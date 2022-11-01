Read full article on original website
NSU Demons prepare to face SLC newcomer Texas A&M-Commerce
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Northwestern State Demons are coming off of their bye week still No. 1 in the Southland Conference and will be on the road to face newcomer Texas A&M-Commerce on the road this weekend, for the first time since 2008, and the first time in the Southland Conference.
2nd half surge helps LSUA remain unbeaten to start the season
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals wrapped up their three-game homestand to begin the 2022-2023 campaign undefeated after a 92-67 win over ETBU Wednesday night. After holding on to a 51-44 lead at the half, the Tigers cut the deficit down to just five a few minutes into the second half.
Capt. Ron Parker – Golden Shield Winner
Northwood Lena Head Coach Tommy Moore discusses upcoming playoff chances
Guilty verdict announced in October 2004 homicide of Courtney Coco in Alexandria, Louisiana
It has been more than 18 years since 19-year-old Courtney Coco was found murdered inside an abandoned building near Winnie, Texas – about 200 miles away from her Alexandria, Louisiana home – on October 4, 2004. An autopsy conducted the next day could not determine Courtney’s cause of...
NSU's Hansel Emmanuel: A Goal in Arm's Reach
Louisiana to receive $422,255 to monitor air quality in Alexandria, Pineville area
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/AP) - The Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday that it is awarding grants for projects to monitor air quality in 37 states. The over $53 million in funds includes multiple grants in Louisiana, including one that focuses on central Louisiana’s air quality. Specifically, Louisiana will receive $422,255...
MISSING TEEN: Melvina Bush of Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Melvina Bush, 14. She is described as being approximately 5’2” and weighs about 150 pounds. She has been missing approximately five days and was last seen in the vicinity of Levin Street near 15th Street.
MISSING TEEN: Janiya Turner of Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Janiya Turner, 15. She is described as being approximately 5’6” and weighs about 170 pounds. She has been missing approximately two days and was last seen in the vicinity of England Drive near Loblolly Lane.
Hansel Enmanuel’s early struggles have helped make him the star we see today
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - NSU’s Hansel Enmanuel was born to be a star but had some early problems along the way. He was born in the Dominican Republic and grew up watching his dad play basketball, which pushed him to be on the court. But, basketball did not solve...
Critics Choice location on Rue Verdun set to close
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Critics Choice restaurant location located on Rue Verdun in Alexandria will be closing its doors on Nov. 12. The announcement was made on the restaurant’s Facebook page. It comes after 37 years of service from the restaurant. The location at 415 Murray Street will...
LSUA partners with the Alexandria Zoo to offer new Zoo Sciences concentration
ALEXANDRIA, La. - The LSUA College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics has partnered with the City of Alexandria and the Alexandria Zoo to offer a unique and innovative Zoo Sciences concentration. In the first of its kind in Louisiana, and among less than 10 programs nationwide, the LSUA Zoo Sciences Concentration within the Bachelor of Science in Biology degree program will prepare graduates to enter the rewarding field of zoo management.
City of Alexandria to observe Veterans Day
ALEXANDRIA, La. - The City of Alexandria offices, including City Hall, Customer Service, the Animal Shelter, Public Works and other departments, will close in observance of Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Bus Service. ATRANS buses will not run Friday, Nov. 11. Regular service will resume Saturday, Nov. 12. Sanitation...
Early voting on the uptick
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Early voting in the Nov. 8 primary election wrapped up on Tuesday, Nov. 2. The numbers are in, and they are looking on the uptick for a non-presidential year and are the highest in at least a decade. For 2022, there are a total of...
Pinecrest audit: Discrepancy in former PSSC police captain’s COVID-19 overtime
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A recent audit from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office found that between July 2020 and December 2021, a former Pinecrest Supports and Services Center police captain was paid $15,099 for 391 hours of COVID-19 overtime that he either did not work or was not properly screened for.
Serving Cenla Part I: Mission of the Manna House
Louisiana man found dead at base of tree stand at national park
A man from Scott, Louisiana was found dead at the base of his tree stand in the Kisatchie National Forest
2022 Ville Platte Mayor Candidates
Four people are running to be Mayor of the city of Ville Platte. Those four candidates are: Karl Bordelon, Renee Brown, Jennifer Vidrine and Ryan Leday Williams.
Demolition for abandoned Alexandria hotel on North MacArthur could soon be approved
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One of Alexandria’s worst eye sores, as it pertains to blighted and abandoned properties, may soon be demolished if it gets approval from the Alexandria City Council. Coming in from Pineville on North MacArthur Drive, one of the first buildings that drivers, tourists and residents...
Natchitoches woman dies in crash on Hwy 71
WINN PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches woman died in a crash Monday morning near the Natchitoches Parish and Winn Parish line. Louisiana State Police said that Kelly Allen, 44, of Natchitoches, was driving a 2008 Ford F-150 on Hwy 71 around 7:30 a.m. when she lost control of her vehicle, exited the roadway and struck a guardrail before overturning into Saline Bayou.
