Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and a slew of fellow top Republicans filed out of a tour bus into a restaurant packed with supporters on Thursday, starting the final push in a reelection effort that has so far been defined by doing business as usual as governor, running TV ads and paying no mind to his Democratic opponent, Jason Martin. Lee spent most of his time talking one-on-one to people at Express Lunch in Crossville, the first stop on a dayslong bus tour leading up to Election Day on Tuesday. He also shared some nostalgia with the attendees. The governor said he stopped at the same place for lunch in 2018 on the first day of early voting when he was campaigning. Lee said someone he introduced himself to there told him he already voted for him. He said it was a reminder of the “enormous responsibility we have to protect liberty and defend freedom.” “I got all choked up,” Lee said. “I said, ‘Nobody’s ever told me that before in my whole life.’”

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 49 MINUTES AGO