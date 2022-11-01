ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

Former police officer sentenced to probation for sex offenses

By Logan Smith
 2 days ago

Retired police officer Wayne Nelson convicted of sexual assault 00:23

A judge Friday sentenced a former police officer to five years probation for sex offenses committed against two female roommates.

Wayne Darrell Nelson, 70, must also register as a sex offender.

Nelson was convicted by a Jefferson County jury in August on three counts of unlawful sexual contact. He was acquitted by that jury of sexual assault against a third female tenant or roommate.

The case was tried by prosecutors from the same office in which Nelson worked previously as a criminal investigator, according to the 1st Judicial District Attorney's Office, from 2008 to 2014.

Wayne Nelson 1st Judicial District Attorney's Office

Nelson was also taught concealed carry weapons courses and a self defense class for women in 2018 and 2020 when the offenses were alleged to have occurred.

Nelson worked for multiple police departments, according to the DA's Office, most notably in Westminster.

The victims told JeffCo detectives that they were initially scared to report Mr. Nelson's conduct because he was a
retired law enforcement officer.

