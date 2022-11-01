ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

The potential pitfalls of a home septic tank

If you are shopping for a house, make sure you have an up-to-date property line survey and you understand the ins and outs of septic tanks. A recent homebuyer in Empire Point had to learn the hard way the difficulty and costs of replacing the septic tank in her yard.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

JBA Board of Governors: Florida’s evolving criminal justice laws

Florida’s criminal justice system is a constant focus of our Legislature, the acts of which often reflect shifts in public opinion. In 2018, Floridians passed Amendment 4 to restore voting rights to those with prior felony convictions after completion of their sentences. In 2019, reform package HB 7125 was...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy