Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Night’ game
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 4 Night” game were:
9-0-1-5, FB: 7
(nine, zero, one, five; FB: seven)
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 4 Night” game were:
9-0-1-5, FB: 7
(nine, zero, one, five; FB: seven)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0