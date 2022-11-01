ALEXANDRIA, La. - The LSUA College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics has partnered with the City of Alexandria and the Alexandria Zoo to offer a unique and innovative Zoo Sciences concentration. In the first of its kind in Louisiana, and among less than 10 programs nationwide, the LSUA Zoo Sciences Concentration within the Bachelor of Science in Biology degree program will prepare graduates to enter the rewarding field of zoo management.

