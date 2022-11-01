18 qualify for state cross county championships

Nash and Edgecombe county cross country runners produced 11 top-20 finishes and 18 state qualifiers during their respective regional meets held on Saturday.

In the Class 2A Mideast Regional in Cary, Northern Nash’s Aaron Mowatt and Derrick Harris were 16th and 20th, respectively, in the boys race while Rocky Mount’s Keysha Mizzell was 12th and Northern Nash’s Ashleigh Modlin took 14th in the girls race.

Mowatt and Harris, as well as NN’s Shane Renner and Mizzell, qualified for the state meet.

In the Class 2A Mideast Regional in Cary, Nash Central’s duo of Aaron Brown and Jeremiah Jones earned fourth and sixth place, respectively.

In the Class 1A East Regional at Pamlico County High School, North East Carolina Prep’s Ryan Mann was 10th while Andrew Sessoms was 19th and Ewan Poyner took 20th in the boys race. In the girls race, Tarboro’s Zita Day was third while Nigeria Hyman ended up 19th, and NECP’s Addison Cantrell was 10th overall.

Qualifying for states were Day, Hyman, Cantrell and the NECP boys team in addition to Rocky Mount Prep’s Sonya Harley and Airron Davis.

CLASS 3A MIDEAST (WakeMed Soccer Complex, Cary) BOYS

Team standings: Northern Nash seventh (195 points), Rocky Mount 11th (247 points), Southern Nash 12th (370 points)

Individual Results

• Northern Nash: Aaron Mowatt 16th (17:22), Derrick Harris 20th (17:34), Shane Renner 27th (17:55), Xzavien Harrison 62nd (19:26), Emmanuel Hinton 76th (19:55), Nic Groesser 87th (20:26), Ryan Radtke 111th (22:30)

• Rocky Mount: A.J. Beasley 30th (18:05), Owen Lord 34th (18:14), ShaHeem Arrington 45th (18:57), Noah Martinez 72nd (19:46), Pranav Mettu 74th (19:51), Austin Burton 93rd (20:47), Elijah Frazier 108th (21:57)

• Southern Nash: Bryson Rackley 46th (18:58), Trevon Baker 50th (19:06), Bryan Rodriguez 82nd (20:11), Owen Ordess 101st (21:24), Douglas Pridgen 107th (21:51), Mauricio Romero 116th (23:25)

GIRLS

Team standings: Rocky Mount ninth (232 points), Northern Nash 10th (242 points), Southern Nash 12th (321 points)

Individual Results

• Rocky Mount: Keysha Mizzell 12th (21:39), Maddie Girouard 30th (22:56), Kira Jones 46th (23:35), Ellory Jackson 71st (24:58), Dajah Jackson 83rd (25:39), Holidae Jackson 95th (26:47), Danija Jackson 116th (29:01)

• Northern Nash: Ashleigh Modlin 14th (21:50), Camille Dunn 32nd (23:01), Elisabeth Modlin 33rd (23:03), Adrianna Ras 73rd (25:07), Jenna Romero 120th (30:56)

• Southern Nash: Miriam Salazar 55th (24:20), Leslie Alonso 64th (24:49), Grayson Deans 65th (24:50), Ana Alonso 74th (25:11), Martina Vilaro 79th (25:24), Valeria Masdea 96th (26:49), Erika Landa 100th (27:01)

CLASS 2A MIDEAST (WakeMed Soccer Complex, Cary) BOYS Individual Results

• Nash Central: Aaron Brown fourth (17:04), Jeremiah Jones sixth (17:29), Sean Pritchard 56th (21:37), Amari Lane 88th (25:11)

GIRLS

• Nash Central: Hope Lee 39th (25:39), Sarah Glover 47th (26:30), Kayla Lewis 48th (26:51), Raine Bledsoe 63rd (28:49)

CLASS 2A EAST (Lenoir Fairgrounds, Kinston) BOYS Individual Results

• SouthWest Edgecombe: Braxton Warrick 42nd (20:52)

CLASS 1A EAST (Pamlico County High School) BOYS

Team standings: North East Carolina Prep fourth (94 points)

Individual Results

• North East Carolina Prep: Ryan Mann 10th (18:14), Andrew Sessoms 19th (20:09), Ewan Poyner 20th (20:18), Christian Test 22nd (20:32), George Wadsworth 29th (22:13), Jayden Test 33rd (22:30), Cole Anderson 34th (22:50)

• Rocky Mount Prep: Airron Davis 28th (21:58), Cameron Fenner 36th (24:02), Yusef Williams 38th (24:29)

GIRLS Individual Results

• Tarboro: Zita Day third (21:32), Nigeria Hyman 19th (27:17)

• North East Carolina Prep: Addison Cantrell 10th (25:07)

• Rocky Mount Prep: Sonya Harley 21st (30:02)