Eight teams qualify for state football playoffs

A total of eight high school football teams in Nash and Edgecombe counties have qualified for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state playoffs.

Here are the first-round pairings for the East in all four classifications for the football playoffs, which begin at 7 p.m. on Friday (Nov. 4) at the higher-seeded teams (teams listed on the left are the home teams). Teams highlighted in bold are the Nash and Edgecombe County schools. Second-round games will be played on Friday, Nov. 11, with third-round contests scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18.

Class 1A EAST

#1 Tarboro (9-1), BYE

#16 North Duplin (6-4) vs. #17 Southeast Halifax (4-5)

#8 Riverside-Martin (9-1) vs. #25 Pamlico County (3-7)

#9 North Edgecombe (7-3) vs. #24 KIPP Pride (2-8)

#5 West Columbus (7-3) vs. #28 South Creek (0-10)

#12 Gates County (6-4) vs. #21 Washington County (3-7)

#13 Northside-Pinetown (6-4) vs. #20 Weldon (3-5)

#4 Northampton County (8-2) vs. #29 Jones (1-9)

#3 Rosewood (6-4) vs. #30 Chatham Central (1-9)

#14 Warren County (6-4) vs. #19 Lakewood (5-5)

#6 Southside (7-3) vs. #27 Rocky Mount Prep (1-8)

#11 Hobbton (8-2) vs. #22 Northwest Halifax (2-8)

#7 Bear Grass Charter (5-5) vs. #26 East Columbus (2-8)

#10 Wilson Prep (8-2) vs. #23 Perquimans (2-8)

#15 Bertie (4-6) vs. #18 Pender (5-5)

#2 North Moore (10-0) vs. #31 Lejeune (0-10)

Class 2A EAST

#1 Princeton (9-1) vs. #32 Goldsboro (2-8)

#16 Heide Trask (7-3) vs. #17 Eastern Wayne (6-4)

#8 Cummings (6-3) vs. #25 Bartlett Yancey (7-3)

#9 East Carteret (7-3) vs. #24 Midway (6-4)

#5 Northeastern (8-2) vs. #28 Farmville Central (5-5)

#12 Wallace-Rose Hill (8-2) vs. #21 Kinston (6-4)

#13 Greene Central (9-1) vs. #20 St. Pauls (6-3)

#4 Nash Central (7-3) vs. #29 North Johnston (3-7)

#3 Whiteville (9-1) vs. #30 Southwest Onslow (2-7)

#14 John A. Holmes (7-3) vs. #19 Southwest Edgecombe (4-6)

#6 West Craven (7-3) vs. #27 Bunn (4-6)

#11 Hertford County (9-1) vs. #22 East Bladen (5-5)

#7 Clinton (9-1) vs. #26 Beddingfield (5-5)

#10 South Granville (5-5) vs. #23 Roanoke Rapids (3-7)

#15 James Kenan (8-2) vs. #18 Camden County (6-4)

#2 East Duplin (9-1) vs. #31 North Pitt (4-6)

Class 3A EAST

#1 Northern Nash (10-0) vs. #32 Northside-Jacksonville (1-8)

#16 Southern Nash (7-3) vs. #17 White Oak (7-2)

#8 West Carteret (7-3) vs. #25 Vance County (6-3)

#9 Southern Durham (6-4) vs. #24 Richlands (6-4)

#5 C.B. Aycock (9-1) vs. #28 Triton (5-5)

#12 Smithfield-Selma (9-1) vs. #21 Hunt (6-4)

#13 Rocky Mount (7-3) vs. #20 Jacksonville (5-4)

#4 Havelock (8-2) vs. #29 Croatan (4-6)

#3 Seventy-First (10-0) vs. #30 South Johnston (5-5)

#14 J.H. Rose (7-3) vs. #19 Cape Fear (7-3)

#6 North Brunswick (9-1) vs. #27 Westover (6-4)

#11 Currituck County (6-4) vs. #22 Lee County (7-3)

#7 Terry Sanford (8-2) vs. #26 South Brunswick (5-5)

#10 Scotland (6-4) vs. #23 Fike (5-5)

#15 Williams (7-3) vs. #18 Western Alamance (6-4)

#2 Eastern Alamance (9-1) vs. #31 Franklinton (4-6)

Class 4A EAST

#1 Hillside (10-0) vs. #32 Hoke County (5-5)

#16 Apex (9-1) vs. #17 Panther Creek (7-3)

#8 Holly Springs (8-2) vs. #25 Richmond (5-5)

#9 Pine Forest (8-2) vs. #24 Fuquay-Varina (6-4)

#5 Cardinal Gibbons (8-2) vs. #28 Knightdale (6-4)

#12 Millbrook (9-1) vs. #21 Clayton (6-4)

#13 Southern Alamance (7-3) vs. #20 Riverside-Durham (6-4)

#4 New Hanover (9-1) vs. #29 Broughton (5-5)

#3 Wake Forest (8-2) vs. #30 Chapel Hill (6-4)

#14 Leesville Road (8-2) vs. #19 D.H. Conley (5-5)

#6 Cleveland (10-0) vs. #27 Topsail (5-5)

#11 Rolesville (7-3) vs. #22 Overhills (7-3)

#7 Pinecrest (8-2) vs. #26 Laney (6-4)

#10 Jack Britt (7-3) vs. #23 Jordan (4-6)

#15 Heritage (7-3) vs. #18 Hoggard (7-3)

#2 New Bern (10-0) vs. #31 Sanderson (5-5)