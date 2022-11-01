On the Nov. 3 episode of The Kardashians, sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian met up for lunch just days before their trial against Blac Chyna was set to begin. “The mother of my brother’s daughter is suing me, Kylie [Jenner], Kimberly and my mom for defamation and interference with a contract,” Khloe explained. “The trial starts next week. She is saying that the Rob & Chyna show didn’t get a second season because we interfered with it. Not because they weren’t in a relationship anymore…”

