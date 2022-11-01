Read full article on original website
Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw
This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was a special Halloween edition of the show, and it was also the go-home Raw before the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Asuka and Alexa Bliss in the main event, and new champions were crowned on Monday night.
Alexa Bliss And Asuka Win WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
And new! Alexa Bliss and Asuka are now your WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions!. From the get-go, it would be a very intense and physical match between Alexa Bliss/Asuka and Dakota Kai/IYO Sky of Damage CTRL, with strikes being blown from both sides. Asuka and IYO SKY would have...
WWE Announces Bray Wyatt Appearance For Crown Jewel
A Bray Wyatt promo segment has been announced for Saturday's Crown Jewel premium live event. WWE made the announcement during the 10/31 episode of "WWE Raw" in Dallas, Texas, revealing that Wyatt will be in attendance for WWE's big event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Shortly thereafter, WWE's Twitter account wrote the following: "What will Bray Wyatt have to say THIS SATURDAY at #WWECrownJewel?"
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar appear ahead of Crown Jewel battles
Two of WWE's biggest stars are set to appear on Monday night's edition of Raw. Both Brock Lesnar and undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns will be in the building less than a week before both take part in big matches at Saturday's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Reigns...
How Did WWE Do Without Vince McMahon? | WWE Q3 2022 Earnings Call | Nick Khan & Stephanie McMahon
Nick Khan, Stephanie McMahon and others on the WWE Q3 earnings call!
WWE Live Event Results From Stuttgart, Germany (10/31): Sami Zayn Teams Up With The Usos
On October 31, WWE held a live event from Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, Germany. In the main event, Braun Strowman and the New Day faced Sami Zayn and The Usos. The results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam, are as follows:. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) defeated The Brawling Brutes (Butch...
WWE NXT REPORT: MEN'S TAG TITLE MATCH, A YEAR OF MANDY, A BAD FALL FOR TRUTH, THE SCHISM SPEAKS, AND MORE
Your announcers are Vic Joseph and Booker T. NXT Men’s Champion Bron Breakker makes his way to the ring. Bron says Halloween Havoc was a monumental night for the locker room, not just him. Wes Lee became North American Champion. Julius Creed . . . Pretty Deadly interrupt Bron...
WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS FROM DALLAS
*WWE NXT's Kiana James pinned Dana Brooke. *WWE NXT's Von Wagner and Duke Hudson vs. R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin. The idea was Benjamin wasn't there so it was a handicap match for Truth. Shelton arrived mid-match. Truth and Benjamin get the win.
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
On last night's Raw Talk, Drew McIntyre was announced for This Wednesday's episode of The Bump along with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi.
WWE STAR TO APPEAR ON SEASON PREMIERE OF 'YOUNG ROCK' THIS FRIDAY
WWE's Becky Lynch, billed under her given name of Rebecca Quinn, will be playing rock star Cyndi Lauper in the season premiere of Young Rock season three. The plot of the first episode deals with a party Lauper throws around Wrestlemania 1. Hulk Hogan, Mr. T, Vince McMahon, Lou Albano and Liberace will also be portrayed in the episode, which is set in 1985. When the series was being cast, Lauper was listed as a possible recurring character, so this may not be Lynch's only appearance in the series.
New Title Match Revealed for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card
New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss will make their first title defense at WWE Crown Jewel. The main event of last night’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special saw Asuka and Bliss defeat Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Now WWE has announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch in the Kingdom.
THIS WEEK'S WWE NETWORK & PEACOCK ADDITIONS
WWE NXT (11/1/22) WWE This is Awesome: Most Awesome WWE Champions – 10 am. ET. WWE Main Event (10/20/22)
WWE RAW Results – October 31, 2022
WWE RAW Results – October 31, 2022. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir vs. Nikki Cross. Match starts off with Bianca BelAir sends Nikki Cross into the corner. She delivers several shoulders to her midsection before Cross looks for a roll up. BelAir blocks it and delivers a shoulder tackle. Cross hits a crossbody, then fires off several right hands and kicks. Cross sends BelAir into the top turnbuckle face first, but BelAir fires back with a back elbow and a dropkick. BelAir delivers a fallaway slam, but Cross pulls her onto the apron and slams her leg into it. She hits several forearms that sends us to a break.
NEW WWE WOMEN'S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS CROWNED
Alexa Bliss and Asuka defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions in the main event of tonight's Monday Night Raw.
BY THE NUMBERS 661
Possible Spoiler On Plans For WWE Raw Tonight
Tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw will be the go-home show for Crown Jewel, and some big names are confirmed for Raw such as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Fightful Select is reporting that a Halloween party complete with costumes is set for tonight’s show. One idea pitched had Matt Riddle dressing up as Ezekiel. Elias, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Alexa Bliss and R-Truth are set to be at the show.
WWE NXT’s Von Wagner Makes Cameo Appearance On Monday Night RAW
WWE NXT Superstar Von Wagner was spotted on last night’s episode of RAW, marking his first appearance on the red brand. Wagner, the son of WWE alum Beau Beverly, joined WWE as part of NXT 2.0 in September 2021. On RAW, Wagner was seen as part of the crowd...
WWE NXT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker returns. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose celebrates a year as champion. *Grayson Waller vs. R-Truth. *A sit-down interview with The Schism. *Thea Hail vs. Kiana James. *Odyssey Jones returns to the ring.
WWE AT MSG, MADUSA, SAPOLSKY, BUSHWHACKERS MEMOIR AND MORE
There were no matches after Raw went off the air in Dallas. Locally advertised for the 12/26 WWE return to Madison Square Garden are Drew McIntyre, The Usos, Braun Strowman, Liv Morgan, Sheamus, The Brawling Brutes, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, Karrion Kross and The New Day. WWE's Gabe Sapolsky was...
