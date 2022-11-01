ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

12-14-15-17-26

(twelve, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

