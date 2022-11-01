Firebirds, Vikings, Bulldogs win season finales

Southern Nash, Tarboro and Nash Central ended their regular-season schedules with victories on the gridiron on Friday night.

Southern Nash 53, Franklinton 28

The Firebirds (3-3, 7-3) piled up 383 yards rushing and 151 passing and cruised past the Red Rams in the Big East 2A/3A Conference regular-season finale in Franklinton on Friday night.

Tralon Mitchell led the Southern Nash rushers with 188 yards on 17 carries while Tylik Mitchell added 76 yards on 10 carries. Jonathon Hines chipped in 44 yards on 10 carries while Luke Faulkner had 30 yards on four carries as 10 different players handled the ball at least once.

An eight-yard run by Tralon Mitchell, a 41-yard pass from Brock Alford to Thomas Copeland and a 69-yard run by Mitchell (with two extra points by Charlotte Benson) gave Southern Nash a 20-7 lead in the second quarter.

Franklinton cut the deficit to 20-14 in the second quarter but the Firebirds responded with two scores in the final four minutes: a 57-yard pass from Alford to Landen Baker and a 20-yard pass from Alford to Baker, to take a 35-14 lead at the half. Hines added a two-point rushing conversion and Benson had a PAT.

Southern added three more touchdowns in the second half: a five-yard run by Tylik Mitchell, a 30-yard interception return by Faulkner and a nine-yard run by Nick Palacios.

Baker had two receptions for 77 yards for the Firebirds while Copeland (42 yards) and Tylik Mitchell (32) added one catch each.

Tarboro 45, Washington County 0

The Vikings defense held Washington County to 100 yards of total offense, and a 20-point run in the second quarter allowed the Vikings to pull away for a 45-0 Four Rivers 1A Conference victory at home on Friday.

Tarboro (6-0, 9-1) finished with 377 yards on the ground as Mason Satterfield led the way with 101 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries while Trevon White added 81 yards and a TD on 11 carries and Kamerin McDowell-Moore chipped in 79 yards and two TD on 13 carries. Caiden Everett added a 34-yard TD run and Omar Lewis had 22 yards and a TD on four rushes.

Shermardra Clark recorded two interceptions for the Vikings defense.

North Edgecombe 54 KIPP Pride 14

Ahkee Lyons passed for 219 yards and Kevon Savage added 95 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries as North Edgecombe used a 40-point first half to dispatch KIPP Pride in the Tar Roanoke 1A Conference regular-season finale at home on Friday night.

Lyons completed 8 of his 14 passes and LaTraviun Parker added a pass completion of 41 yards and he caught five passes for 147 yards and three scores for the Warriors (7-1, 7-3). Jynez Davis had two receptions for 57 yards with one TD and Erik Lyons hauled in two passes for 54 yards and a TD.

Davis (nine tackles), Michael Dickens (nine tackles) and Kwadez Bailey (eight tackles) led the North Edgecombe defense, which allowed KIPP Pride just 143 total yards (128 rushing, 15 passing). Bailey, Wilver Martinez and Ty’Quavis Conyers recovered fumbles while Lashaun Mundy had an interception.

West Craven 21, SWE 7

SouthWest Edgecombe’s three-game win streak came to an end as West Craven used a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to defeat the Cougars in the Eastern Plains 2A Conference regular-season finale in Vanceboro on Friday night.

The Eagles wrapped up the EPC with the win and improved to 6-0 in league play and 7-3 overall, while SWE dropped to 4-6 overall and 3-3 in the conference (fourth place).

Nash Central 21 Roanoke Rapids 17

The Bulldogs finished 5-2 in the Big East 2A/3A Conference and 7-3 overall by holding off Roanoke Rapids in the league’s regular-season finale at home on Friday night.

The win was Nash Central’s third straight. Roanoke Rapids finished 1-6 in the conference and 3-7 overall.

NWH 32, RMP 0

Rocky Mount Prep suffered another shutout loss in Tar Roanoke 1A Conference play, this time at home to Northwest Halifax in then league’s regular-season finale.

The Jaguars emerged 1-8 overall and 1-7 in the TRC, while Northwest Halifax improved to 1-7 in league play and 2-8 overall.