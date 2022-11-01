Read full article on original website
CR 527/Main Street Closed for Railroad Crossing RepairsMorristown MinuteBound Brook, NJ
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Meet the Mendham Township Committee CandidatesMorristown MinuteMendham, NJ
Daily Princetonian
Princeton field hockey clinches Ivy League title with 2–0 win over Brown
On Sunday afternoon, No. 7 Princeton field hockey (12–4, 6–0 Ivy) clinched the Ivy League title, defeating Brown (8–8, 1–5) in a 2–0 win on Bedford Field. “We were happy with the result from today and to clinch the Ivy title and NCAA birth. Both were goals heading into the season and things we have been working towards,” Coach Carla Tagliente told The Daily Princetonian after the match.
Daily Princetonian
Princeton women’s soccer drops another game at Cornell, 2–1
Following a 3–2 loss to Harvard (10–1–3 overall, 4–0–2 Ivy League) at home, Princeton (8–7–1, 1–4–1) dropped another game, this time versus Cornell (3–7–5, 1–3–2) on the road, despite outshooting their opponents 17–14. A close game, this loss extends the Tigers’ winless run in the Ivy League to four games.
Daily Princetonian
Women’s hockey drops first two games to open the year
Princeton women’s hockey (0–2–0 overall, 0–2–0 Eastern Collegiate Athletic) opened their season on a tough note, losing to No. 4 Colgate (10–1–0, 1–1–0 ECAC) 5–1 on Friday night, then falling just short against Cornell (3–1–0, 1–1–0) 3–1 on Saturday night. The Tigers scored just two goals in the two games, despite outshooting their opponents in both. Sophomore goalkeeper Jennifer Olnowich started both games, stopping 44 out of the 51 shots she faced.
Daily Princetonian
Princeton introduces new admissions category beyond early admission: blood oath
The following content is purely satirical and entirely fictional. Dean of Admissions Karen Richardson ’93 announced on Friday, Oct. 28, that prospective Princeton students can now apply through the “blood oath” option in the Common App. The option will now allow applicants to demonstrate their interest to Princeton by FedEx overnighting no less than 15 fluid ounces of their own blood.
Daily Princetonian
‘Horticulture is where science meets art’: Charlie Somma reflects on a decade of grounds work at Princeton
It takes a village to raise a child, and it takes several thousand staff and faculty members to educate and care for Princeton undergraduate students. Charlie Somma is one such employee. Somma has been a member of the grounds staff since 2011; he now serves as a landscaping Crew Leader, helping beautify and maintain Princeton’s campus grounds.
Daily Princetonian
What your residential college says about you
The following content is purely satirical and entirely fictional. Butler: You are a current student at Princeton University. Rockefeller: You are a current student at Princeton University. Hufflepuff: You are loyal to a fault, and will stick by your friends no matter what!. Mathey: You are a current student at...
Daily Princetonian
Campus cockroaches seek unionization in light of First College destruction
The following content is purely satirical and entirely fictional. A group of campus critters is seeking to form the first-ever cockroach labor union at the University to preserve their living conditions. In a letter to President Christopher Eisgruber ’83, organizers of “PawPests United” informed administrators in Nassau Hall that they have filed for a union election.
Daily Princetonian
‘Food that welcomes everybody in’: The power of Nomad Pizza
Nearly sixteen years ago, a lucky find on eBay brought Nomad Pizza to life. Today, the pizzeria-on-wheels continues to operate out of the same eBay-bought truck and is a Princeton University staple. Nomad Pizza was co-founded by Tom Grim, who also co-founded Thomas Sweet ice cream shop. After a life-changing...
Daily Princetonian
As the 2022 midterms approach, here’s who is running and how to vote in Princeton
The 2022 midterms election is fast approaching, with voting coming up next Tuesday, Nov. 8. Residents and students registered to vote in Princeton are eligible to vote for the next representative of New Jersey’s 12th Congressional district, Princeton Town Council, the Board of County Commissioners and the school board. Eligible voters have the choice to vote early, by mail, or on the day of the election.
Daily Princetonian
Students and faculty discuss parents’ role in public education at POCC, Braver Angels debate
Several campus organizations, including the Princeton Open Campus Coalition (POCC) and the James Madison Program (JMP), sponsored an event on Tuesday, Nov. 1, where students and faculty debated the role of parents in control over public education. “Tomorrow, you can get back on Twitter and have bad faith, out of...
Daily Princetonian
Laura Wooten Hall dedicated, honoring longest-serving U.S. poll worker
On Wednesday, Oct. 26, the University officially dedicated Laura Wooten Hall, named for a former Princeton resident who was a Campus Dining staff member for more than 27 years. Wooten served as a volunteer poll worker in New Jersey for local, primary, and general elections for 79 consecutive years, which made her the longest-continuously serving election poll worker in the United States.
