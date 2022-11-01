Read full article on original website
Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?Joel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Closes Location In PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Art events, spaghetti dinners, craft shows, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
cranberryeagle.com
Mars Area to collect candy for VOICe
Mars Area Primary Center, in partnership with Rhoads Orthodontics, is collecting leftover Halloween candy to benefit the Victim Outreach Intervention Center until Friday, Nov. 4. Donations of candy, in its original wrapper and unopened, may be dropped off during school hours at the school’s main office. For more information,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Festival of Lights to bring crafts, fireworks, Christmas festivities to La Roche
La Roche University will bring a variety of festive activities to its McCandless campus with its annual Festival of Lights celebration. Slated for Dec. 2, the event will begin with a craft show from 3 to 9 p.m. at Zappala Campus Center and end with a fireworks display over the campus at 8:30 p.m.
cranberryeagle.com
Harmony sees cameras through a couple lenses, plans Christmas Market
HARMONY — One borough council member expressed concerns Tuesday night about using security cameras to reduce crime. Guardian has offered to sell and install four security cameras for $3,000 or two for $1,500, police Chief Jim Miller told the borough. Councilman Don Sims voiced doubts about the purchase that...
cranberryeagle.com
Many groups work to keep county residents entertained
Plans are moving forward for the Butler Cultural District. The area bordered by East Jefferson, North Main, Howard, North McKean and Franklin streets, launched earlier this month with its Visions of CommUnity event. But residents of Butler County always have had a variety of programs, events, concerts and exhibits to...
Sewickley's Tull Family Theater will be renamed next year
The Tull Family Theater, a Sewickley nonprofit, will be going by a new name for at least the next decade. It is being renamed The Lindsay Theater and Cultural Center — or “The Lindsay,” for short — effective Jan. 1 . The change is part of...
Pie tasting, 'pie'-ing faces at Latrobe's Fall Fest Pie Walk
With leaves falling and temperatures dropping, pie season is officially here. Latrobe’s final Shop Hop Night of 2022 will allow locals to sample pies and “pie” the faces of notable community members on Wednesday. The Fall Fest Pie Walk, which kicks off at 4 p.m., will feature...
butlerradio.com
Cranberry Looking For More “Leaf Angels”
Cranberry Township is continuing calls for volunteers to help rake leaves for residents who need assistance. The Leaf Angel Program looks to pair residents with neighbors who need help clearing their yard of leaves. Residents who need the assistance can complete a “Request for Need” on the township’s website. There’s...
cranberryeagle.com
Its people make Butler a great city
Even though my time as mayor of the City of Butler has been relatively short, I have been asked again and again WHY I took on this role? Why am I so committed to our city and so willing to work hard on its behalf?. I think back on the...
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver County Radio Celebrates Center At The Mall’s New Cafe’
(Photos taken by Frank Sparks, Ray Blackham and Mark Peterson) (Monaca, Pa.) Beaver County Radio’s Frank Sparks and Ray Blackham did a live broadcast from the brand new Café’ at the Center at the Mall in the Beaver Valley Mall on Tuesday morning, November 1, 2022. There was plenty of entertainment and food for everyone as members of the center celebrated the new Café with Beaver County Radio.
'Messiah' performance set for Nov. 27
ELLWOOD CITY ‒ The Music Club Chorus of New Castle will celebrate its 80th anniversary at 3 p.m. Nov. 27 at Holy Redeemer Church, 415 Fourth St., with a performance of Handel's "The Messiah." There will be no admission for the event, but donations will be accepted to help...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Shopping With Dignity at The Pittsburgh Food Bank’s New Market
Guests can now “shop” in a grocery store-like setting at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank — an experience that anti-hunger advocates say gives them more choices and brings more dignity to the food distribution process. The Market opened on Sept. 28 and continues to grow. It...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Photos: Rotary Club of Quaker Valley's Halloween Parade
On Oct. 29, the Rotary Club of Quaker Valley held its annual Halloween Parade in Sewickley. The parade route started and ended at the Cochran Hose Company, where hot dogs, chips, lemonade and treat bags were handed out to children. Participants included the Quaker Valley High School Marching Band, the...
cranberryeagle.com
Municipalities do their best to provide amenities, services, ordinances that benefit residents
It may be a park, a junk ordinance or top notch snow removal, but all municipalities in Butler County try to provide the things residents want and need. In Adams Township, which has experienced a housing boom in the past several years, township manager Gary Peaco said a great township staff, police force, fire department and road crew work hard each day to make the municipality an attractive place to live.
kidsburgh.org
12 things to do with kids in Pittsburgh this weekend, including sensory-friendly fun and free events
Photo above courtesy of Meadowcroft Rockshelter/Heinz History Center. Yes, the (fake) cobwebs have come down and the pumpkin decorations are being tucked away ’til next October. But Pittsburgh is still gearing up for plenty of fun things to do with kids in Pittsburgh during the weekend ahead. Check out this sensory-friendly activity, as well as a road race for the whole family. Along with the whole lineup of fun events listed below, don’t forget to visit our daily events calendar for a full listing of community-submitted events, too.
Owner of former Greensburg's Cook's Market loved customers, making friends
Gary A. Baum Sr. of Hempfield loved serving good food — especially Italian roast beef and chicken salad — as much as getting to know the customers in the 27 years he operated Cook’s Market in Greensburg. “He really liked to create this atmosphere, like the song...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $836,000 sold in Allegheny County
A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $836,765 was sold in Allegheny County Tuesday. The winning ticket was a $20 Fast Play game that offers progressive prizes. The games print on-demand from a terminal or self-service touch-screen vending terminal and are similar to Scratch-Off games. Exxon at 1700 Ferguson Road in Allison...
No more Whoppers in downtown Warren
It appears as though a fast food restaurant in downtown Warren has closed its doors.
Rally’s Drive-In Restaurant beginning construction on new location in Munhall
MUNHALL, Pa. — A new Rally’s location is coming to Allegheny County!. According to a press release, the drive-in restaurant will be located at 906 E. 8th Avenue in Munhall. The building will be modular and is set to be delivered, placed and secured to the lot from...
cranberryeagle.com
Butler Symphony enriches
For nearly 75 years the Butler County Symphony Orchestra has served the local community with a professional level of musical excellence and accomplishment. Having the Butler symphony or BCSO as part of our community enriches us with more than just great music. Music triggers the brain to make you feel good, puts you in a happy mood, and increases your mental well-being. Music can bring together different cultures in our communities while sharing the same interests.
