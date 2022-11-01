ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Winning numbers drawn in ‘MultiMatch’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “MultiMatch” game were:

11-19-37-38-42-43

(eleven, nineteen, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $615,000

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

$1.2 billion Powerball jackpot has Maryland residents excited

BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion dollar lottery draw has people in Prince George’s County considering buying a ticket after a $1 million winning ticket was purchased at a grocery store in Bowie. It’s the second-largest Powerball Jackpot in 30 years. Seven people across the country matched the first five numbers […]
BOWIE, MD
wnav.com

MD Lottery Announces Big Anne Arundel Money Winners

Verna Reed of Severn just doubled her fun after buying two identical Pick 5 tickets for the Oct. 20 evening drawing. She won $100,000!. The basketball mom followed a trend set by other Lottery Pick 5 players in using a license plate number for Pick 5 wagers. “I saw this...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

LIVE! Casinos Purchase 4,000 Tickets for Tonight’s $1.2 Billion Powerball Drawing

Live! Casinos and Hotels announced its has purchased 4,000 tickets for tonight’s Powerball drawing, 2,407 of which were purchased by Maryland Live! Casino, located at 7002 Arundel Mills Cir Ste 7777 in Hanover, MD. If the company happens to have the winning numbers, it plans to split the winning ticket among all of its 4,000+ active employees at its three locations (Arundel Mills, Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia). Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is the second highest in history and now stands at an estimated $1.2 billion with a cash option of $596.7 million.
HANOVER, MD
mocoshow.com

$50,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold at 7-Eleven on November 1

Could you be $50,000 richer this morning? Check your Bonus Match 5 tickets to see if you are our lucky top-prize winner from the Tuesday, Nov. 1 drawing. The 7-Eleven #29763 located at 11530 Rockville Pike sold the ticket, which matches the five numbers of 1, 5, 6, 11 and 36; the Bonus Ball was 24. Lottery officials urge the winner to sign the back of the ticket and put it in a safe place. Winners have 182 days after the date of drawings to claim prizes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in Maryland

No one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing - but two tickets worth $1 million each were sold in Maryland. Maryland lottery officials say the two $1 million winning tickets were sold at the:. -Cross Keys Exxon, 4434 Falls Road, Baltimore City. and. -Giant #146, 655 Solomons...
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

Mississippi sees slight decline in university enrollment

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Enrollment at Mississippi’s public universities’ declined slightly over the past year, reflecting a nationwide trend. Data released Wednesday by the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning shows 75,755 students are enrolled at public universities in the state this fall, compared to 76,510 students enrolled in fall 2021. The decline represents a 1% decrease. The decrease in Mississippi mirrors a nationwide decline that began during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, a nonprofit focused on higher education. The organization found that total undergraduate and graduate enrollment combined declined 1.1% nationwide since last fall, leading to a total two-year decline of 3.2% since 2020. Undergraduate enrollment dropped 1.6% at public four-year universities; 0.9% at private nonprofits; and 2.5% at private for-profits.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Cheer company Varsity Spirit denies abuse involvement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The American cheerleading company behind the sport’s top uniforms, camps and competitions is vehemently denying accusations that the enterprise helped facilitate alleged sexual abuse at gyms across the Southeast outlined in a series of federal lawsuits, and has hired a high-powered defamation lawyer to look into the case. Varsity Spirit has been named as a defendant in multiple lawsuits brought in three states by civil rights attorney Bakari Sellers and lawyers with the Strom Law Firm; the lawsuits allege widespread sexual abuse of cheerleaders by coaches at various gyms in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The lawsuits allege leaders at Varsity Spirit — as the dominant provider of cheer competitions and camps — failed to provide a safe environment. The coaches were not employed by Varsity Spirit but, according to the lawsuits, some of the alleged abuse happened in hotels selected by Varsity while teams were attending Varsity competitions. The lawsuits contend Varsity didn’t implement or enforce procedures to protect athletes from drugs, alcohol and abuse. The company denies those accusations, resting responsibility with the individual gyms and coaches named in the lawsuits.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy