Edgecombe County, NC

Eight teams qualify for state football playoffs

By From Staff Reports
 2 days ago

A total of eight high school football teams in Nash and Edgecombe counties have qualified for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state playoffs.

Here are the first-round pairings for the East in all four classifications for the football playoffs, which begin at 7 p.m. on Friday (Nov. 4) at the higher-seeded teams (teams listed on the left are the home teams). Teams highlighted in bold are the Nash and Edgecombe County schools. Second-round games will be played on Friday, Nov. 11, with third-round contests scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18.

Class 1A EAST

#1 Tarboro (9-1), BYE

#16 North Duplin (6-4) vs. #17 Southeast Halifax (4-5)

#8 Riverside-Martin (9-1) vs. #25 Pamlico County (3-7)

#9 North Edgecombe (7-3) vs. #24 KIPP Pride (2-8)

#5 West Columbus (7-3) vs. #28 South Creek (0-10)

#12 Gates County (6-4) vs. #21 Washington County (3-7)

#13 Northside-Pinetown (6-4) vs. #20 Weldon (3-5)

#4 Northampton County (8-2) vs. #29 Jones (1-9)

#3 Rosewood (6-4) vs. #30 Chatham Central (1-9)

#14 Warren County (6-4) vs. #19 Lakewood (5-5)

#6 Southside (7-3) vs. #27 Rocky Mount Prep (1-8)

#11 Hobbton (8-2) vs. #22 Northwest Halifax (2-8)

#7 Bear Grass Charter (5-5) vs. #26 East Columbus (2-8)

#10 Wilson Prep (8-2) vs. #23 Perquimans (2-8)

#15 Bertie (4-6) vs. #18 Pender (5-5)

#2 North Moore (10-0) vs. #31 Lejeune (0-10)

Class 2A EAST

#1 Princeton (9-1) vs. #32 Goldsboro (2-8)

#16 Heide Trask (7-3) vs. #17 Eastern Wayne (6-4)

#8 Cummings (6-3) vs. #25 Bartlett Yancey (7-3)

#9 East Carteret (7-3) vs. #24 Midway (6-4)

#5 Northeastern (8-2) vs. #28 Farmville Central (5-5)

#12 Wallace-Rose Hill (8-2) vs. #21 Kinston (6-4)

#13 Greene Central (9-1) vs. #20 St. Pauls (6-3)

#4 Nash Central (7-3) vs. #29 North Johnston (3-7)

#3 Whiteville (9-1) vs. #30 Southwest Onslow (2-7)

#14 John A. Holmes (7-3) vs. #19 Southwest Edgecombe (4-6)

#6 West Craven (7-3) vs. #27 Bunn (4-6)

#11 Hertford County (9-1) vs. #22 East Bladen (5-5)

#7 Clinton (9-1) vs. #26 Beddingfield (5-5)

#10 South Granville (5-5) vs. #23 Roanoke Rapids (3-7)

#15 James Kenan (8-2) vs. #18 Camden County (6-4)

#2 East Duplin (9-1) vs. #31 North Pitt (4-6)

Class 3A EAST

#1 Northern Nash (10-0) vs. #32 Northside-Jacksonville (1-8)

#16 Southern Nash (7-3) vs. #17 White Oak (7-2)

#8 West Carteret (7-3) vs. #25 Vance County (6-3)

#9 Southern Durham (6-4) vs. #24 Richlands (6-4)

#5 C.B. Aycock (9-1) vs. #28 Triton (5-5)

#12 Smithfield-Selma (9-1) vs. #21 Hunt (6-4)

#13 Rocky Mount (7-3) vs. #20 Jacksonville (5-4)

#4 Havelock (8-2) vs. #29 Croatan (4-6)

#3 Seventy-First (10-0) vs. #30 South Johnston (5-5)

#14 J.H. Rose (7-3) vs. #19 Cape Fear (7-3)

#6 North Brunswick (9-1) vs. #27 Westover (6-4)

#11 Currituck County (6-4) vs. #22 Lee County (7-3)

#7 Terry Sanford (8-2) vs. #26 South Brunswick (5-5)

#10 Scotland (6-4) vs. #23 Fike (5-5)

#15 Williams (7-3) vs. #18 Western Alamance (6-4)

#2 Eastern Alamance (9-1) vs. #31 Franklinton (4-6)

Class 4A EAST

#1 Hillside (10-0) vs. #32 Hoke County (5-5)

#16 Apex (9-1) vs. #17 Panther Creek (7-3)

#8 Holly Springs (8-2) vs. #25 Richmond (5-5)

#9 Pine Forest (8-2) vs. #24 Fuquay-Varina (6-4)

#5 Cardinal Gibbons (8-2) vs. #28 Knightdale (6-4)

#12 Millbrook (9-1) vs. #21 Clayton (6-4)

#13 Southern Alamance (7-3) vs. #20 Riverside-Durham (6-4)

#4 New Hanover (9-1) vs. #29 Broughton (5-5)

#3 Wake Forest (8-2) vs. #30 Chapel Hill (6-4)

#14 Leesville Road (8-2) vs. #19 D.H. Conley (5-5)

#6 Cleveland (10-0) vs. #27 Topsail (5-5)

#11 Rolesville (7-3) vs. #22 Overhills (7-3)

#7 Pinecrest (8-2) vs. #26 Laney (6-4)

#10 Jack Britt (7-3) vs. #23 Jordan (4-6)

#15 Heritage (7-3) vs. #18 Hoggard (7-3)

#2 New Bern (10-0) vs. #31 Sanderson (5-5)

Related
WRAL News

Rocky Mount Prep forfeits first round football game vs. Southside

Rocky Mount, N.C. — The NCHSAA has confirmed to HighSchoolOT that Rocky Mount Prep has ended its season by forfeiting its round one game vs. Southside. This was going to be 27 vs. 6 game in the 1A East, with Southside being the higher of the two. The forfeit came in after the brackets were finalized. The news was first reported by Brian North of WCTI-TV.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

High school football coaching changes at Ayden-Grifton and North Lenoir

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The high school football playoffs begin this week and a couple area schools who’s seasons are done have head coaching openings. Ayden-Grifton shared this morning Todd Lipe has stepped down as head football coach of the Chargers. They went 0-10 this season. Coach Lipe was with the program for three seasons. They will begin a search for their next coach.
GRIFTON, NC
Bonesville

Pirates land coveted Spartanburg quarterback

Raheim Jeter realized a dream come true October 22nd when he accepted a scholarship offer to play major college football at East Carolina. “I can remember me and my brother getting up early in the morning to watch the (ESPN) SportsCenter Top 10 (plays), or when the polls were released every week,” the Spartanburg, SC, quarterback said. “College football at the Division I level has always been a dream of mine since I was a little kid.”
SPARTANBURG, SC
neusenews.com

Lenoir, Greene and Jones County Schools to receive School Safety Grants

Two hundred school districts and charter schools across North Carolina will benefit from more than $74.1 million in school safety grants announced today by the Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools. Greene County Schools will receive $630,660.00, Jones County Schools will receive $499,134.00, and Lenoir County Public Schools will receive $282,600.00.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
247Sports

How to Watch: Duke vs Fayetteville State tonight

For the first time in seven months, Duke Basketball will be playing against another team on your television. No more re-watching games from the team's Final Four run last year, no more fondly remembering the over four decades of Coach K's run as head coach, now it's the time to turn the page to the Jon Scheyer Era of Duke Hoops.
DURHAM, NC
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina

This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
MORRISVILLE, NC
WMBF

1 wanted in connection to Robeson county death investigation

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies are searching for a suspect after investigating the death of a St. Pauls man early Wednesday. Deputies responded to a home on Barker Ten Mile Road in reference to a shooting incident. Once inside they discovered the body of 67-year-old Weldon Caldwell.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Jamel El Amin

NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.

NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. Roanoke Rapids NC- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Raleigh woman and Knightdale boy take home top prizes in the N.C. State Fair Bacontastic Fair Food Challenge presented by the N.C. Pork Council

RALEIGH – Gail Fuller of Raleigh took first place honors and $500 in the adult category of the Bacontastic Fair Food Challenge presented by the N.C. Pork Council. Christian Davis of Knightdale won first place and $500 in the youth category for his Pizza Bacon Bagel, besting his mom Yvonne Payton Davis who took home third-place honors and $200 in the adult category for her Bacon Stuffed French Toast Sticks.
RALEIGH, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Online ‘ranking’ website names Pine Knoll Shores best place to retire in North Carolina

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Niche.com has named Pine Knoll Shores the top place for retirees in North Carolina and tabbed Emerald Isle as eighth best. The company said Pine Knoll Shores “is nestled on the ocean side and Bogue Sound side of (Bogue Banks), “combining for a secluded beach experience. The Crystal Coast Country Club is a golfers’ paradise, and there is easy public beach access through a series of designated walkways.”
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC
WITN

Pardon the interruption: H&I 7.5

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Viewers watching WITN’s H&I 7.5 will encounter a several minute interruption in programming Wednesday afternoon. WITN is completing upgrades to our satellite receivers around the 2:00 hour. This will result in a 10 to 20 minute interruption in programing. We apologize for the inconvenience. Do...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Temporary road closure in Lenoir County

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A stretch of U.S. 258 in Lenoir County will be closed next week for a drainage project. Maintenance workers for the state Transportation Department will replace a drainage pipe with a larger one on the highway about 4 miles south of Tyree Road. The closure is...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Greenville’s red light camera program could soon end

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It looks like Greenville’s controversial red light camera program may be coming to a screeching halt. On the city council agenda for Monday night is an item to “wind down” the red light program starting November 15th. The cameras have been in operation...
GREENVILLE, NC
