ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarboro, NC

Firebirds, Vikings, Bulldogs win season finales

By From Staff Reports
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 2 days ago

Southern Nash, Tarboro and Nash Central ended their regular-season schedules with victories on the gridiron on Friday night.

Southern Nash 53, Franklinton 28

The Firebirds (3-3, 7-3) piled up 383 yards rushing and 151 passing and cruised past the Red Rams in the Big East 2A/3A Conference regular-season finale in Franklinton on Friday night.

Tralon Mitchell led the Southern Nash rushers with 188 yards on 17 carries while Tylik Mitchell added 76 yards on 10 carries. Jonathon Hines chipped in 44 yards on 10 carries while Luke Faulkner had 30 yards on four carries as 10 different players handled the ball at least once.

An eight-yard run by Tralon Mitchell, a 41-yard pass from Brock Alford to Thomas Copeland and a 69-yard run by Mitchell (with two extra points by Charlotte Benson) gave Southern Nash a 20-7 lead in the second quarter.

Franklinton cut the deficit to 20-14 in the second quarter but the Firebirds responded with two scores in the final four minutes: a 57-yard pass from Alford to Landen Baker and a 20-yard pass from Alford to Baker, to take a 35-14 lead at the half. Hines added a two-point rushing conversion and Benson had a PAT.

Southern added three more touchdowns in the second half: a five-yard run by Tylik Mitchell, a 30-yard interception return by Faulkner and a nine-yard run by Nick Palacios.

Baker had two receptions for 77 yards for the Firebirds while Copeland (42 yards) and Tylik Mitchell (32) added one catch each.

Tarboro 45, Washington County 0

The Vikings defense held Washington County to 100 yards of total offense, and a 20-point run in the second quarter allowed the Vikings to pull away for a 45-0 Four Rivers 1A Conference victory at home on Friday.

Tarboro (6-0, 9-1) finished with 377 yards on the ground as Mason Satterfield led the way with 101 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries while Trevon White added 81 yards and a TD on 11 carries and Kamerin McDowell-Moore chipped in 79 yards and two TD on 13 carries. Caiden Everett added a 34-yard TD run and Omar Lewis had 22 yards and a TD on four rushes.

Shermardra Clark recorded two interceptions for the Vikings defense.

North Edgecombe 54 KIPP Pride 14

Ahkee Lyons passed for 219 yards and Kevon Savage added 95 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries as North Edgecombe used a 40-point first half to dispatch KIPP Pride in the Tar Roanoke 1A Conference regular-season finale at home on Friday night.

Lyons completed 8 of his 14 passes and LaTraviun Parker added a pass completion of 41 yards and he caught five passes for 147 yards and three scores for the Warriors (7-1, 7-3). Jynez Davis had two receptions for 57 yards with one TD and Erik Lyons hauled in two passes for 54 yards and a TD.

Davis (nine tackles), Michael Dickens (nine tackles) and Kwadez Bailey (eight tackles) led the North Edgecombe defense, which allowed KIPP Pride just 143 total yards (128 rushing, 15 passing). Bailey, Wilver Martinez and Ty’Quavis Conyers recovered fumbles while Lashaun Mundy had an interception.

West Craven 21, SWE 7

SouthWest Edgecombe’s three-game win streak came to an end as West Craven used a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to defeat the Cougars in the Eastern Plains 2A Conference regular-season finale in Vanceboro on Friday night.

The Eagles wrapped up the EPC with the win and improved to 6-0 in league play and 7-3 overall, while SWE dropped to 4-6 overall and 3-3 in the conference (fourth place).

Nash Central 21 Roanoke Rapids 17

The Bulldogs finished 5-2 in the Big East 2A/3A Conference and 7-3 overall by holding off Roanoke Rapids in the league’s regular-season finale at home on Friday night.

The win was Nash Central’s third straight. Roanoke Rapids finished 1-6 in the conference and 3-7 overall.

NWH 32, RMP 0

Rocky Mount Prep suffered another shutout loss in Tar Roanoke 1A Conference play, this time at home to Northwest Halifax in then league’s regular-season finale.

The Jaguars emerged 1-8 overall and 1-7 in the TRC, while Northwest Halifax improved to 1-7 in league play and 2-8 overall.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thewashingtondailynews.com

Seahawks, Panthers part of 1A playoffs, Pack’s season is over

Northside and Southside will continue their season in the 1A football state playoffs while Washington High School’s season is over. However, because of a Halloween trick or treat, depending on your perspective, the Panthers will be the only team playing Friday. Southside (7-3) is the sixth seed while Rocky...
WASHINGTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

No playoff game for Southside Friday

The Southside Seahawks were supposed to open the 1A football playoffs at home Friday night against Rocky Mount Prep. Instead, they’ll have the night off. Southside (7-3) is the sixth seed while Rocky Mount Prep (1-8) is 27th. The Jaguars only victory came by forfeit against Northampton County after it was determined they used an ineligible player in a game Northampton actually won by a huge margin.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL News

Rocky Mount Prep forfeits first round football game vs. Southside

Rocky Mount, N.C. — The NCHSAA has confirmed to HighSchoolOT that Rocky Mount Prep has ended its season by forfeiting its round one game vs. Southside. This was going to be 27 vs. 6 game in the 1A East, with Southside being the higher of the two. The forfeit came in after the brackets were finalized. The news was first reported by Brian North of WCTI-TV.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
247Sports

How to Watch: Duke vs Fayetteville State tonight

For the first time in seven months, Duke Basketball will be playing against another team on your television. No more re-watching games from the team's Final Four run last year, no more fondly remembering the over four decades of Coach K's run as head coach, now it's the time to turn the page to the Jon Scheyer Era of Duke Hoops.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

College basketball rankings: North Carolina earns No. 2 spot in 247Sports' preseason countdown

North Carolina advancing to last season's Final Four might have surprised most, but it certainly did not surprise the Tar Heels. Hanging banners, advancing to Final Fours, and being one of the best teams in the country is the expectation, not the rule, for Hubert Davis. Yes, North Carolina has a ton of expectations in 2022-23, but that's nothing new. This is just how it is in Chapel Hill. North Carolina earned the No. 2 spot in the 247Sports' Top 25 countdown.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
goduke.com

No. 7 Duke Welcomes Fayetteville State in Exhibition

The seventh-ranked Duke men's basketball team plays its lone exhibition game on Wednesday by welcoming Fayetteville State to Cameron Indoor Stadium. In preparation for the 2022-23 season, the Blue Devils also played a closed scrimmage at preseason-No. 3 Houston on Oct. 28. Duke opens the regular season on Monday, Nov....
DURHAM, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Exclusive: ESPN’s Jay Bilas on hoops, Duke-UNC and tangling with Barney the Dinosaur

Jay Bilas, ESPN’s leading college basketball analyst, is this week’s interview subject for “Sports Legends of the Carolinas.”. In many ways the conscience of college basketball, Bilas has long advocated that college athletes be paid for their labor and has harshly criticized NCAA leadership. Bilas also is a former Duke basketball player who started for the 1986 Blue Devils team that made it to the NCAA final before losing to Louisville.
DURHAM, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir, Greene and Jones County Schools to receive School Safety Grants

Two hundred school districts and charter schools across North Carolina will benefit from more than $74.1 million in school safety grants announced today by the Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools. Greene County Schools will receive $630,660.00, Jones County Schools will receive $499,134.00, and Lenoir County Public Schools will receive $282,600.00.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pardon the interruption: H&I 7.5

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Viewers watching WITN’s H&I 7.5 will encounter a several minute interruption in programming Wednesday afternoon. WITN is completing upgrades to our satellite receivers around the 2:00 hour. This will result in a 10 to 20 minute interruption in programing. We apologize for the inconvenience. Do...
GREENVILLE, NC
PhillyBite

5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
AYDEN, NC
piratemedia1.com

Pirates should be more careful on the streets

As we head into November, students continue to walk, stroll, bike, skate and move around East Carolina University’s campus, but, as October ends, so does pedestrian safety month. Per the season, Pirates are walking with a little more pep in their steps to get to class faster, and to...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Whirligig Festival coming to Wilson this weekend

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — The 18th annual Whirligig Festival is coming to downtown Wilson on Saturday and Sunday. The festival, which occurs annually during the first full weekend in November, is an all-inclusive event showcasing art of the region inspired by artist Vollis Simpson’s Whirligigs. Vendors specializing in works using repurposed, recycled, reused, or handmade […]
WILSON, NC
WRAL

Man shot in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A man was injured Wednesday night in a shooting in Goldsboro. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Randall Lane. They found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2800 block of Royall Avenue.
GOLDSBORO, NC
piratemedia1.com

Greenville ranked one of the poorest cities in the country

Greenville, North Carolina, ranked as one of the poorest big cities in the country by the U.S. Census Bureau’s Community Survey of 2021. According to the U.S. Census, a typical household in Greenville earns around $44,450 a year, ranking the fifth lowest in their survey, with around $25,000 less than the national median household income of $69,717 a year.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Temporary road closure in Lenoir County

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A stretch of U.S. 258 in Lenoir County will be closed next week for a drainage project. Maintenance workers for the state Transportation Department will replace a drainage pipe with a larger one on the highway about 4 miles south of Tyree Road. The closure is...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WDBJ7.com

Suspect in Danville Mall shooting arrested in North Carolina

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a fatal shooting at the Danville Mall Saturday night has been arrested in North Carolina. Danville Police say Christian Pinckney was arrested early Tuesday in Burlington without incident. He will be held in Alamance County, NC jail, awaiting extradition back to Virginia to stand trial.
DANVILLE, VA
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
605K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy