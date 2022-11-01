Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
GAME CHANGER WRESTLING SIGNS STREAMING DEAL WITH FITE+, 7 DAY FREE TRIAL AVAILABLE
The modern era’s indie wrestling phenomenon now exclusively available on FITE’s subscription service; GCW puts on more shows globally than any other pro wrestling promotion, and now you can see them live (and over 200 past events) for one low monthly rate. New York, NY (November 1, 2022)...
tjrwrestling.net
Matt Cardona Names GCW The Third Biggest Wrestling Promotion In USA
If you ask Matt Cardona who is the biggest promotion behind WWE and AEW, he’ll tell you it’s GCW. Throughout his career, Matt Cardona has worked in multiple promotions, including World Wrestling Entertainment, All Elite Wrestling and IMPACT Wrestling. However, when it comes to being the third biggest promotion behind WWE and AEW, Cardona believes that label belongs to Game Changer Wrestling.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW BATTLE RIOT STREAMING TONIGHT AT 8 PM ON PRO WRESTLING TV
Major League Wrestling will kick off their new "season" tonight, streaming the Battle Riot IV event from NYC's Melrose Ballroom for free on Pro Wrestling TV, their new streaming partner. The 40 competitor 2022 MLW Battle Riot bout, featuring Rumble like entrances, will feature Killer (Karrion) Kross, Jacob Fatu, MLW...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FIVE TALENTS RELEASED FROM WWE NXT THIS MORNING
PWInsider.com has confirmed WWE NXT releases are currently underway and have confirmed the following talents are no longer with World Wrestling Entertainment. -Bodhi Hayward, who had been seen most recently in Andre Chase University and was a standout in those vigettes with his facial reactions. He was apparently written off TV with the storyline being Duke Hudson has taken him out.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AUDIENCE FOR SECOND EPISODE OF VH-1'S SURREAL LIFE WITH THE FORMER LANA IS...
The second episode of VH-1's revived reality series The Surrreal Life, which features the former Lana, CJ Perry and Dennis Rodman among the cast, garnered 305,000 viewers last night at 9 PM EST. That was down from the premiere episode, which garnered 433,000. Date Surreal Life Audience 18-49 Rating. 10/24/22...
Pro Wrestling Insider
HAPPY HALLOWEEN FROM NIKKI CROSS, MAIN EVENT LINEUP FOR THURSDAY & MORE
Add Titus O'Neil to the list of those heading to Saudi Arabia for WWE this week. *R-Truth & Shelton Benjamin vs. Duke Hudson & Von Wagner. *Dana Brooke vs. Kiana James. Steven Fernandes sent the following...Deadline reported that Nick Kroll, Kristofer Hivju, Wesley Kimmel and Mary Elizabeth Ellis have joined the cast of Dwayne Johnson's 'Red One' joining previously announced Chris Evans, Lucy Liu and Kiernan Shipka.
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER PRESIDENT OF POP TV PLACED IN CHARGE OF CW NETWORK
Deadline.com is reporting that Brad Schwartz, who was Pop TV President during the TNA Impact run for that cable network and was a huge supporter of the company at the time, has been named the new President of CW Entertainment. He will be responsible for overseeing all of the programming decisions for the CW, which was recently purchased by Nexstar, going forward.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SAMI CALLIHAN'S WRESTLING REVOLVER JOINS FITE+ STREAMING SERVICE, MOXLEY TO APPEAR AT NOVEMBER EVENT & MORE
Sami Callihan's Wrestling Revolver is the latest promotion to sign up with the FITE+ streaming service hosted by FITE.TV:. AEW Champion Jon Moxley will be appearing at their November event:. The promotion's 12/3 event in Iowa will feature Rey Fenix vs. Zachary Wentz for the first time ever. If you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STAR TO APPEAR ON SEASON PREMIERE OF 'YOUNG ROCK' THIS FRIDAY
WWE's Becky Lynch, billed under her given name of Rebecca Quinn, will be playing rock star Cyndi Lauper in the season premiere of Young Rock season three. The plot of the first episode deals with a party Lauper throws around Wrestlemania 1. Hulk Hogan, Mr. T, Vince McMahon, Lou Albano and Liberace will also be portrayed in the episode, which is set in 1985. When the series was being cast, Lauper was listed as a possible recurring character, so this may not be Lynch's only appearance in the series.
Pro Wrestling Insider
KENN DOANE & BEYOND WRESTLING PARTNER TO LAUNCH BEYOND INSTITUTE OF WRESTLING IN NEW ENGLAND
Beyond Wrestling & Kenn Doane partner to form Beyond Institute of Pro Wrestling. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE ANNOUNCES DETAILS ON THREE NEW TV SHOWS
During the earnings call for their 2022 Third Quarter Earnings this evening, WWE's Nick Khan revealed the following new television projects:. *A WWE "talent search" series localized for Africa as part of their new deal announced today for the Sub-Sahara African region. They will be filming in Nigeria shortly. There is no word if the project will make it Stateside.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT'S SET FOR THE NEXT MONTH ON 'TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES'
The upcoming schedule ot Tales from the Territories episodes on Vice TV:. Tonight - Stampede Wrestling. 11/8 - Polynesian Pro Wrestling. 11/15 - Portland Wrestling. 11/22 - World Class Championship Wrestling. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
Butch on his name change, working with Sheamus and much more! | FULL EP | Out of Character. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
*AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy & The Best Friends vs. Ari Daivari & Sonny Kiss & Tony Deppen. *AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm vs. Diamante. *Nyla Rose vs. Leva Bates. *Dean Alexander vs. Kip Sabian. *Marina Shafir vs. Kennedi Copeland. *Dante Martin vs. Encore. *Danhausen vs. Jon Cruz. *The...
Pro Wrestling Insider
PWMania
Details on Jeff Jarrett’s AEW Deal, Set to Work Behind the Scenes to Expand Live Events
AEW President Tony Khan revealed on his Twitter account that Jarrett has signed a full-time contract with AEW. Jarrett made his AEW debut on Dynamite this week. He smashed Darby Allin over the head with a guitar. In addition to this ongoing storyline, Jarrett will be hard at work behind...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT WILL OPEN THIS WEEK'S TV EPISODE & MORE IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES
Kenny King vs. Speedball Mike Bailey will open this Thursday's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Tasha Steelz will be spotlighted on Thursday's Impact in 60 on AXS TV. Desmond Wolfe aka Nigel McGuinness will be spotlighted on 11/10. Impact Wrestling has released an official t-shirt supporting Joe...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE WE DON'T NEED NO STINKIN' NAME SHOW IS NOW ONLINE
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW AGE OUTLAWS REUNITE & MORE AEW NOTES AND NEWS
Shawn Spears is on the latest episode of The Sessions with Renée Paquette podcast. Spears talks about how he feels about becoming a father, dealing with the recent passing of his mother, his Flatbacks school with Tyler Breeze, goals he would like to accomplish before he retires, who he would pick on his ultimate dream roster, and more.
