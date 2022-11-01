The following content is purely satirical and entirely fictional. Dean of Admissions Karen Richardson ’93 announced on Friday, Oct. 28, that prospective Princeton students can now apply through the “blood oath” option in the Common App. The option will now allow applicants to demonstrate their interest to Princeton by FedEx overnighting no less than 15 fluid ounces of their own blood.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO