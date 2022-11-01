Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
08-16-17-18-34
(eight, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $354,500
