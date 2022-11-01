ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

kalb.com

NSU Demons prepare to face SLC newcomer Texas A&M-Commerce

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Northwestern State Demons are coming off of their bye week still No. 1 in the Southland Conference and will be on the road to face newcomer Texas A&M-Commerce on the road this weekend, for the first time since 2008, and the first time in the Southland Conference.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

2nd half surge helps LSUA remain unbeaten to start the season

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals wrapped up their three-game homestand to begin the 2022-2023 campaign undefeated after a 92-67 win over ETBU Wednesday night. After holding on to a 51-44 lead at the half, the Tigers cut the deficit down to just five a few minutes into the second half.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Capt. Ron Parker – Golden Shield Winner

ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

NSU's Hansel Emmanuel: A Goal in Arm's Reach

NATCHITOCHES, LA
cenlanow.com

MISSING TEEN: Melvina Bush of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Melvina Bush, 14. She is described as being approximately 5’2” and weighs about 150 pounds. She has been missing approximately five days and was last seen in the vicinity of Levin Street near 15th Street.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

MISSING TEEN: Janiya Turner of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Janiya Turner, 15. She is described as being approximately 5’6” and weighs about 170 pounds. She has been missing approximately two days and was last seen in the vicinity of England Drive near Loblolly Lane.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Critics Choice location on Rue Verdun set to close

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Critics Choice restaurant location located on Rue Verdun in Alexandria will be closing its doors on Nov. 12. The announcement was made on the restaurant’s Facebook page. It comes after 37 years of service from the restaurant. The location at 415 Murray Street will...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

LSUA partners with the Alexandria Zoo to offer new Zoo Sciences concentration

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The LSUA College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics has partnered with the City of Alexandria and the Alexandria Zoo to offer a unique and innovative Zoo Sciences concentration. In the first of its kind in Louisiana, and among less than 10 programs nationwide, the LSUA Zoo Sciences Concentration within the Bachelor of Science in Biology degree program will prepare graduates to enter the rewarding field of zoo management.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

City of Alexandria to observe Veterans Day

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The City of Alexandria offices, including City Hall, Customer Service, the Animal Shelter, Public Works and other departments, will close in observance of Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Bus Service. ATRANS buses will not run Friday, Nov. 11. Regular service will resume Saturday, Nov. 12. Sanitation...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Early voting on the uptick

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Early voting in the Nov. 8 primary election wrapped up on Tuesday, Nov. 2. The numbers are in, and they are looking on the uptick for a non-presidential year and are the highest in at least a decade. For 2022, there are a total of...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Serving Cenla Part I: Mission of the Manna House

ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Natchitoches woman dies in crash on Hwy 71

WINN PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches woman died in a crash Monday morning near the Natchitoches Parish and Winn Parish line. Louisiana State Police said that Kelly Allen, 44, of Natchitoches, was driving a 2008 Ford F-150 on Hwy 71 around 7:30 a.m. when she lost control of her vehicle, exited the roadway and struck a guardrail before overturning into Saline Bayou.
NATCHITOCHES, LA

