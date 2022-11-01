Read full article on original website
50 Cent Dismisses Son Marquise’s Child Support Remarks: “You’re 25 years old!”
After dropping a subtle response to his son’s child support claims, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has directly addressed his 25-year-old son, Marquise, via social media. In a clip posted to the Queens rapper’s Instagram account Thursday (Oct. 13), 50 is seen working out, and then relaxing in a hot tub as the news plays in the background. Soon, a “breaking news” story consisting of Marquise’s recent interview — where he claims he received $6700/month in child support from the Power creator — hits 50’s screen, leading him to immediately turn off the tube. More from VIBE.comMarquise Jackson Speaks On Extending...
Nipsey Hussle’s Brother Reveals Family Is Still Fighting Late Rapper’s Ex Tanisha Over Custody Of His 13-Year-Old Daughter
Nipsey Hussle’s brother Sam Asghedom revealed the family is still at war with the late rapper’s ex Tanisha Foster over custody of his daughter Emani, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Sam filed a third status report as part of his brother’s probate case....
Domestic Violence Case Against Tekashi 6ix9ine’s GF Dropped Due to Rapper Not Cooperating with Prosecutors
The domestic violence case against Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend, Jade, has been tossed out. According to TMZ, the case was dismissed, which included a domestic violence charge, and was tossed out because 69 would not cooperate with law enforcement. According to Jade’s attorney Steven Bell, prosecutors reviewed the case and...
50 Cent’s Son Marquise, 25, Slams Rapper As ‘Entitled’ For His Previous Low Child Support Payments
50 Cent, 47, may brag about living large, but his son Marquise, 25, says the “In Da Club” rapper should be embarrassed by how little he was paying in child support. The rapper’s son slammed his Grammy-winning dad as “entitled” in an Oct. 10, 2022 Instagram post, where he also mocked his pop by offering him $6700 (or one child support payment) in exchange for an entire day of his time.
Al B. Sure! out of 2-month coma, son confirms
Al B. Sure! is now out of the hospital after being in a coma for two months, according to his son. Al B. Sure Jr. His son started the post off by thanking everyone for his birthday wishes. “Thank your every 1 for the bday wishes!!” his son posted. “Been...
Soulja Boy Claims Another First Involving His Newborn Baby
Soulja Boy has once again claimed to be the first rapper to do something. On Sunday (October 30), Big Draco hopped on his Instagram Story to show off his newborn baby along with his fatherly-appropriate attire, which he asserts he is the first rapper to utilize to cradle his child.
Khloe Kardashian Admits Blac Chyna Trial Was ‘Stressful’: ‘She’s Suing Us While Dream Is At My House’
On the Nov. 3 episode of The Kardashians, sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian met up for lunch just days before their trial against Blac Chyna was set to begin. “The mother of my brother’s daughter is suing me, Kylie [Jenner], Kimberly and my mom for defamation and interference with a contract,” Khloe explained. “The trial starts next week. She is saying that the Rob & Chyna show didn’t get a second season because we interfered with it. Not because they weren’t in a relationship anymore…”
R&B Singer and Songwriter Joyce Sims Has Reportedly Passed Away at 63
R&B singer and songwriter Joyce Sims, best known for the hit song “Come Into My Life,” has reportedly passed away. Joyce was only 63 years old. Joyce, who is also known for charting in the U.S and U.K. Top 10 and Top 20 lists, had her death announced by family members on Facebook.
Takeoff Dead at 28: Khloe Kardashian, Teyana Taylor, Ja Rule and More Celebs Pay Tribute to Migos Rapper
Takeoff, one third of the group Migos, died early Tuesday morning after a fatal shooting in Houston, Texas, according to multiple reports. The rapper, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28. A representative for Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed Takeoff's death to the Associated Press.
Inside Teen Mom Chelsea Houska’s ex Adam Lind’s new life with shocking career & humble home 5 years after quitting show
TEEN Mom Chelsea Houska’s ex-boyfriend Adam Lind has a new life with a surprising career and humble home five years after he quit the MTV show. The U.S. Sun previously reported Adam, 31, was arrested on May 26, 2022 for a January 11, 2021 bench warrant for failing to pay child support in his case with Chelsea, 31.
DaBaby’s Alleged Battery Victim Demands Lawsuit Move Forward Despite Rapper’s Plea
DaBaby’s alleged battery victim has demanded his $100k+ lawsuit move forward despite the rapper’s plea to put it on pause, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the accuser, Gary Pager, rushed to court days after DaBaby made his plea. As RadarOnline.com first reported, last week, DaBaby and his lawyers rushed to court pleading for a civil lawsuit accusing the rapper of battery to be put on hold — until his criminal case related to the same event is resolved. Last year, DaBaby [real name: Jonathan Kirk] was sued Pager. In court documents, Pager said he owned a...
Tory Lanez Starts House Arrest With Ankle Monitor Amid Megan Thee Stallion Case
Tory Lanez was recently ordered to house arrest before the Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial and was spotted coming out of the Corrective Solution facility in Los Angeles yesterday with all smiles. Corrective Solution, where people under court supervision go for GPS, alcohol, and drug monitoring, is where Lanez had...
Terrence Howard Couldn’t Focus on His Acting in ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’ Because of 50 Cent
Terrence Howard had an interesting encounter with 50 Cent the first time they met on the set of ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’.
Monica Seemingly Speaks on Speculation She’s Dating Kodak Black
Days after Monica celebrated her birthday by going on a date with Kodak Black, the R&B legend is shutting down rumors of a budding romance. Monica took to Twitter on Thursday to set the record straight about her and Kodak. “Bill & Shimmy My Heart,” she wrote, referring to Kodak...
Widow of late Tupac Shakur producer sues over royalties
The widow of a musician and producer who worked with Tupac Shakur is seeking royalties she alleges the company formed by the late rapper’s mother is refusing to pay under a contract. Plaintiff Capucine Jackson, the widow of Johnny Lee Jackson, is seeking at least $500,000 in her breach-of-contract...
Bow Wow Talks "After Happily Ever After"
Can your ex help you find new love? That’s the question BET’s dating show “After Happily Ever After” sets out to answer and we chatted with the show’s host Bow Wow about all that the series has to offer!. Bow Wow Talks About Why He’s...
Teresa Caldwell, Bow Wow’s Mom, Gets Candid About Surviving Domestic Violence
In her newly re-released book, "I Once Was Her," Caldwell bravely shares her story with ESSENCE to inspire others during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Teresa Caldwell can call herself a domestic violence survivor—and an author—helping other women overcome emotional and physical abuse. Caldwell re-released her book I Once Was Her, which details her life story, her experience with intimate partner violence, and how she fought to overcome her trauma. In addition to her advocacy work, the multi-hyphenate is the former momager to her son Bow Wow and an entrepreneur.
Teen Mom’s Leah Messer Recruits Friends to Seemingly Shade Ex Jaylan Mobley
Holding grudges? Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer seemingly shaded her ex-fiancée Jaylan Mobley three weeks after they called off their engagement. Leah, 30, took to TikTok on Wednesday, November 2, to post a video of herself walking and smiling at the camera. “I asked my friends to send me a video of them snatching a plate from my ex,” text on the screen read as she zoomed in on her face.
Charges dismissed in theft case against Marvel Comics patriarch Stan Lee's former manager
A Los Angeles judge on Tuesday declared a mistrial and dismissed theft charges against the former manager to the late Marvel Comics pioneer Stan Lee. Keya Morgan had pleaded not guilty to three counts of grand theft from an elder after prosecutors alleged he stole more than $200,000 in proceeds of memorabilia sales from Lee before his 2018 death.
‘My Sister Liv,’ Powerful Doc About Teen Suicide Epidemic, Unveils Trailer and Q&A (Exclusive)
A late-breaking contender in this year’s best documentary feature Oscar race is My Sister Liv, a deeply powerful and moving film about the struggles of one young woman from Boulder, Colorado, Liv Kunik, that also speaks to the larger teen suicide epidemic in America and the rest of the world. The film, directed by Alan Hicks, the Australian Grammy-winning director of the acclaimed music docs Keep On Keepin’ On and Quincy, and produced by Paula DuPré Pesmen, whose past credits include the Oscar-winning doc The Cove and three of the Harry Potter films, had its world premiere at July’s Karlovy Vary...
