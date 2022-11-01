ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

9-5-4-5, Fireball: 7

(nine, five, four, five; Fireball: seven)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Union: Orlando tourism workers need $18 an hour to survive

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Workers in central Florida’s tourism industry are pushing to raise their minimum wage to at least $18 an hour, arguing that rising rents and inflation have cut into their ability to make ends meet. Unite Here Local 737 released a report Thursday saying that an adult worker with no dependents would need to earn $18.19 an hour to make a living wage, while a family with two children would need both parents earning $23.91 an hour for a living wage. Local 737 is part of a coalition of other unions currently negotiating a new, five-year contract for service workers at Walt Disney World, central Florida’s largest employer. Local 737 also is in the middle of contract negotiations with Sodexo, a food services and facilities management company, at the Orange County Convention Center. In both cases, the union is proposing an $18 an hour minimum wage effective in the first year of the contract.
ORLANDO, FL
The Associated Press

Cheer company Varsity Spirit denies abuse involvement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The American cheerleading company behind the sport’s top uniforms, camps and competitions is vehemently denying accusations that the enterprise helped facilitate alleged sexual abuse at gyms across the Southeast outlined in a series of federal lawsuits, and has hired a high-powered defamation lawyer to look into the case. Varsity Spirit has been named as a defendant in multiple lawsuits brought in three states by civil rights attorney Bakari Sellers and lawyers with the Strom Law Firm; the lawsuits allege widespread sexual abuse of cheerleaders by coaches at various gyms in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The lawsuits allege leaders at Varsity Spirit — as the dominant provider of cheer competitions and camps — failed to provide a safe environment. The coaches were not employed by Varsity Spirit but, according to the lawsuits, some of the alleged abuse happened in hotels selected by Varsity while teams were attending Varsity competitions. The lawsuits contend Varsity didn’t implement or enforce procedures to protect athletes from drugs, alcohol and abuse. The company denies those accusations, resting responsibility with the individual gyms and coaches named in the lawsuits.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Judge sets steps for more NC disabled people to live at home

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s health agency is weighing whether to challenge a judge’s order demanding that the state ramp up services for people with intellectual and development disabilities to allow more of them to live at home or in their communities. In 2020, Superior Court Judge Allen Baddour ruled that too many such people were forced to live in institutions in violation of state law. Baddour allowed the Department of Health and Human Services to develop a plan to address the violation, but recommendations made by a consulting firm haven’t been carried out, the judge wrote Wednesday while directing his own remedies. Baddour ordered that at least 3,000 people must be diverted or shifted to community-based programs by early 2031.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Associated Press

Delaware: What to expect on election night

Voters in President Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware did most of their civic duty during the September primary, which tends to be where the competition in this true blue state happens. And it was no run-of-the-mill primary. In the most conspicuous race, political newcomer Lydia York knocked off incumbent Auditor Kathy McGuiness, who was awaiting sentencing on misdemeanor corruption charges at the time as the first statewide elected official in Delaware history to be convicted in office. York now faces Republican Janice Lorrah, also a political newcomer, in a general election that isn’t likely to change Democrats’ firm grip on power. Democrats hold both U.S. Senate seats, state’s lone U.S. House seat, the governor’s office and 14 of the 21 state Senate seats and 26 of 41 seats in the Assembly. Democratic U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester is running for reelection against Republican Lee Murphy and Libertarian Cody McNutt. Attorney general and state treasurer are also on the ballot this year.
DELAWARE STATE
The Associated Press

South Dakota GOP legislative candidate charged with abuse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Republican candidate for the South Dakota Legislature was charged Thursday with child abuse for allegedly exposing a minor to sexual grooming behavior. A criminal complaint filed Thursday by the state attorney general’s office charged Joel Koskan with exposing an unnamed person to “sexual grooming behaviors” over a period of several years. He faces a class 4 felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The court sealed an affidavit from a Division of Criminal Investigation agent. Koskan is required to appear in a Mellette County court on Monday.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Attorney defending Idaho’s abortion laws quits AG’s office

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A high-profile Idaho attorney who has defended in state and federal courts some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation is among the latest attorneys to quit state employment. Former Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo is one of eight attorneys and a handful of other staffers who have left or are leaving the Idaho attorney general’s office following Raúl Labrador’s win over five-term incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the Republican primary in May. More departures are expected. Information obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request shows that Larrondo’s job ended...
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

Man who fled crashed pickup with body in bed faces 2 counts

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 19-year-old man with two felony counts in connection with the death of a 62-year-old woman whose body was found in the bed of a crashed pickup truck. Stephen Freeman of Lexington faces charges of receiving and concealing a body and concealing the death of an individual. A judge set his bond at $75,000 surety only with a GPS tether upon release, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said. It wasn’t clear whether Freeman has an attorney who might comment on his behalf. The body of Gabriele Seitz of Shelby Township was discovered Thursday afternoon following a minor collision in which the driver of the truck fled the scene, Roseville police have said.
ROSEVILLE, MI
The Associated Press

3 arrested in possible fentanyl ring; girl dies of overdose

GALLIANO, La. (AP) — Three Louisiana men have been accused of distributing pills that killed a 15-year-old girl and hospitalized a 16-year-old boy, and more arrests are possible in what investigators believe is a fentanyl ring, a sheriff said Tuesday. Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of Larose, was arrested Thursday, the day deputies responded to a 4:30 a.m. report of the boy’s apparent overdose and, hours later, to the girl’s death at different homes in Galliano, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said in a news release. Investigators believe both thought they were taking Percocet, a brand of oxycodone, said Capt. Brennan Matherne, a spokesperson for Webre. Sergio Perez, 18, of Cut Off, was arrested Thursday night and Anthony Francis, 21, of Larose, on Monday, Webre said.
GALLIANO, LA
The Associated Press

16-year-old girl mauled by six dogs in Southern California

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was in serious condition after being mauled by six of her family’s large dogs at their home in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said. A neighbor called 911 to report the attack around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. Sheriff’s Capt. Ron Chips said the teen suffered “several significant lacerations and dog bites to her head, torso and arms.” The girl’s mother was also bit, but not seriously injured, he said. The dogs were identified as cane corsos, a type of mastiff, the Ventura County Star reported Monday.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
The Associated Press

OneLegacy Opens The Nation’s Largest And Most Sophisticated Transplant Donor Recovery Center in Azusa, California

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- OneLegacy has opened the nation’s largest and most sophisticated transplant donor recovery center, providing an unmatched bridge to life for 20 million Southern Californians including those waiting to receive a lifesaving or life-altering organ, eye or tissue transplant. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006257/en/ OneLegacy has opened the nation’s largest and most sophisticated transplant donor recovery center in Azusa, California, providing an unmatched bridge to life for 20 million Southern Californians including those waiting to receive a lifesaving or life-altering organ, eye or tissue transplant. (Graphic: Business Wire)
AZUSA, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy