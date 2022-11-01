ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vibe

50 Cent Dismisses Son Marquise’s Child Support Remarks: “You’re 25 years old!”

After dropping a subtle response to his son’s child support claims, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has directly addressed his 25-year-old son, Marquise, via social media. In a clip posted to the Queens rapper’s Instagram account Thursday (Oct. 13), 50 is seen working out, and then relaxing in a hot tub as the news plays in the background. Soon, a “breaking news” story consisting of Marquise’s recent interview — where he claims he received $6700/month in child support from the Power creator — hits 50’s screen, leading him to immediately turn off the tube. More from VIBE.comMarquise Jackson Speaks On Extending...
HollywoodLife

50 Cent’s Son Marquise, 25, Slams Rapper As ‘Entitled’ For His Previous Low Child Support Payments

50 Cent, 47, may brag about living large, but his son Marquise, 25, says the “In Da Club” rapper should be embarrassed by how little he was paying in child support. The rapper’s son slammed his Grammy-winning dad as “entitled” in an Oct. 10, 2022 Instagram post, where he also mocked his pop by offering him $6700 (or one child support payment) in exchange for an entire day of his time.
rolling out

Al B. Sure! out of 2-month coma, son confirms

Al B. Sure! is now out of the hospital after being in a coma for two months, according to his son. Al B. Sure Jr. His son started the post off by thanking everyone for his birthday wishes. “Thank your every 1 for the bday wishes!!” his son posted. “Been...
HipHopDX.com

Soulja Boy Claims Another First Involving His Newborn Baby

Soulja Boy has once again claimed to be the first rapper to do something. On Sunday (October 30), Big Draco hopped on his Instagram Story to show off his newborn baby along with his fatherly-appropriate attire, which he asserts he is the first rapper to utilize to cradle his child.
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Admits Blac Chyna Trial Was ‘Stressful’: ‘She’s Suing Us While Dream Is At My House’

On the Nov. 3 episode of The Kardashians, sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian met up for lunch just days before their trial against Blac Chyna was set to begin. “The mother of my brother’s daughter is suing me, Kylie [Jenner], Kimberly and my mom for defamation and interference with a contract,” Khloe explained. “The trial starts next week. She is saying that the Rob & Chyna show didn’t get a second season because we interfered with it. Not because they weren’t in a relationship anymore…”
RadarOnline

DaBaby’s Alleged Battery Victim Demands Lawsuit Move Forward Despite Rapper’s Plea

DaBaby’s alleged battery victim has demanded his $100k+ lawsuit move forward despite the rapper’s plea to put it on pause, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the accuser, Gary Pager, rushed to court days after DaBaby made his plea. As RadarOnline.com first reported, last week, DaBaby and his lawyers rushed to court pleading for a civil lawsuit accusing the rapper of battery to be put on hold — until his criminal case related to the same event is resolved. Last year, DaBaby [real name: Jonathan Kirk] was sued Pager. In court documents, Pager said he owned a...
Complex

Monica Seemingly Speaks on Speculation She’s Dating Kodak Black

Days after Monica celebrated her birthday by going on a date with Kodak Black, the R&B legend is shutting down rumors of a budding romance. Monica took to Twitter on Thursday to set the record straight about her and Kodak. “Bill & Shimmy My Heart,” she wrote, referring to Kodak...
HeySoCal

Widow of late Tupac Shakur producer sues over royalties

The widow of a musician and producer who worked with Tupac Shakur is seeking royalties she alleges the company formed by the late rapper’s mother is refusing to pay under a contract. Plaintiff Capucine Jackson, the widow of Johnny Lee Jackson, is seeking at least $500,000 in her breach-of-contract...
Bossip

Bow Wow Talks "After Happily Ever After"

Can your ex help you find new love? That’s the question BET’s dating show “After Happily Ever After” sets out to answer and we chatted with the show’s host Bow Wow about all that the series has to offer!. Bow Wow Talks About Why He’s...
Essence

Teresa Caldwell, Bow Wow’s Mom, Gets Candid About Surviving Domestic Violence

In her newly re-released book, "I Once Was Her," Caldwell bravely shares her story with ESSENCE to inspire others during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Teresa Caldwell can call herself a domestic violence survivor—and an author—helping other women overcome emotional and physical abuse. Caldwell re-released her book I Once Was Her, which details her life story, her experience with intimate partner violence, and how she fought to overcome her trauma. In addition to her advocacy work, the multi-hyphenate is the former momager to her son Bow Wow and an entrepreneur.
In Touch Weekly

Teen Mom’s Leah Messer Recruits Friends to Seemingly Shade Ex Jaylan Mobley

Holding grudges? Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer seemingly shaded her ex-fiancée Jaylan Mobley three weeks after they called off their engagement. Leah, 30, took to TikTok on Wednesday, November 2, to post a video of herself walking and smiling at the camera. “I asked my friends to send me a video of them snatching a plate from my ex,” text on the screen read as she zoomed in on her face.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘My Sister Liv,’ Powerful Doc About Teen Suicide Epidemic, Unveils Trailer and Q&A (Exclusive)

A late-breaking contender in this year’s best documentary feature Oscar race is My Sister Liv, a deeply powerful and moving film about the struggles of one young woman from Boulder, Colorado, Liv Kunik, that also speaks to the larger teen suicide epidemic in America and the rest of the world. The film, directed by Alan Hicks, the Australian Grammy-winning director of the acclaimed music docs Keep On Keepin’ On and Quincy, and produced by Paula DuPré Pesmen, whose past credits include the Oscar-winning doc The Cove and three of the Harry Potter films, had its world premiere at July’s Karlovy Vary...
