn
Mary Zinn, 89, of Midlothian, VA, formerly of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on Oct. 29, 2022, in Midlothian, VA. Mary was born in Ritchie County, WV to Boyd Guy and Minerva Ellen (Ella) Gregg Whitehair on July 8th, 1933. Her father shared her birthday. She was the youngest and the last surviving of seven daughters. She graduated from Doddridge County High School and Mountain State College. She married Vernon Wilson Zinn and they resided in Lubeck, WV for forty plus years.
Washington County Veterans Hall of Fame honors inductees
The Washington County Veterans Hall of Fame inducted 24 people during a ceremony Tuesday in Marietta. For distinguished military service and outstanding community service. Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, the Iraq Campaign Medal with 3 campaign stars, the Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal (7th award), Combat Infantryman Badge, Parachutist Badge, and Air Assault Badge.
Dorothy Shreves
Dorothy Shreves, 76, of Sistersville, WV, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 30, 2022. She was born Feb. 21, 1946, in Sistersville, WV, a daughter of the late Kenneth Johnson and Helen Ice Johnson. Dorothy was a member of the Sistersville First Baptist Church where she was the organist...
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Oct. 31:. * Michelle Renee Graham, 2005 20th St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle in an impaired state, fined $345,25 and sentenced to 45 days of home confinement. Charges of accidents involving damage to a vehicle and failure to process were dismissed.
Parkersburg stabbing subject of Wood County probe
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stabbing that happened early Tuesday evening. Deputies were called to 119 Joy St. in Parkersburg in reference to a landlord-tenant dispute, said Chief Deputy Mike Deem. The landlord was attempting to serve an eviction notice when a physical altercation ensued and the landlord suffered a “non-life-threatening” stab wound, he said.
High School Football Capsules
OGHS (2-7) results: lost to Weir, 32-13; lost to Robert C. Byrd, 57-23; lost to North Marion, 49-0; d. Toronto, 25-8; lost to Beaver Local, 62-0; d. Berkeley Springs, 42-6; lost to Brooke, 45-0; lost to East Liverpool, 44-12; lost to Cameron, 28-0 RCHS (9-0) results: d. St. Marys, 30-20; d. Lincoln County, 36-0; d. Clay County, 36-20; d. Lewis County, 46-14; d. Buffalo, 51-16; d. Ripley, 40-6; d. Braxton County, 49-7; d. Doddridge County, 26-6; d. Ravenswood, 58-13.
Ohio State Highway Patrol: Car crash claims life of Parkersburg man
MARIETTA — A Parkersburg man was killed in an accident Wednesday morning on Ohio 7 near Lower Newport, the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported. Mark Doyle, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene near milepost 32, the patrol said. Doyle was driving a 2011 Toyota...
Belpre Police
BELPRE — The Belpre Police Department released the following reports on Oct. 31. * James S. Lynn, 35, Marietta, was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail on the charge of violation of protection order. Oct. 19. * Joseph E. Rice, 27, Washington, W.Va., was arrested and transported...
Hobey Ford and his Golden Rod Puppets to tour schools
PARKERSBURG — The Artsbridge Artists on Tour Series will feature a puppet show and an internationally known puppeteer. Hobey Ford and his Golden Rod Puppets will tour elementary schools in Pleasants, Ritchie, Wood, Jackson and Washington counties Nov. 14-17. Artsbridge provides Study Guides for teachers which include additional information and art activities for classroom use.
