Virginia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 4 Night” game were:

9-0-1-5, FB: 7

(nine, zero, one, five; FB: seven)

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Draw Midday’ game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Quick Draw Midday” game were:. 01-08-09-14-15-18-27-37-43-44-45-49-50-52-65-67-72-74-76-80, BE: 52. (one, eight, nine, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-four, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-two, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-six, eighty; BE: fifty-two)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Nevada: What to expect on election night

Nevada is home to one of the most closely watched U.S. Senate races in the country as Democrats play defense to hold onto Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s seat in her contest against Republican Adam Laxalt. Also on the ballot are Democratic incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak, seeking reelection against Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, along with all four of the state’s House seats. Democrats say Nevada remains a purple state, despite being led by a Democratic governor, two Democratic senators and a Democratic-controlled Legislature. Former President Donald Trump lost the state by less than 34,000 votes in 2020. Polls suggest the GOP could take over several statewide offices. Here’s a look at what to expect on election night:
NEVADA STATE
Couple gets life in prison; wanted in 5 killings in 3 states

CHESTER, S.C. (AP) — A man and his girlfriend suspected of killing five people in three states last year have pleaded guilty to two of the killings in South Carolina and been sentenced to life in prison without parole, authorities said. Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson each pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and numerous other charges Wednesday in Chester County, according to media reports. Prosecutors agreed to not seek the death penalty in any of the five killings as long as the couple also pleaded guilty to two shootings near St. Louis, Missouri, and another in Memphis, Tennessee. All five deaths happened in May 2021, investigators said. Terry, 27, said nothing in court other than to answer questions about his guilty plea, while Simpson apologized to the families of the victims, which included her estranged husband.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
Ohio high court throws out conviction in 26-year cold case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The timeline for charging Ohio defendants with attempted aggravated murder runs out six years after the crime, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a decision that throws out the conviction of a man prosecuted 26 years after a brutal assault on a woman. Defendant Ralph Bortree was arrested in 2019 and charged with attempted aggravated murder in the 1993 attack on the 19-year-old woman, who was abducted, raped and left for dead in Logan County in west-central Ohio. While the statute of limitations for rape and kidnapping expired after six years, the Logan County prosecutor argued Ohio law still allowed Bortree to be charged with attempted aggravated murder. Bortree was convicted in 2020 and sentenced to 11 years in prison. The Third Ohio District Court of Appeals upheld that conviction and Bortree appealed to the state high court. Ohio law is clear that the statute of limitations for attempted aggravated murder runs out after six years, Justice Michael Donnelly said in his opinion. He said that in Bortree’s case, this fact has resulted in “a grave injustice,” but said the court does not have the authority to rewrite state law.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Judge sets steps for more NC disabled people to live at home

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s health agency is weighing whether to challenge a judge’s order demanding that the state ramp up services for people with intellectual and development disabilities to allow more of them to live at home or in their communities. In 2020, Superior Court Judge Allen Baddour ruled that too many such people were forced to live in institutions in violation of state law. Baddour allowed the Department of Health and Human Services to develop a plan to address the violation, but recommendations made by a consulting firm haven’t been carried out, the judge wrote Wednesday while directing his own remedies. Baddour ordered that at least 3,000 people must be diverted or shifted to community-based programs by early 2031.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Southern California mountains get snow from departing storm

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) — The tail end of the season’s first significant storm dropped snow on Southern California mountains early Thursday as a cold airmass moved in behind the weather system. Up to 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) of snow was reported by the Big Bear Mountain Resort in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles. Heavy snow fell on the vital Interstate 5 corridor through Tejon Pass high in the mountains north of Los Angeles but traffic continued to move with escorts by California Highway Patrol officers. The storm developed in the Gulf of Alaska and pushed down into drought-stricken California on Tuesday, dropping widespread rain and coating parts of the Sierra Nevada with snow.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wolf signs bills, including to decriminalize fentanyl strips

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a flurry of bills Thursday, including energy tax credits, decriminalization of fentanyl test strips and help for autonomous vehicles, as the two-year legislative session winds down. The 66 bills he approved include a package of tax credits, the Pennsylvania Economic Development for a Growing Economy program, that aims to promote Pennsylvania as a site for one of the hydrogen energy hubs being funded with federal subsidies. The legislation drew opponents from both sides of the aisle, and in adding his signature to the bill, the Democratic governor said he supported it in part because it will create jobs. “I recognize that in order for hydrogen to play a meaningful role in reducing emissions, we must ensure that the hydrogen used is truly ‘clean’ through stringent emissions standards,” he said. “We must also commit to strong and equitable community protections to prevent impacts to already overburdened communities and to guide benefits to communities that need them.”
HARRISBURG, PA
Attorney defending Idaho’s abortion laws quits AG’s office

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A high-profile Idaho attorney who has defended in state and federal courts some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation is among the latest attorneys to quit state employment. Former Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo is one of eight attorneys and a handful of other staffers who have left or are leaving the Idaho attorney general’s office following Raúl Labrador’s win over five-term incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the Republican primary in May. More departures are expected. Information obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request shows that Larrondo’s job ended...
IDAHO STATE
3 arrested in possible fentanyl ring; girl dies of overdose

GALLIANO, La. (AP) — Three Louisiana men have been accused of distributing pills that killed a 15-year-old girl and hospitalized a 16-year-old boy, and more arrests are possible in what investigators believe is a fentanyl ring, a sheriff said Tuesday. Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of Larose, was arrested Thursday, the day deputies responded to a 4:30 a.m. report of the boy’s apparent overdose and, hours later, to the girl’s death at different homes in Galliano, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said in a news release. Investigators believe both thought they were taking Percocet, a brand of oxycodone, said Capt. Brennan Matherne, a spokesperson for Webre. Sergio Perez, 18, of Cut Off, was arrested Thursday night and Anthony Francis, 21, of Larose, on Monday, Webre said.
GALLIANO, LA
16-year-old girl mauled by six dogs in Southern California

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was in serious condition after being mauled by six of her family’s large dogs at their home in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said. A neighbor called 911 to report the attack around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. Sheriff’s Capt. Ron Chips said the teen suffered “several significant lacerations and dog bites to her head, torso and arms.” The girl’s mother was also bit, but not seriously injured, he said. The dogs were identified as cane corsos, a type of mastiff, the Ventura County Star reported Monday.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Man who fled crashed pickup with body in bed faces 2 counts

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 19-year-old man with two felony counts in connection with the death of a 62-year-old woman whose body was found in the bed of a crashed pickup truck. Stephen Freeman of Lexington faces charges of receiving and concealing a body and concealing the death of an individual. A judge set his bond at $75,000 surety only with a GPS tether upon release, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said. It wasn’t clear whether Freeman has an attorney who might comment on his behalf. The body of Gabriele Seitz of Shelby Township was discovered Thursday afternoon following a minor collision in which the driver of the truck fled the scene, Roseville police have said.
ROSEVILLE, MI
Strike shuts down bus service in Orange County

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of transit riders in one Southern California county found themselves without bus service Thursday after vehicle maintenance workers went on strike. The strike against the Orange County Transportation Authority idled hundreds of buses serving nearly 5,500 bus stops in the county of more than...
