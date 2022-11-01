ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranberry Township, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Art events, spaghetti dinners, craft shows, more

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
GREENSBURG, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Mars Area to collect candy for VOICe

Mars Area Primary Center, in partnership with Rhoads Orthodontics, is collecting leftover Halloween candy to benefit the Victim Outreach Intervention Center until Friday, Nov. 4. Donations of candy, in its original wrapper and unopened, may be dropped off during school hours at the school’s main office. For more information,...
cranberryeagle.com

Harmony sees cameras through a couple lenses, plans Christmas Market

HARMONY — One borough council member expressed concerns Tuesday night about using security cameras to reduce crime. Guardian has offered to sell and install four security cameras for $3,000 or two for $1,500, police Chief Jim Miller told the borough. Councilman Don Sims voiced doubts about the purchase that...
HARMONY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Many groups work to keep county residents entertained

Plans are moving forward for the Butler Cultural District. The area bordered by East Jefferson, North Main, Howard, North McKean and Franklin streets, launched earlier this month with its Visions of CommUnity event. But residents of Butler County always have had a variety of programs, events, concerts and exhibits to...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Cranberry Looking For More “Leaf Angels”

Cranberry Township is continuing calls for volunteers to help rake leaves for residents who need assistance. The Leaf Angel Program looks to pair residents with neighbors who need help clearing their yard of leaves. Residents who need the assistance can complete a “Request for Need” on the township’s website. There’s...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Its people make Butler a great city

Even though my time as mayor of the City of Butler has been relatively short, I have been asked again and again WHY I took on this role? Why am I so committed to our city and so willing to work hard on its behalf?. I think back on the...
BUTLER, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver County Radio Celebrates Center At The Mall’s New Cafe’

(Photos taken by Frank Sparks, Ray Blackham and Mark Peterson) (Monaca, Pa.) Beaver County Radio’s Frank Sparks and Ray Blackham did a live broadcast from the brand new Café’ at the Center at the Mall in the Beaver Valley Mall on Tuesday morning, November 1, 2022. There was plenty of entertainment and food for everyone as members of the center celebrated the new Café with Beaver County Radio.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Ellwood City Ledger

'Messiah' performance set for Nov. 27

ELLWOOD CITY ‒ The Music Club Chorus of New Castle will celebrate its 80th anniversary at 3 p.m. Nov. 27 at Holy Redeemer Church, 415 Fourth St., with a performance of Handel's "The Messiah." There will be no admission for the event, but donations will be accepted to help...
NEW CASTLE, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Shopping With Dignity at The Pittsburgh Food Bank’s New Market

Guests can now “shop” in a grocery store-like setting at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank — an experience that anti-hunger advocates say gives them more choices and brings more dignity to the food distribution process. The Market opened on Sept. 28 and continues to grow. It...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Photos: Rotary Club of Quaker Valley's Halloween Parade

On Oct. 29, the Rotary Club of Quaker Valley held its annual Halloween Parade in Sewickley. The parade route started and ended at the Cochran Hose Company, where hot dogs, chips, lemonade and treat bags were handed out to children. Participants included the Quaker Valley High School Marching Band, the...
SEWICKLEY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Municipalities do their best to provide amenities, services, ordinances that benefit residents

It may be a park, a junk ordinance or top notch snow removal, but all municipalities in Butler County try to provide the things residents want and need. In Adams Township, which has experienced a housing boom in the past several years, township manager Gary Peaco said a great township staff, police force, fire department and road crew work hard each day to make the municipality an attractive place to live.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
kidsburgh.org

12 things to do with kids in Pittsburgh this weekend, including sensory-friendly fun and free events

Photo above courtesy of Meadowcroft Rockshelter/Heinz History Center. Yes, the (fake) cobwebs have come down and the pumpkin decorations are being tucked away ’til next October. But Pittsburgh is still gearing up for plenty of fun things to do with kids in Pittsburgh during the weekend ahead. Check out this sensory-friendly activity, as well as a road race for the whole family. Along with the whole lineup of fun events listed below, don’t forget to visit our daily events calendar for a full listing of community-submitted events, too.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Butler Symphony enriches

For nearly 75 years the Butler County Symphony Orchestra has served the local community with a professional level of musical excellence and accomplishment. Having the Butler symphony or BCSO as part of our community enriches us with more than just great music. Music triggers the brain to make you feel good, puts you in a happy mood, and increases your mental well-being. Music can bring together different cultures in our communities while sharing the same interests.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

