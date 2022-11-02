ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine Russia war – live: Putin’s attacks on energy infrastructure ‘amount to war crimes’

By Sravasti Dasgupta,Emily Atkinson and Lucy Skoulding
 3 days ago

Amnesty International has claimed that Russia ’s ferocious bombardment of Ukraine ’s energy infrastructure, which according to local authorities left 270,000 homes in Kyiv without electricity, amounts to a war crime.

In tandem with similar allegations by several rights groups, Amnesty’s Marie Struthers said “the morale of the civilian population is not a lawful target” adding that carrying out these attacks “with the sole purpose of terrorising civilians is a war crime”.

Ukrainian officials said on Monday that energy infrastructure, including hydro-electric dams, was hit, knocking out power, heat and water supplies.

Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich dubbed the attack “one of the most massive shellings of our territory by the army of the Russian Federation”.

Moscow launched vicious attacks on critical infrastructure in at least six Ukrainian regions on Monday and froze its participation in a Black Sea grain export programme, moves described by the Russian president as a response to a drone attack on his fleet in Crimea that he blamed on Ukraine.

“That’s not all we could have done,” Vladimir Putin warned, indicating more action was yet to come.

Charles Clemons
3d ago

crimes against humanity...old Soviet Standby, indiscriminate Arty in civilian areas, then targeted Arty/msl vs strategic infrastructure which bypasses the opposing armed forces the directly attack civilian support structure... electrical/water/good/transport infrastructure(land mines anyone?), biohazards? mosquitoes? humans who voluntarily sac themselves in order to deliver a bug into crowded urban areas? Read... "The Stand" by S King....just the Forward...will give you the idea...

Charles Clemons
3d ago

also, the pollution release caused by that rupture....by Itself...without any additional assistance....was/is going to have Significant effects on world ecology/weather patterns for a long time to come...as bad or worse than Exxon Valdez.

