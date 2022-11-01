Read full article on original website
Daily Collegian
Wendel: Takeaways from UMass’ exhibition win over AIC
On Tuesday night the Massachusetts men’s basketball team played in front of fans for the first time, notching a 94-68 exhibition victory over local Division-II squad American International College. In the Minutemen’s lone exhibition this season, the team flexed their muscles on both sides of the floor early, jumping...
No. 1 Ludlow boys soccer defeats No. 2 Longmeadow, claims Western Mass. Class A championship (photos)
SPRINGFIELD -- No. 1 Ludlow defeated No. 2 Longmeadow in the Western Massachusetts boys soccer Class A final on Tuesday, 2-1, completing their title defense as the regional champions.
Springfield Championship Boxing being held at MassMutual Center
The MassMutual Center is hosting 'Springfield Championship Boxing' featuring a pair of 8-round title fights.
Daily Collegian
The Minute wear: Exceptional fall fashion looks
Knitwear, avant-garde layering and statement boots littered the University of Massachusetts campus this past Hallo-week. Jagged shapes and mixes of textures aligned with current trends, yet students continue to add their own flair to their outfits. The weather in Amherst stayed fairly warm this fall. Despite the warmth, many students...
Vox Church to move into former nightclub spot on Main Street
SPRINGFIELD — Once a place where a nightclub was shut down after city inspectors found a slew of code safety violations, the property at 1600 Main St. is slated to become the Springfield campus of Vox Church. The nondenominational church which sees about 150 attendees on a given Sunday...
westernmassnews.com
2 teens charged after fight at Chicopee Comp. football game
It was a very busy, but fun, night on Gillette Avenue in Springfield. We caught up with homeowners and trick or treaters who were enjoying the Halloween festivities. We’re learning new details about the deadly bicycle accident from last week in East Longmeadow. Getting Answers: Question 1 - Millionaire’s...
Bobcat spotted in Westfield using crosswalk
A bobcat was seen in Westfield Monday by a resident who was surprised to see the animal using a crosswalk.
Easthampton’s Tavern on the Hill, burned by August fire, poised to reopen
After sustaining heavy damage during an overnight August fire, popular Easthampton restaurant Tavern on the Hill said Wednesday that it is poised for a December reopening. The hillside barbecue restaurant on the shoulder of Mount Tom has been closed since the night of Aug. 12, when a passing motorist reported a fire roughly half an hour after staff locked up for the night.
Family gathering for ‘grand closing’ in final days at Westfield’s Mama Cakes
WESTFIELD — One of the most popular bakeries in Greater Westfield announced over the weekend on social media that it will shut its doors for good after more than 11 years in business. Mama Cakes, best known for their specialty cupcakes, will close up shop on Elm Street on...
Daily Hampshire Gazette announces move to new Northampton office
The Daily Hampshire Gazette will soon vacate its longtime Northampton office on Conz Street and move to a new workspace down the road, the paper announced Monday. The Gazette has called 115 Conz St. home since 1975, when it moved from the Armory Street office it had operated out of since 1927.
Closed Chez Josef banquet facility in Agawam heads to foreclosure auction
AGAWAM — Shuttered banquet facility Chez Josef is headed to foreclosure auction on Nov. 16. Auctioneers Aaron Posnik & Co., of West Springfield, plan to sell the 1,500-seat. 52,000-square-foot banquet facility at 176 Shoemaker Lane along with about 10 acres of land with 365 parking spaces.
wamc.org
A quiet spot to walk, fish, kayak enhances a Springfield neighborhood
Called a “hidden gem” among the collection of public parks and recreation spots in Springfield, Massachusetts, Venture Pond is getting some polish. Surrounded by trees, Venture Pond is not visible from the nearby busy streets – Wilbraham Road and Plumtree Road – in Springfield’s Sixteen Acres neighborhood.
Grass quickly recovers from summer drought, but here's how to get it ready for winter
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The unusually warm weather this week will give all of us a chance to get some yard work done, whether we want to or not. A big rebound in rainfall in September and October has rejuvenated lawns. "That just helped everyone’s lawns recover extremely fast,"...
KTTS
Mercy Breaks Ground On Building In West Springfield
(KTTS News) — Mercy held a groundbreaking this morning for a new $6 million dollar multispecialty building going up near Mt. Vernon and West Bypass in Springfield. The 11,000 square foot building will house primary care, outpatient therapy, and occupational medicine. It should be finished by next fall. Press...
Truck hits bridge on South St in Dalton
Crews are working to clean up South Street in Dalton after a truck hits the bridge Wednesday morning.
Winning $16.35 million Megabucks Doubler sold in Ware
A store in Ware sold a record ticket in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Megabucks Doubler” drawing.
westernmassnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: grandmother of 12-year-old attacked by teens at Chicopee Comp Speaks out
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The grandmother of the 12-year-old boy, allegedly beaten up by two teens while at a Chicopee football game, is now speaking out. This grandmother told us that she wants answers after she said that her grandson was banned from Chicopee Comprehensive High School property. She said that it sends the wrong message to her grandson who has already been a victim.
Biggest lottery winners from Mass., including record-setting Powerball prize
Of the hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts State Lottery winners dating back to the 1970s, a select few were lucky enough to win lottery prizes totaling $1 million or more. The highest prize ever won in Massachusetts is $758.7 million, which was won in Chicopee by Mavis Wanczyk through the game “Powerball” in 2017. It is the largest jackpot prize won on a single ticket in U.S. lottery history.
amherstbulletin.com
Amherst mother and son saved after eating mushroom, recovering in hospital
WORCESTER — An Amherst mother and son who took ill after eating foraged mushrooms are continuing to recover from a near-fatal experience that required significant medical intervention from a team led by a toxicology expert at the University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center. Kam Look, 63, and Kai Chen,...
Westfield looking for answers as mystery crash destroys gate at Old Burying Ground
WESTFIELD — The Historical Commission is looking for answers after the wrought iron gate of the Old Burying Ground on Mechanic Street was destroyed last weekend, after a car apparently drove through it. Historical Commission Chair Cindy Gaylord said that the gate was smashed in and ripped off its...
