Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Macon Traffic Cameras are Catching School Zone Speeders in BunchesKurt DillonMacon, GA
mercercluster.com
A Mercer student’s guide to thrifting in Macon
The recent drop in temperature has brought back the return of fall fashion, and style expert and Mercer student Peyton Bunn ‘23 knows all the best places to thrift in Macon for fall essentials. Over the last decade, thrifting and buying things second-hand has risen in popularity. Many people...
WMAZ
Bibb County dentist buys Halloween candy from children
Halloween may be over, but there's still a lot of candy around. Macon Smiles, a dental practice in Macon, will pay up for your candy pile.
'Thank you from the bottom of our hearts': Macon coffee shop has bittersweet goodbye
MACON, Ga. — For some, visiting their favorite coffee shop is the best part of their day. However, one downtown Macon shop is closing its doors for the rest of the year after nine years in business. No one is sadder to see it go than co-owner Kevin Reaves.
WMAZ
#Scene13: Macon performer steps away from background singer and into her own spotlight
MACON, Ga. — After doing background singing for a while, a Macon woman is now taking steps to boost her own career into the main spotlight. Jessica Hughes has a passion for singing. Her mom picked up on her gift at an early age. "About (age) 4, or 5,...
41nbc.com
Bibb Schools superintendent recaps first 90 days in position
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District is officially 90 days into the school year and 90 days into Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims’ new role. We sat down with Dr. Sims to talk about his time in the position so far. “I just see endless possibilities when...
Houston County active shooter classes to help churches make 'a blueprint and plan of action'
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — State professionals are coming to teach public safety skills in Houston County for the first time. The Houston County Emergency Management Agency is partnering with Georgia Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency to give two free public safety courses. Southside Baptist Church agreed to host...
Ingleside neighbors come together to find a safe home for wandering pig
MACON, Ga. — Ingleside neighbors came together this month to help trap a wandering pig this weekend. A black pot belly pig had been wandering around the neighborhood near Ingleside and Pierce avenues for at least two weeks according to neighbors. Becky Angelo posted frequently to her Facebook page...
WMAZ
Fort Valley Navy vet returns home to motivate students and view mural in which he is honored
The mural was funded by Flint Energies as part of their co-op’s Rural Murals program. The Fort Valley mural is titled “Excellence is the Standard.”
Centerville teacher 1 of 5 to be honored by Houston County after 31-year teaching career
CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Teachers have the power to touch the lives of many, and in Houston County, the school district wants to honor that impact. Debbie Meck is one of five teachers being inducted Thursday into the Houston County Teacher Hall of Fame. "I would love to say that...
'He was the perfect man': Folks in Pulaski County remember community pioneer
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Folks in Hawkinsville are remembering the life of James A. Colson, who died on October 21 at the age of 79. He was well known in the community for being a Pulaski County educator for 44 years. He also was a Hawkinsville Commissioner, and was Hawkinsville's...
Historical AME church in Macon hosts voting event
MACON, Ga. — We're 9 days out election day in Georgia, and a historic AME church in Macon says they're taking charge and getting out the vote. Sunday morning over at Greater Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, folks took a moment out of the service to learn about the importance of voting.
Two men, ages 61 and 41, shot to death at west Macon home identified
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a shooting happened before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, on the 3500 block of Morris Avenue. That's off Napier Avenue in west Macon. Deputies received the call of a person shot and found a 61-year-old shot outside the home and a...
Macon Burger Week 2022 is almost here: Time to "Meat" the contenders
MACON, Ga. — Macon Burger Week is coming your way next week. It's time to 'meat' the contenders. Double black angus beef patties, fried onions strips, Amici house made BBQ sauce, bacon strips, jalapeños, provolone cheese on a pretzel bun. Amici is located at 1510 Mercer University Drive,...
Every Bibb County School will soon have a sensory room. What are they for?
There’s a spot inside Central High school where students can stargaze in the morning or afternoon. It’s a room where tiny LED lights pierce a black sky of ceiling tiles. A projection of earth rotates slowly on the wall. Mirrors in a corner double the visual delight of bubbles rising ceaselessly to the top of a transparent tube.
'Shocked': Homeless encampment grows in Rose Hill Cemetery
MACON, Ga. — Rose Hill Cemetery has many visitors walking through its gates, paying respect to the many notable names buried there. However, recently, it's had some more permanent guests. The smell of smoke from their campfires fills the cemetery’s air as you walk closer to where the tent...
WMAZ
List: 5 ways to save on pet care
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — They are our best friends and even when they can't pay a single bill in our home, we love them, anyway. From reducing vet clinic visits when necessary to making your own pet toys are home, Dr. George McCommon says there are multiple ways you can save on a pet. 13WMAZ has provided you with a list on ways you can save on pet care.
fox5atlanta.com
106-year-old Georgia woman among winners of Halloween costume contest
COVINGTON, Ga. - A Georgia great-great-grandmother is not letting being 106 years old stop her from living her best life. Martha Malcolm came in third place in her Covington nursing home's Halloween costume contest. She showed up to the event all decked out in a Falcons jersey complete with helmet...
Mayor says violence prevention is working, I-16 homeless camp cleared, Macon Mall renovation progressing
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller says early success in the Macon Violence Prevention program could lead to expanded programs in the future. Miller answered the public’s questions during the late October taping of the Center for Collaborative Journalism’s Ask Mayor Miller program that covered the topics of homelessness, economic development, Macon Mall renovation, the prospect of Ocmulgee Mounds becoming a national park and Macon being in the limelight on CBS This Morning.
americanmilitarynews.com
Army veteran and former Bibb school teacher finds her niche with a gourmet food truck
When the ABC Catering LLC food truck pulls up, a line tends to quickly form. That’s because this mobile business serves up plates like salmon, shrimp and grits topped with a special sauce, Tuscan chicken lasagna with a homemade Alfredo sauce and garlic buttered steak bites with sauteed shrimp.
Advocates say Macon's homeless often refuse help due to mental health issues, personal choice
MACON, Ga. — It can sometimes feel like as Macon-Bibb County leaders remove one homeless camp, another replaces it. We told you about a new tent camp that's popped up at Macon’s Historic Rose Hill Cemetery. That comes after the county cleaned up camps off of Spring Street...
