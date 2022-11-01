ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

08-16-17-18-34

(eight, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $354,500

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Abortion doctor sues Indiana AG over bids to access records

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio is suing Indiana’s attorney general, seeking to block him from using allegedly “frivolous” consumer complaints to issue subpoenas seeking patients’ confidential medical records. The lawsuit targeting Attorney General Todd Rokita was filed Thursday in Marion County on behalf of Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist, her medical partner, Dr. Amy Caldwell, and their patients. It alleges that Rokita has issued subpoenas seeking the medical records of patients based on complaints from people who have never been a patient of either Bernard or Caldwell and “who lack any personal knowledge of the alleged circumstances giving rise to the complaints.” The suit contends that Rokita has “completely ignored” a state requirement that his office first determine that consumer complaints have “merit” before he can investigate physicians and other licensed professionals and that his conduct “violates numerous Indiana statutes.”
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Mississippi sees slight decline in university enrollment

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Enrollment at Mississippi’s public universities’ declined slightly over the past year, reflecting a nationwide trend. Data released Wednesday by the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning shows 75,755 students are enrolled at public universities in the state this fall, compared to 76,510 students enrolled in fall 2021. The decline represents a 1% decrease. The decrease in Mississippi mirrors a nationwide decline that began during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, a nonprofit focused on higher education. The organization found that total undergraduate and graduate enrollment combined declined 1.1% nationwide since last fall, leading to a total two-year decline of 3.2% since 2020. Undergraduate enrollment dropped 1.6% at public four-year universities; 0.9% at private nonprofits; and 2.5% at private for-profits.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Union: Orlando tourism workers need $18 an hour to survive

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Workers in central Florida’s tourism industry are pushing to raise their minimum wage to at least $18 an hour, arguing that rising rents and inflation have cut into their ability to make ends meet. Unite Here Local 737 released a report Thursday saying that an adult worker with no dependents would need to earn $18.19 an hour to make a living wage, while a family with two children would need both parents earning $23.91 an hour for a living wage. Local 737 is part of a coalition of other unions currently negotiating a new, five-year contract for service workers at Walt Disney World, central Florida’s largest employer. Local 737 also is in the middle of contract negotiations with Sodexo, a food services and facilities management company, at the Orange County Convention Center. In both cases, the union is proposing an $18 an hour minimum wage effective in the first year of the contract.
ORLANDO, FL
The Associated Press

Michigan Supreme Court reinstates poll challenger guidance

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court ruled Thursday that local clerks may use new poll challenger guidelines issued by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson for Tuesday’s election The decision will pause a Michigan judge’s Oct. 20 ruling that blocked poll challenger guidance requiring increased credentialing for challengers and banning electronics in absentee counting boards. The new guidance was in place during the August primary. “We’ve long been confident in the legality of the Michigan Bureau of Elections’ guidelines surrounding election challengers and their rightful balance providing transparency while protecting voters and poll workers from disruptions and intimidation,” Benson said in a statement. The high court’s order paused the judge’s ruling, which stemmed from a Republican lawsuit, and determined that a final ruling will come after the Nov. 8 general election.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Tennessee Gov. Lee kicks off bus tour in reelection bid

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and a slew of fellow top Republicans filed out of a tour bus into a restaurant packed with supporters on Thursday, starting the final push in a reelection effort that has so far been defined by doing business as usual as governor, running TV ads and paying no mind to his Democratic opponent, Jason Martin. Lee spent most of his time talking one-on-one to people at Express Lunch in Crossville, the first stop on a dayslong bus tour leading up to Election Day on Tuesday. He also shared some nostalgia with the attendees. The governor said he stopped at the same place for lunch in 2018 on the first day of early voting when he was campaigning. Lee said someone he introduced himself to there told him he already voted for him. He said it was a reminder of the “enormous responsibility we have to protect liberty and defend freedom.” “I got all choked up,” Lee said. “I said, ‘Nobody’s ever told me that before in my whole life.’”
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Man who fled crashed pickup with body in bed faces 2 counts

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 19-year-old man with two felony counts in connection with the death of a 62-year-old woman whose body was found in the bed of a crashed pickup truck. Stephen Freeman of Lexington faces charges of receiving and concealing a body and concealing the death of an individual. A judge set his bond at $75,000 surety only with a GPS tether upon release, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said. It wasn’t clear whether Freeman has an attorney who might comment on his behalf. The body of Gabriele Seitz of Shelby Township was discovered Thursday afternoon following a minor collision in which the driver of the truck fled the scene, Roseville police have said.
ROSEVILLE, MI
The Associated Press

Attorney defending Idaho’s abortion laws quits AG’s office

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A high-profile Idaho attorney who has defended in state and federal courts some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation is among the latest attorneys to quit state employment. Former Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo is one of eight attorneys and a handful of other staffers who have left or are leaving the Idaho attorney general’s office following Raúl Labrador’s win over five-term incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the Republican primary in May. More departures are expected. Information obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request shows that Larrondo’s job ended...
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

South Dakota GOP legislative candidate charged with abuse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Republican candidate for the South Dakota Legislature was charged Thursday with child abuse for allegedly exposing a minor to sexual grooming behavior. A criminal complaint filed Thursday by the state attorney general’s office charged Joel Koskan with exposing an unnamed person to “sexual grooming behaviors” over a period of several years. He faces a class 4 felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The court sealed an affidavit from a Division of Criminal Investigation agent. Koskan is required to appear in a Mellette County court on Monday.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Associated Press

North Dakota high court to weigh judge's abortion ban ruling

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Supreme Court will hear arguments later this month on the state’s abortion ban after the attorney general appealed a judge’s ruling that kept it from taking effect. The high court on Wednesday scheduled oral arguments for Nov. 29 on South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick’s opinion that there’s a “substantial probability” a constitutional challenge to the law will succeed. The legal wrestling continues even though the state’s lone abortion clinic, located in Fargo, has moved across the border to neighboring Minnesota. Romanick’s ruling keeps a preliminary injunction in place until the heart of the case is resolved. State Attorney General Drew Wrigley declined Thursday to say which part or parts of Romanick’s findings he planned to highlight in front of justices. “We’re working on our supplemental briefing materials, eager to address the substance of this matter before the Supreme Court,” Wrigley said.
FARGO, ND
The Associated Press

16-year-old girl mauled by six dogs in Southern California

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was in serious condition after being mauled by six of her family’s large dogs at their home in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said. A neighbor called 911 to report the attack around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. Sheriff’s Capt. Ron Chips said the teen suffered “several significant lacerations and dog bites to her head, torso and arms.” The girl’s mother was also bit, but not seriously injured, he said. The dogs were identified as cane corsos, a type of mastiff, the Ventura County Star reported Monday.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy