Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Draw Evening’ game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Quick Draw Evening” game were:
02-03-18-26-28-29-30-31-37-38-48-51-52-54-55-70-71-72-74-77, BE: 18
(two, three, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-five, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-seven; BE: eighteen)
Comments / 0