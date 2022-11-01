Read full article on original website
Related
stillrealtous.com
Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw
This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was a special Halloween edition of the show, and it was also the go-home Raw before the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Asuka and Alexa Bliss in the main event, and new champions were crowned on Monday night.
wrestlinginc.com
The Bloodline Lose To SmackDown Heel Faction At WWE Live Event
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and their younger brother, Solo Sikoa, lost a rare match at a WWE live event Tuesday night. According to results shared by Wrestling BodySlam, The Bloodline was defeated by Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci of Imperium in a six-man match held at the Westfalenhallen arena in Dortmund, Germany.
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Makes History After Winning WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles On RAW
Asuka is one of the most respected members of Monday Night RAW’s women’s division. The Empress of Tomorrow was also one of the highlights of the women’s division on RAW throughout the pandemic. She also achieved a unique milestone in WWE recently. After a brief hiatus, Asuka...
tjrwrestling.net
Alexa Bliss And Asuka Win WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
And new! Alexa Bliss and Asuka are now your WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions!. From the get-go, it would be a very intense and physical match between Alexa Bliss/Asuka and Dakota Kai/IYO Sky of Damage CTRL, with strikes being blown from both sides. Asuka and IYO SKY would have...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Bray Wyatt Appearance For Crown Jewel
A Bray Wyatt promo segment has been announced for Saturday's Crown Jewel premium live event. WWE made the announcement during the 10/31 episode of "WWE Raw" in Dallas, Texas, revealing that Wyatt will be in attendance for WWE's big event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Shortly thereafter, WWE's Twitter account wrote the following: "What will Bray Wyatt have to say THIS SATURDAY at #WWECrownJewel?"
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Explains Why Brock Lesnar Feud Will Continue Past WWE Crown Jewel
We are just days away from WWE's Crown Jewel event this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and despite outside worries, everything looks to go ahead as scheduled, with the card featuring marquee match-ups such as Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Alexa Bliss and Asuka defending their newly-won Women's Tag Team Titles against Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.
411mania.com
WWE Live Results 10.31.22 From Stuttgart, Germany: Six-Man Tag Main Event, More
WWE held a live event in Stuttgart, Germany on Monday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Street Fight: Liv Morgan defeated Natalya & Shayna Baszler. * WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER defeated Shinsuke Nakamura & Ricochet. *...
WWE rumors roundup: Kevin Owens and Sasha Banks updates
With an unexpected change in regime, the WWE rumors mill is as active as ever as company legend Triple H
itrwrestling.com
Triple H Confronts Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley On WWE Raw
Brock Lesnar shocked the world when he returned on the season premiere of WWE Raw. He hadn’t been seen since his loss to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, and on October 10th, he made his way back to the red brand to attack then-United States Champion Bobby Lashley. After delivering multiple F5’s, Lesnar locked in the Kimura. Because of the damage to his arm, Lashley was unable to apply the Hurt Lock during his United States Championship match with Seth Rollins, and he was defeated following multiple Stomps.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Believes WWE 'Missed The Boat' With Top AEW Star
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle believes a current AEW star could have become something more in WWE. "He [Claudio Castagnoli] should have been a five-time world champion before he left WWE," Angle said on "The Kurt Angle Show." "Not once did they give him the world title. I'm really surprised because that kid can do it all in the ring. He is the pound-for-pound strongest wrestler I've ever seen. The stuff he does in that ring is incredible ... He's Superman. He's the real-life Superman."
ringsidenews.com
ODB Claims Someone Turned Down Offer For WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
WWE kicked off the year in a huge way as they essentially opened up The Forbidden Door by allowing Mickie James to compete in the Royal Rumble. At the time, she was the Knockouts Champion and part of Impact Wrestling. Someone also seemingly blocked ODB from competing in the Royal Rumble as well.
PWMania
Videos: Brock Lesnar Attacks Adam Pearce in Dark Segment at WWE RAW
Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley engaged in a final brawl on Monday’s Crown Jewel edition of the WWE RAW Halloween special before their upcoming match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Lashley was mic’d up backstage for a split-screen interview with Lesnar, but The Beast instead invited Lashley to...
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – October 31, 2022
WWE RAW Results – October 31, 2022. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir vs. Nikki Cross. Match starts off with Bianca BelAir sends Nikki Cross into the corner. She delivers several shoulders to her midsection before Cross looks for a roll up. BelAir blocks it and delivers a shoulder tackle. Cross hits a crossbody, then fires off several right hands and kicks. Cross sends BelAir into the top turnbuckle face first, but BelAir fires back with a back elbow and a dropkick. BelAir delivers a fallaway slam, but Cross pulls her onto the apron and slams her leg into it. She hits several forearms that sends us to a break.
Pro Wrestling Insider
GOOD NEWS FOR WWE - SMACKDOWN WILL NOT BE MOVED THIS WEEK
Major League Baseball opted to postpone tonight's World Series Game 3 tonight due to rain in Philadelphia. The updated schedule for the World Series will mean that Philadelphia and Houston will not play this Friday, so Smackdown will air on FOX this week. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FIVE TALENTS RELEASED FROM WWE NXT THIS MORNING
PWInsider.com has confirmed WWE NXT releases are currently underway and have confirmed the following talents are no longer with World Wrestling Entertainment. -Bodhi Hayward, who had been seen most recently in Andre Chase University and was a standout in those vigettes with his facial reactions. He was apparently written off TV with the storyline being Duke Hudson has taken him out.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE AT MSG, MADUSA, SAPOLSKY, BUSHWHACKERS MEMOIR AND MORE
There were no matches after Raw went off the air in Dallas. Locally advertised for the 12/26 WWE return to Madison Square Garden are Drew McIntyre, The Usos, Braun Strowman, Liv Morgan, Sheamus, The Brawling Brutes, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, Karrion Kross and The New Day. WWE's Gabe Sapolsky was...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS FROM DALLAS
*WWE NXT's Kiana James pinned Dana Brooke. *WWE NXT's Von Wagner and Duke Hudson vs. R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin. The idea was Benjamin wasn't there so it was a handicap match for Truth. Shelton arrived mid-match. Truth and Benjamin get the win. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE BLOODLINE VS. IMPERIUM: 11/1 WWE IN DORTMUND, GERMANY RESULTS
I attended WWE event here in Dortmund, Germany at Westfalenhalle. The big news was Imperium fought and defeated The Bloodline as represented by Usos and Solo Sikoa. Sami Zayn was not in the main event as he fought and lost to Braun Strowman. Drew McIntyre defeats Karrion Kross. In a...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Title Match Revealed for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card
New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss will make their first title defense at WWE Crown Jewel. The main event of last night’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special saw Asuka and Bliss defeat Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Now WWE has announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch in the Kingdom.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES
PJ Black vs. Yuya Uemura from the X-Division Championship will air on this Thursday's edition of BTI - Before the Impact. Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan this Thursday on Impact on AXS is their first-ever singles match. Tommy Dreamer celebrated the 33rd Anniversary of his in-ring career this past Friday.
Comments / 0