ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Collegian

Wendel: Takeaways from UMass’ exhibition win over AIC

On Tuesday night the Massachusetts men’s basketball team played in front of fans for the first time, notching a 94-68 exhibition victory over local Division-II squad American International College. In the Minutemen’s lone exhibition this season, the team flexed their muscles on both sides of the floor early, jumping...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Collegian

The Minute wear: Exceptional fall fashion looks

Knitwear, avant-garde layering and statement boots littered the University of Massachusetts campus this past Hallo-week. Jagged shapes and mixes of textures aligned with current trends, yet students continue to add their own flair to their outfits. The weather in Amherst stayed fairly warm this fall. Despite the warmth, many students...
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

2 teens charged after fight at Chicopee Comp. football game

It was a very busy, but fun, night on Gillette Avenue in Springfield. We caught up with homeowners and trick or treaters who were enjoying the Halloween festivities. We’re learning new details about the deadly bicycle accident from last week in East Longmeadow. Getting Answers: Question 1 - Millionaire’s...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Easthampton’s Tavern on the Hill, burned by August fire, poised to reopen

After sustaining heavy damage during an overnight August fire, popular Easthampton restaurant Tavern on the Hill said Wednesday that it is poised for a December reopening. The hillside barbecue restaurant on the shoulder of Mount Tom has been closed since the night of Aug. 12, when a passing motorist reported a fire roughly half an hour after staff locked up for the night.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
wamc.org

A quiet spot to walk, fish, kayak enhances a Springfield neighborhood

Called a “hidden gem” among the collection of public parks and recreation spots in Springfield, Massachusetts, Venture Pond is getting some polish. Surrounded by trees, Venture Pond is not visible from the nearby busy streets – Wilbraham Road and Plumtree Road – in Springfield’s Sixteen Acres neighborhood.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
KTTS

Mercy Breaks Ground On Building In West Springfield

(KTTS News) — Mercy held a groundbreaking this morning for a new $6 million dollar multispecialty building going up near Mt. Vernon and West Bypass in Springfield. The 11,000 square foot building will house primary care, outpatient therapy, and occupational medicine. It should be finished by next fall. Press...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
westernmassnews.com

EXCLUSIVE: grandmother of 12-year-old attacked by teens at Chicopee Comp Speaks out

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The grandmother of the 12-year-old boy, allegedly beaten up by two teens while at a Chicopee football game, is now speaking out. This grandmother told us that she wants answers after she said that her grandson was banned from Chicopee Comprehensive High School property. She said that it sends the wrong message to her grandson who has already been a victim.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Biggest lottery winners from Mass., including record-setting Powerball prize

Of the hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts State Lottery winners dating back to the 1970s, a select few were lucky enough to win lottery prizes totaling $1 million or more. The highest prize ever won in Massachusetts is $758.7 million, which was won in Chicopee by Mavis Wanczyk through the game “Powerball” in 2017. It is the largest jackpot prize won on a single ticket in U.S. lottery history.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
amherstbulletin.com

Amherst mother and son saved after eating mushroom, recovering in hospital

WORCESTER — An Amherst mother and son who took ill after eating foraged mushrooms are continuing to recover from a near-fatal experience that required significant medical intervention from a team led by a toxicology expert at the University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center. Kam Look, 63, and Kai Chen,...
AMHERST, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy